Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

Yesterday I said the British police had hit rock bottom and started to drill. Last night they shipped in some dynamite:

Tim Newman

July 26th, 2017 |

7 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Watchman
    July 26, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    It’s reassuring to see the police are doing their best to ensure there is a growing distance between the state and the population. We can only encourage them to continue on their chosen mission (this has to be a deliberate attempt to show the stupidity of the state yes?).

  • Mr Ecks
    July 26, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    The Tweet storm against them is truly glorious. Their fuckwit Home Office bosses must have cottoned on by now. Black eyes all around.

    GOD BLESS THE INTERNET!!!

  • Watchman
    July 26, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Mr Ecks,

    Why would their bosses cotton on? You think this will be reported by the people responsible (who are probably discounting it as a bunch of nutters, since the views expressed are different from their own? And do you think anyone in the Home Office will read and admit to reading sites such as this or Tim’s? You think most journalists in the UK would care about this?

    The Internet is only the start – if you want to have proper fun, it needs to be tipped over into someone’s consciouness, who might feel the heat on this (or be worried they will). If we want to make the tweet storm a proper storm, then we need to do it ourselves. I’ve kindly flagged this to the Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire, just in case he’s not a total makeweight and does not have some social justice wannabe manning his email account. Maybe a few more well placed notifications of a problem (I did this in a spirit of ensuring civil service professionalism and trust in the police – it’s a professional skill) might make things more amusing for people. Call it the polite version of the left-wing twitter storm ostracisations perhaps.

  • Laird
    July 26, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    “the above reads like it was written by someone whose entire literary consumption consists of warning signs.” Love it!

    “Cotton on”? That sounds racist!

  • John K
    July 26, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    I see that Wiltshire Police’s badge contains a large cross, the very symbol of the Crusades. How very dare they? Who will punish them for their blatant islamphobia?

  • Watchman
    July 26, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Laird,

    Had to think about that one for a minute – it might be beyond the wit of your average socially aware twitter moron, as most of them probably consider slavery something done to people out of white people’s innate sadism rather than understanding the economic system that powered it (and realising therefore the important role of (admittedly not quite the same) said sadistic white people in ending slavery).

