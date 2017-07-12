I do not agree with everything Jacob Rees-Mogg says, but he is saying some things that I am very happy to hear being said by a prominent British politician. He is saying them on the BBC, no less, and sometimes to audiences who applaud him on BBC Question Time.
On the subject of trade after Brexit, emphasis mine: “Trade will continue because the British people want to carry on buying German cars, and the Germans want to carry on using UK financial services, and that’s done by individuals not by states.”
On the subject of foreign aid, on Question Time, to applause:
Sponsoring the Ethiopian Spice Girls and the various other things where money has gone are not money well spent. And I think that should be done by, ladies and gentlemen, your private charity. All of you, I expect, give to charity and you can choose. It’s not for politicians to take your money in general taxation and give it to charitable causes.
He then goes on to point out that the best way to help developing nations is to trade with them, and that the EU is an impediment to that.
I have also seen him on more than one occasion make the point that there is a limit to how much money can be raised by taxation and that we are near to it.
Here he is in parliament talking in terms of limits to the role of the state, which is not a discussion that happens very prominently in the UK: “I don’t think it’s the job of the government to tell me how much sugar to give to my children. […] The tax system is not there to tell us how to live our lives.”
I know he very much annoys people on the left, and it helps that he is an engaging and entertaining speaker who I think has an ability to talk to ordinary people without pretence or condescension, something the Guardianista class fails at.
I have a great deal of time for Jacob Rees-Mogg, because he carries off the young fogey personae much better than William Hague ever did.
He also speaks clearly and with clarity on the relevant issues without obvious bias against the rational and the sensible, which is a skill that seemingly evades Jeremy Corbyn and his motley crew at every turn.
Plus he took his nanny out canvassing. How cool is that?
Jacob Rees-Mogg: My nanny made me the man I am
Moggy! Moggy! Moggy!
Oy! Oy! Oy!
I share JG’s sneaking admiration for J.R-M
The Honourable Jacob Rees-Mogg seems almost to have been created by a Labour Party ‘workshop’ on what a ‘Posh Tory Toff’ would be, he pushes all their ‘hate’ buttons, but he is likeable, decent, intelligent, articulate and pretty ‘sound’ on all matters. Labour’s Five Minute Hate against him would be stretched to an hour, and it would fail to gain traction.
The Tory Left must really hate him.
I enjoyed Nigel Farage saying that he bumped into The Mogg at Lords, and asked him what he was doing there when he had just had a new arrival. Jacob said that there was nothing for him to do at home – the nanny was taking care of it all. As Nigel said, how many MPs would be so honest?
As I said previously, J.R-M was being entirely sensible, as is apparently his nature. Rather than being an annoyance and getting under everyone’s feet (particularly his nanny) by hanging around the house where he was not needed he put on his hat and blazer and went round to Lords to watch a match.
Jacob and Nigel enjoy the Cricket
Cheers to baby Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher Rees-Mogg, the newest member of Team R-M!
Dear Mr Fisher
It would be nice if the honourable gentleman would add that government actually shouldn’t be anywhere near the maximum that can be raised by taxation.
It isn’t the job of government to steal as much as it can from taxpayers to squander on vanity projects and the politicians’ and bureaucrats’ best mates.
DP
Mr Ed, it’s interesting that he does seem to have become something of a cult figure among young people who you would expect, if you follow the conventional wisdom on these things, to be lining up to mock him mercilessly. Which is highly encouraging. He’s honest, doesn’t mince his words, puts forward clear and reasonable arguments (even if, as Rob says, it’s hard for libertarians to agree with all of them), and doesn’t pretend to be something he isn’t.
I can’t help thinking his old dad would be immensely proud of him.
Yeah, right.
(Scene: small living room littered with dirty clothes and blankets, baby bottles, half-eaten dinner plates.)
(Sound of new baby wailing in the background.)
(Enter frazzeled and exhausted wife): “Dear, you’re putting on your hat. Where do you think you’re going?”
(Pale, bedraggled husband with burped-up milk on his jacket): “I feel as though I’m just in the way here, dear, so I thought I’d duck out to the pub and give you some peace from my interference.”
(Newly-enraged frazzled and exhausted wife): “Oh, what a considerate dear you are!”
(A pistol shot is heard. Scene dissolves.)
That certainly wasn’t the new baby experience that I went through with my daughter Samantha. I acted as little more than a car service for the first few weeks shuttling stuff in and out with all of the detailed baby interaction being undertaken by my wife and my mother-in-law.
I wouldn’t say I served no meaningful purpose, but I was pretty much excluded until the mother-in-law’s visa expired and she had to bugger off bag to Penang.
As for Jacob R-M, if he can afford a nanny then I’m sure he can afford staff to deal with the other aspects of household life.
You are supposed to be there, you silly Man – whether you think you are useful or a nuisance. That is, unless you like sleeping on the couch, or worse, paying alimony.
Back OT: why is this MP fellow objectionable to libertarians?
Because although he is one of the better Conservatives MP’s and understands issues like BRexit and the leached sovereignty of the EU he is still a Conservative through and through.
He might believe that taxation should be lower and the state should be smaller than it is, but he believes this from the Tory (and therefore very much the establishment) viewpoint.
So, not one of us, although sharing some of our values.
I seem to recall he was ousted from the board of a Catholic Hospital Charity by the local Bishop for trying to actually enforce the teachings of the Catholic Church on hospital admissions (like “abortion is bad, mkay” and stuff)
Thanks, JG.
John Galt @ July 12, 2017 at 9:36 pm:
Wiki sez:
then the Archbishop of Westminster.
Wiki also sez:
Thanks RR, I obviously remembered it incorrectly.
That’s quite amusing though. 😆