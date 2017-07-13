|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
If it’s “weird” that a politician should ever act on principle against party interest then we are not in a post-truth but a post-ethics world. Sure, I cynically assume most will often do the wrong thing if torn between the right thing and self-serving but surely it’s going too far to assume the right thing is beyond reach all the time for everyone!
– ‘Tom Paine‘
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I used to attend its conferences in locations chosen to give its mainly American membership tax deductible vacations for themselves and their families. HMRC was never so flexible or gullible as the IRS
And while we’re on the subject of gullibility, Tom Paine, perhaps you have forgotten that of the 535 members of Congress – the body that writes the tax law – 819 are lawyers.
Good article – the leftist lawyers can not not see why a Republican President would nominate a judge who would REDUCE the power of the President, because legal principles are utterly alien to the leftist mind. This is why even President Trump, bad though he is in many ways, is light years better than the left – the left are to the principles of law what anti matter is to matter.
To the leftist mind “the rule of law” just means lots of “laws” seeking to plan society in every detail (as the article makes clear the only thing that modern law journals complain about is that the collectivist laws do not go far enough) – they have the same view of “law” as Frederick the Great did (see his law code) or that Louis XIV (the “Sun King” did) – the idea of PRINCIPLES of law is alien to them.
Edmund Burke (not Thomas Paine) makes this point in “The Reflections” – lawyers are not all the same, the sort of lawyers involved in the French Revolution were interested in their own power, and in using “the law” as a club to remake society as they wished it to be, the idea that there were PRINCIPLES of law that limited their own power was alien to this sort of lawyer. It is still alien to this sort of lawyer.
It is interesting to examine modern accounts of the great legal minds of the past – they pretend to venerate such men as Chief Justice Sir Edward Coke and Chief Justice Sir John Holt, but the hatred shows through. Modern accounts are eager (all too eager) to tell us that Coke “got it wrong” about X,Y,Z – for example about Magna Carta. Actually as Geoffrey Hindley shows in his “Brief History of Magna Carta” Cook got more right than he got wrong. And he is certainly closer to the principles of law (for example in his understanding that Parliament can be just as much of a threat to the law as the King can be – as Coke points out in Dr Bonham’s case where he struck down a Parliamentary Statute as well as an order of the King, Chief Justice Sir John Holt also made it clear that Parliamentary statutes that violate the basic principles of law are void) than his critics are – indeed his critics, under their “liberal” disguise, are really Hobbesians. They would just set up a many headed tyrant rather than a tyrant with one head.
Even in the 19th century the “liberalism” of Maitland and the despotism of Thomas Hobbes was a distinction without a real difference. But now the lawyers do not just allow the government to behave despotically (as both Maitland, Sir William Blackstone and Thomas Hobbes would have – none of these men would have come to the aid of someone unjustly persecuted by “laws” that violate the principles of law) – these days, as “Tom Paine’s” article makes clear, the lawyers do not just allow the government to behave despotically (destroying private property rights and basic liberties) they DEMAND governments behave despotically.
The only criticism that fashionable modern lawyers have of governments is that their “laws” do not attack the basic principles of private property and voluntary association enough, they scream that there be more and more such attacks till under despotism (the destruction of Civil Society) is “achieved” – thus, yes, the Frankfurt School is triumphant.
The legal philosophy of Thomas Hobbes and Jeremy Bentham reduced law to just the commands of the state (they made law a club for the ruler or rulers, seeking to destroy the principles of the rule of law) – but modern legal philosophy goes further, it DEMANDS that the rulers use the club to do great evil (even if they do not wish to do so).