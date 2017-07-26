Jobs, automation and other terrors

In 1910, one out of 20 of the American workforce was on the railways. In the late 1940s, 350,000 manual telephone operators worked for AT&T alone. In the 1950s, elevator operators by the hundreds of thousands lost their jobs to passengers pushing buttons. Typists have vanished from offices. But if blacksmiths unemployed by cars or TV repairmen unemployed by printed circuits never got another job, unemployment would not be 5 percent, or 10 percent in a bad year. It would be 50 percent and climbing. Each month in the United States—a place with about 160 million civilian jobs—1.7 million of them vanish. Every 30 days, in a perfectly normal manifestation of creative destruction, over 1 percent of the jobs go the way of the parlor maids of 1910. Not because people quit. The positions are no longer available. The companies go out of business, or get merged or downsized, or just decide the extra salesperson on the floor of the big-box store isn’t worth the costs of employment.
This is also plays to a contention that I see quite a lot on social media and other places that a “solution” to technology-caused unemployment and poverty is a universal basic income, paid for by taxing robots/capital. The whole notion frankly strikes me as intellectual and economics snake-oil: a tax on robots is a tax on capital, and reducing returns from investing in capital will, in my view, reduce long-term productivity gains and hence rewards to labour that we see every time that productivity has improved. After all, by “capital”, we also must consider human capital (skills, aptitudes, moral character, even) and how is one to distinguish that from simple “labour”? (This is, by the way, a killer argument against the Labour Theory of Value that underpins the rickety structure of Marxist economics.)
Here is an article at Econlog casting doubt on the “robots taking our jobs” theory, while pointing to a debate on the subject worth looking at.
I had a brief comment about this on Samizdata before, on May 23.
I have several problems with UBI, along the lines suggested by a writer at Catallaxy Files here. Bryan Caplan has written another, in my view, strong take-down of the idea. Yes, I know that a variation on this is a negative income tax, an idea embraced by no less a figure than Milton Friedman.
The attractions in superficial form of UBI are obvious, not least its apparent simplicity, and the idea that one could cut through the current morass of state entitlements/subsidies etc and even bolster support for a free enterprise system if everyone gets at least some sort of payment. For me, however, an issue is more moral – the idea that one is entitled to a handout by simply being a living, breathing creature – and economic – the potentially deadly impact on incentives and character.
I am planning to give a couple of talks about this subject in London, with one definite commitment being at Brian Micklethwait’s place at the end of September, and other possible talk in August. Details are forthcoming. I am generally, I think, against the idea, but I am happy to hear and read any really strong cases for it if people want to suggest them in the comments.
While it is clear that automation has reduced employment in many areas, and not just low-skilled jobs, as the loss of entry level jobs in engineering attests, it should be noted that the ongoing reduction in real income among the working class is also driven by women entering the workforce (nearly all unskilled), immigration (both legal and illegal), off-shoring manufacturing and jobs, and free trade.
You can argue, and I will accept it, that these policies have increased real GDP, but you also have to admit that they have immiserated the working class, and that all the gains have accrued to the Ruling Class.
Citizen’s Income is an improvement on what we have. Complaining that one should not be entitled to a handout simply for existing is missing the point: one is already entitled to a handout simply for existing, but it’s a handout that gets withdrawn as you earn money, causing effective high marginal tax rates and decreasing the incentive to work. A Citizen’s Income/Negative Income Tax (they are precisely equivalent) avoids this problem.
How it is funded is a separate issue. You’re right that taxing robots is a tax on capital. But that’s irrelevant. It could be funded from existing taxes on income, capital gains, whathaveyou. It would be largely tax-revenue neutral anyway, because it would *replace* existing benefits. People who currently get benefits would get the same sum. People who currently don’t would get it, but would be taxed slightly higher towards the top end, so it would be revenue neutral. If a Citizen’s Income is funded from income tax, then it’s essentially reducing the high marginal tax rates on the poor, increasing their incentives to work, in exchange for a slight increase on marginal tax rates for the rich, slightly decreasing their incentive to work.
bob sykes,
Not sure either of your terms of reference there are helpful – unskilled work and real GDP seem to be the two poles you are opposing – as neither is an ideal for anyone other than a statist.
That jobs that require no skills (which don’t really exist – every job requires skills to do it well at least) are disappearing (because it is cheaper to get a machine to do them) and that this is starting to spread to jobs which require skills but only basic ones is an issue if you have no skills or only basic ones. But humans are adaptable – and not all low skill jobs are disappearing (I hadn’t noticed hair dressing was threatened by robots for example), so the disappearance of a set of jobs (which is gradual anyway) is only a problem if we regard the people holding those jobs as not capable of moving to other jobs. Which is the same basic process as happened after say the loss of the ‘unskilled’ agricultural jobs, which provided the manpower to fuel the industrial revoution. So it is only a major problem if you wish to for some reason keep people defined in a certain way, as ‘working class’, rather than admit that we need to move on (after all, in European history we have clearly lost the slave class, the agricultural class and the servant class over the last few hundred years – why losing another class would be a problem is beyond me).
And real GDP is a poor measure, as it could be one man making 90% of the money – as a measure GDP or even GDP per capita only tell you about the economy, not the individual.
We already have UBI for many middle class people.
The vast increase in government bureaucracy, the state education system, regulatory bodies, NGOs and the pseudo charity sector has created huge numbers of non-jobs to keep these people in the style to which they think they are entitled to.
Automation will mean that a full UBI system is needed or non-jobs will have to be found for millions of modestly skilled workers who will become an electoral problem if they are abandoned to the market.
Callous treatment of the unemployed only works in a democracy if most people can find decent jobs and can ignore the plight of the poor.
That has always been the situation so far, but things are changing fast, with real unemployment rates much higher than the official figures, and with underemployment and low pay becoming much more common.
And exchanges it for a different problem of exquisite political toxicity: the amount paid will continually rise, that is self evident. And on the basis you get less of what you tax and more of what you subsidise, more indolence appears to be a feature not a bug of such schemes.
Many years ago when I were a lad, I wrote an essay at school in which I predicted that with machines taking everybody’s jobs we would eventually end up with massive unemployment and economic collapse. Even before I got the inevitable lowest grade ever I had worked out that I was talking nonsense. So, I was somewhat surprised when I got an “A”.
As a member of Samizdata’s working class I can say that by and large the things that work for me are run by the free market and the things that don’t work for me e.g. housing and transport are either run or heavily controlled by the state.
I think the a primary argument against UBI is that it is such a horrendous waste. All these capable people who could be doing useful things to make their lives better, and the lives of everyone in society better, is wasted because they are incentivized to stay home and not work? It is the most appalling waste. And to make it worse, taxing the very capital that could fund their contributions to make it happen? Insanity.
As to @Bob Sykes comment about the poor being immiserated to the benefit of the rich I would have to cite the indomitable and sorely missed Maggie:
The problem we have today is different. Whereas before those elevator operators would have gone on to do something useful and productive, nowadays most jobs being created are in sprawling bureaucracies linked either directly (public sector) or indirectly (private sector) to ever-increasing regulations and the administration of government. Corporations appear to be growing ever-larger, but with white-collar workers in process-driven functions which didn’t exist a decade or two ago, and any cuts fall on the blue-collars manning the production lines or providing the actual service. I am not sure there is much to cheer in seeing 100,000 jobs lost in manufacturing and mining while 100,000 jobs are created in various government offices or diversity and compliance departments in major corporations.
There seems to be a general tendency to consider “concepts,” such as Universal Basic Income, principally from (and sometimes limited to) perspectives of “economic analysis.”
Perhaps an equally valuable perspective may be had from considering the comparisons of “universality” with “individuality.”
In universality, when it appears, there may be seen a result of universalism, which, in turn, is probably always derived from “consensus” in the social context which overrides individuality.
So we might look upon some proposed “universal” social benefit as a form of consensus collectivism that displaces (to some degree at least; and probably substantially) individuality.
The great human conflicts from classical times onward and certainly over the past 200 years have given us examples of the effects of attempts to achieve universality.
As an avid reader of McCloskey, including the more recent commentaries on libertarianism in addition to the Bourgeois
series, I noted slight consideration of the role of individualityin both the location and development of the Industrial Revolution and the differentiation of the societies of northwestern Europe. Some of what has been missed can be found in the scholarship of Alan MacFarlane and the essays of Michael Oakeshott.
Perhaps we should take far more care in considerations of “universal” arrangements, whether they be healthcare, education, income, or what have you, in observing the nature of collective consensus involved and the detriments to individuality.
UBI does not, and cannot, address the very real problems Tim Newman presents. Genuine and problematic those market distortions may be, but they are a non sequitur regarding the pros/cons of a UBI.
My primary objection to the UBI is that it requires taking more money out of the economy than will be distributed in the form of UBI benefits. This is inherent in the political process, it is unavoidable. The transfer costs would seem to be sufficient to sink the notion because no matter what figure we agree people should receive as a UBI, more money will have to be collected to fund all the new jobs involved in tracking, managing, overseeing, and distributing the UBI. It will require the build-out of a vast new bureaucracy, and those don’t come cheap. The ‘free rider’ problem crushes the horse the idea rode in on.
Some sort of UBI will become an unaffordable necessity because it seems very unlikely that a genuine robotic/AI transformation wouldn’t displace a huge amount of people from their jobs. I don’t know how far we are from such a transformation (I suspect quite some way) but it would massively disrupt the workplace and thereafter the economy – what’s the point of making stuff if no one can afford it because they’re nearly all out of a job? The economy can’t afford to pay a genuine UBI and there’s the moral issue of worklessness as highlighted above though perhaps people would eventually adapt to carve useful achievements elsewhere. If the transformation takes place quickly some sort of payment will be politically and morally required else most of the working and middle classes will be condemned to oblivion and a violent re-adjustment will be likely to follow.
And what makes you think new ways of working will not emerge as they always have?
Tim Newman,
You are confusing two separate issues there – the loss of jobs to automation (a process that has been going on since the invention of the hoe (note the e…)) and the allocation of resources within the economy. Regardless of how many bureaucrats were hired, from 0% to 100% of the population, automation will still remove jobs (even bureaucrats innovate remember – some of us like a bit more efficiency in our systems. So automation may be moving people into less ideal jobs (at least in our view – note a certain amount of bureaucracy is necessary in any inefficient system, until it is automated…), but that is simply because government is large and regulation imposes costs. If we dealt with that (difficult) problem, then resouces would be freed up to be allocated elsewhere.
I think there is an all else being equal fallacy on display amongst the universally pesimistic advocates of UBI here (hint – if your idea is only promoted pessimistically, it is a very bad idea).
The argument appears to be that sooner or later machines will replace all work people can do. Fair enough – I can theoretically see the limit of what machines can do overtaking the ability of humans to create new jobs. But this is forgetting something important – jobs in themselves are a cost on both the employers (they have to pay for them) and on those who have them (I have better – or worse – things to do with my day). So in effect by removing jobs we have removed a huge amount of costs – in effect, we have removed labour from the economy, and capital alone is producing the wealth.
And then think of what wealth – not only the wealth produced by all capital and labour today, but also the potential wealth that all capital and labour today might produce but cannot due to constraints (labour and capital is limited): if no jobs are available, the full potential use of all labour and capital must have been reached. And then we also have the fact that the limit of what is possible for labour to do will have advanced by the time that machines catch it up – new jobs using freed up labour and capital will have appeared and then disappear again – so we will not simply have the wealth that is potentially available now, but the wealth potentially available at a point in the future where labour has repeatedly built upon the fact that it is being freed up again and again to produce more wealth, right up to the point the machines catch up (the earliest prediction for this I have realistically seen is 2050, but considering a conversation I had earlier today with an IT guy about why a form on a webpage could not do a simple IF… THEN… I have my doubts on that…).
And then realise that the machines are not going to sit still, since one of the functions that they will be better at than humans will have to be innovating to get better returns on capital, as otherwise humans would still have jobs, so the wealth will continue to accrue.
So there will be a lot more wealth around by the time humans are made obselete (assuming this happens). So we are not dealing with a scarcity problem, and could well be dealing with an Iain M. Banks Culture situation (in effect everything is free because of the ability of machines to make things cheaply). So why would anyone think that the solution to this problem would be to insert the most wasteful element of the economy, government, into the equation and make them responsible for passing out wealth – in effect giving control of individuals’ fates to people who are not them. Whilst there would need to be some way to ensure the wealth is shared, that seems to happen reasonably naturally in a market/capitalist system: note how much better off the poor are now than at any time in the past – this is not the state in action since it is also the case in countries with no welfare system. So why would we go for a system that would allow government a role, when the other option is to have everyone free and unbeholden to the will of politicians, majorities or interest groups?
I’m sure there are objections to this, and I’d be interested to hear them, but remember the basic point here is that if the situation comes about which causes normally sane people around here to state UBI will be required, we will all be incredibly wealthy anyway. Thinking that UBI is the answer is thinking like a socialist – thinking you can make one change to society to solve problems, without considering the fact other changes happen anyway; thinking that somehow government is the best solution to a problem simply because it provides a superficially simple solution; and thinking of humans as having to be dependent, not independent. It is pessism and the triumph of the collectivists written large.
It kinda reminds of a Carry On movie. Sid James is malingering in hospital and his Mrs visits him and complains he is a scrounger. He responds that he can’t get work. She replies, “Well, that’s what happens if you call yourself a Hansom Cab lamp-fitter”.
I still don’t understand how we can discuss how we might someday have a UBI in what’s already a welfare/entitlement state.
If I fail to make enough money to support myself, the state will do so. Not in luxury, maybe, but I’ll be fed, I’ll have housing, and I’ll likely have some spending money.
When I quit working due to age, I’ll be (in the US) on Social Security.
Are we just talking about a more luxurious benefit? Because, so far as I can see, we have UBI now.
A few random thoughts (in no particular order) on this post:
1) Most of what passes for “wisdom” from mainstream economists is “intellectual snake oil”. Four+ generations of university-trained economists, all indoctrinated into Keynesian pseudo-economics, could have no other result. The exceptions are few and far between (McClosky being one of that rare breed). And if that “wisdom” is adopted by leftists it’s guaranteed to be pure, undiluted snake oil.
2) Milton Friedman did indeed propose a negative income tax. However, later in his career he recanted and apologized for his error.
3) Robert Heinlein actually proposed a form of UBI in his novel “For Us, the Living,” and even spent some time attempting (unsuccessfully) to describe the economic basis for it. However, it was one of his first efforts (and not a very good one at that), written at a time in his life when he was an avowed socialist. Obviously, he outgrew that adolescent phase. It was never published during his lifetime (because he came to realize that it was utter crap), and his literary executors did his memory no favors by permitting it to be published posthumously.
4) UBI is complete socialist nonsense: it is economically irrational, unsustainable, and provides precisely the wrong incentives for all concerned (those who receive it and those who are taxed to pay for it). And that’s without even considering the dead weight of the program costs noted by Shirley Knott. It is by no means equivalent to a welfare system; flawed as that system may be, there are still controls (and the ever-present possibility of expanding those controls) on who is entitled to receive it, on what terms, and for how long. None of that applies to UBI.
5) The entire concept that technology is creating some form of “structural unemployment” is fundamentally flawed. It is the 21st century equivalent of Malthusianism. Aside from the ability of people whose jobs are lost to technology to be trained for other work, the economy is dynamic. Some of those whose jobs are lost will start their own businesses. Not all, certainly (most probably shouldn’t try it), but some will, and they will hire others. Small business is the engine which drives most of the economy. It is where a large percentage of job creation occurs, and those businesses are not big users of technology. For them, even if theoretically technology could eliminate some jobs it won’t, because those small businesses don’t have the capital to invest in it. They will continue to employ human workers for such tasks, and they can do so and still be profitable because they simply don’t have the overhead and sunk costs of their larger competitors; they find niches in the “cracks”. The real problem is not technology destroying jobs (which is a good thing); it is government making it unnecessarily difficult to start new businesses. Get government out of the way and most of this “problem” disappears.
But can we automate politicians, lawyers and judges?
Perry: In reply, I’d say that all previous technology revolutions have unlocked a further layer of complexity that could only be done by Humans because Humans still had the brains. An AI/Robotics revolution would leave no new layer of complexity that couldn’t itself be done by AI/Robotics (this is all highly speculative obviously). I would assume, that the first true AI/intelligent robot could simply design a better copy of itself to do whatever new jobs might appear. Only highly artistic or leadership roles might be left for Humans and we know from history only a few Humans are good at those (though that could be from lack of opportunity in the past). I’m not saying that an AI revolution is on the cards but if it is then only giving the suddely unemployed population something to spend would we be likely to stave off some upleasant consequences. If the working and middle classes are no longer needed then do you feed them or ??? I’ve gone far off the original post here, sorry. If UBI is needed depends upon the next big thing, if the next big thing thinks for itself then there will be no new jobs in the sense that we’ve known them.