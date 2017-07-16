What are we to make of the “Imam of Peace”?

I first became aware of Imam Tawhidi aka the “Imam of Peace” when his tweets started to show up in my Twitter timeline. His views – for a Muslim – are a little unorthodox. To say the least. He believes in democracy, religious tolerance and rights for women and gays. He also claims to have received death threats for his troubles.
This sort of thing makes me suspicious. For starters, all sorts of dubious characters claim to have received death threats. But the bigger problem is with Islam. Most strands of the religion – even the ones at war with one another – agree on the nasty stuff: jihad, beheadings, treating women as property, banning anything resembling art, thought or fun. Just about everyone who has looked at Islam with an open mind has reached the same conclusion. The only, unequivocally civilised Muslim sect is the Ahmadis. They go to the extraordinary length of creating their own Messiah in order to rid themselves of the unpalatable aspects of Islam. As such one could argue that they are no more Muslims than Christians are Jews.
So how does Tawhidi manage to square Islam and civilisation? Mainly by separating the Koran from “interpretations” of the Koran. Here are a few quotes from a recent interview with Brittany Pettibone:
They [the ones who come up with these interpretations] are not scholars they are ideological terrorists.
I want to be very flexible with how I deal with some of the interpretations [of the Koran]. I can ban some of them. I can de-register some of them from the state libraries and universities…
…even have them [interpretations] banned when they are being shipped into the West.
The last two may not sound very liberal but freedom of religion is a very recent phenomenon in the West and only came about when the various Christian denominations for the most part stopped dabbling in politics. Up until about 1750 rulers were very clear that religious dissent had to be kept under control.
He makes one concession:
I wouldn’t say they [the interpretations] were wrong. I would say they were right and they were suitable for a specific era.
Now, at this point you might be thinking he’s going soft. Not a bit of it:
Everyone killing is a Muslim.
I don’t want to ban the Koran but…
He goes on to state quite explicitly that Western countries should ban further Muslim immigration and have no compunction about deporting anyone thinking of indulging in Jihad. I really can’t see how you can be in favour of things like that and be some sort of jihadi fifth columnist. Tawhidi is the real thing.
It has been said often that what Islam needs is a Muslim Martin Luther to kick start the Islamic version of the Protestant Reformation. Several hundred years late I suppose, but better late than never.
The problem with all of this is up until our own reformation by Martin Luther, the bible was solely the preserve of priests, written in a language that the common folk couldn’t understand and thus couldn’t read and whilst there might be a certain beauty to the Latin Mass, most commoners just followed it by rote.
With the introduction by Martin Luther of the concept of Sola Fide (faith alone), each person is able to cast aside the structure and corruption of the Catholic church with its requirement for priests as the sole intermediary between themselves and god and replaces this with a personal and direct relationship, guided by biblical teachings (hence a personal interpretation of the bible which is written in their own language) and Christ as personal saviour.
Once you discard the need for priestly intercession you also undermine much that goes with it, including all of the ordinances and prescribed punishments of the Catholic church. As a Protestant the main requirement for salvation is sincere repentance through which Christ will absolve you and wash away your sins.
Where all of this differs from Islam is that it is an article of the Islamic faith that the Qu’ran is the literal word of Allah as transcribed by the prophet Mohammed.
Thus a literalist view is taken as opposed to the interpretative view (however narrow) that most Christian religions take.
It also explains why the various main Muslim sects have been at each others throats for centuries over what most Westerners would say are minor differences in interpretation.
The Ahmadis have been down a similar road already for something like 150 years and despite numbering in the tens of millions and attempting to simply practice a peaceful version of Islam, they are denounced as heretics or non-Muslims and persecuted by other Muslims across the world, even here in sunny Scotland.
I wish Imam Tawhidi good luck on his spiritual journey, but I suspect that even if he is successful, all he will do is create yet another branch of Islam deemed heretical and persecuted by the rest.
How many followers (divisions) does this imam have?
I suspect Islam will, over generations, fracture far further than it has already. As Muslims learn to read and gain access to copies of their religious books they will increasingly find many and various interpretations of them. The time when Islam meant whatever the Imam said it meant is coming to an end.
The ones that eventually prosper will be the ones that suit people on earth, not necessarily the ones most faithful to the original.
Expect the debate to be at least as lively as the thirty years war.
As Edmund Burke wisely kept saying, “To innovate is not to reform.” You can reform a religion back to its founder’s principles and to the practices that let it grow in its earliest years. You cannot reform it away from that.
– Christ never killed anyone.
– Christianity was the underdog religion for its first three centuries. The powers-that-be of the Roman Empire scorned it and persecuted it, at times with vigour. Then it became the state religion but that western state fell and it was the underdog again, trying to convert conquerors from a position of weakness. In England, this had to be done twice, for the anglo-saxons, and then for the vikings. It was a long time before Christians could conquer non-Christians in significant numbers.
By contrast
– Mohammed killed dancing girls who made fun of him, commanded political assassinations, and used agents of influence to trick his enemies into fighting each other.
– Islam expanded from Medina by conquest, as led and planned by Mohammed. Islam was a conquering religion from the first. It never lost that character, and, being in contact with the less-advanced eastern end of Christendom it never had real cause to doubt it could conquer until the late 18th century.
It would be ridiculous for any truly-believing Christian simultaneously to think that Christ was the son of God and that a ton of sayings and deeds central to how he preached and how early Christianity advanced were some big mistake. It would be ridiculous for a true moslem simultaneously to think that Mohammed was the divinely-chosen prophet of God, eclipsing all others before and since, and that a ton of how he acted and how his faith expanded was some kind of dreadful crime.
Ann Coulter’s plan – “Convert them to Christianity” – always seemed more realistic to me than trying to reform Islam. My post below suggests the attempt to convert them to western-style contempt for one’s own religion and culture has not worked out.