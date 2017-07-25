We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

The British police have hit rock bottom and started to drill

Tim Newman

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VKEmail this to someone
July 25th, 2017 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • John Galt
    July 25, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    JuliaM on July 25, 2017 at 6:43 pm said:
    The forearm tattoos on the plodette look quite discreet – catch one of the fly-on-the-wall police docos on the Sky box and you’ll see cops with full tattoo sleeves!

    Like Tim Newman, I loved “Plodette” JuliaM.

  • bobby b
    July 26, 2017 at 1:40 am

    “The British police have hit rock bottom and started to drill.”

    My local police have been killing people, most recently a young Australian woman in her bathrobe.

    You’re not even close to rock bottom.

  • Mr Ecks
    July 26, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Through their own feet so I hope.

  • Laird
    July 26, 2017 at 1:55 am

    I was impressed by those “8 components of Islamophobia”. I satisfy each one. Guess I’d better stay out of the UK for now. (Or is it only England?)

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »