Samizdata quote of the day
“Excuse me. Would you like to defend the NHS?”
“No. I’d like to abolish it.”
(Incomprehension)
And
People in this country have no conception of how good they have it. Except with respect to healthcare, when they have no conception as to how bad they have it.
(Both these quotations supplied by the same anonymous donor.)
A key part of the problem is that this belief is pandered to, even by ostensibly ‘right wing’ politicians.
Worth repeating.
What many, particularly Americans fail to understand is that in the modern UK, it is the NHS which has become the state religion rather than Anglicanism and to speak against the NHS is to be guilty of the worst sort of Apostasy.
To be caught buggering Flossie the Sheep would lead to less ostracism than being seen as a critic of the “beloved” NHS.
Having lived outside the UK for many years, including several in the US and the Far East, I can attest that the NHS is expensive, well meaning, overmanned, overmanaged, patronising and shambolic.
I am far more impressed with the mostly-private Swiss and even (god forbid) public/private French healthcare systems than I am with the NHS.
The advantage of saying “Scrap it” is that it does at least have the value of making people think “What would we do instead?”, which is a much more sensible and interesting question.
The answer to the first question is another question “What do you mean by the ‘NHS'”?
Is it the principle of healthcare free at point of use, with near-universal access, underwritten by the state?
Or an (even more) unsustainable nationalised 1940s-throwback monolith from the age when the state really did own almost anything that moved, or planned to until the 1951 General Election put paid to all that? A model so good that no civilised nation still uses it (though plenty of uncivilised nations’ citizens still use ours)? A system which makes you better despite not because of the tenets of this national religion.
P.S. The original question must be hypothetical, as most who would ask it would refer to it strictly as ‘Our NHS’ (pbui).
My council has recently introduced a £40 annual fee for emptying the green garden waste bin, a service for which the charge was previously included in the council tax.
People are very annoyed. Petitions have been started, protests made.
They forget that the green bin service was only introduced in 2007 and that before then we all had to dispose of our own grass cuttings and fallen leaves by putting them on a compost heap in the corner of the garden or by taking them to a council waste depot in a car.
Once people have been offered a service for ‘free’ they resent any new scheme which involves payments.
Did their Council Tax go down by £40? If not they had every right to be aggrieved, or am I missing something?
“People in this country have no conception of how good they have it. Except with respect to healthcare, when they have no conception as to how bad they have it.”
So, so true.
“To be caught buggering Flossie the Sheep would lead to less ostracism than being seen as a critic of the “beloved” NHS.”
“Our NHS”, you mean. God, I hate that. It’s not ours; it’s theirs. Always was.
“I can attest that the NHS is expensive, well meaning, overmanned, overmanaged, patronising and shambolic.”
I could tell you that without anything to compare it with. The trouble with it isn’t that it’s some kind of third-world hellhole that people are terrified of (although it’s bloody close). If that were the case, something might be done. The trouble is that it’s barely adequate. It just about works, more or less, in a ramshackle, string-and-spit kind of a way. It scrapes by (on £130,000,000,000 a year). And that’s simply not good enough for one of the world’s most prosperous countries. It’s certainly nothing to be proud of.
I had an operation recently, and I’m cured. I can’t complain about that. In the strictest sense, The System did its job. But almost everything else about the experience, from waiting ten weeks (which wasn’t a ten-week wait, because that would be illegal; no, they gave me a “consultation” after the first six weeks which made it okay), to the patronizing letter telling me to turn up at 7.30am sharp or face the consequences then making me sit in a waiting room for six hours, to failing to send a copy of my discharge letter to my GP, to the near-impossibility of making an appointment with said GP (I haven’t seen her in over two years), to the mix-up in my post-operation prescription, has been absolutely bloody useless.
But hey… it’s “free”. I should be grateful, right?
Well according to the OECD, that “Free” (at the point of use, which is the key term) cost $3,286 per capita and since not all of the per capita pay taxes, it actually costs those that DO PAY a lot more still, so more like $5,000 per year.
I could buy a pretty decent health insurance policy for the money that is spunked away on our beloved NHS.
OECD – Health spending – Total / Public / Private, US dollars/capita, 2015