Jacob Rees-Mogg

I do not agree with everything Jacob Rees-Mogg says, but he is saying some things that I am very happy to hear being said by a prominent British politician. He is saying them on the BBC, no less, and sometimes to audiences who applaud him on BBC Question Time.

On the subject of trade after Brexit, emphasis mine: “Trade will continue because the British people want to carry on buying German cars, and the Germans want to carry on using UK financial services, and that’s done by individuals not by states.”

On the subject of foreign aid, on Question Time, to applause:

Sponsoring the Ethiopian Spice Girls and the various other things where money has gone are not money well spent. And I think that should be done by, ladies and gentlemen, your private charity. All of you, I expect, give to charity and you can choose. It’s not for politicians to take your money in general taxation and give it to charitable causes.

He then goes on to point out that the best way to help developing nations is to trade with them, and that the EU is an impediment to that.

I have also seen him on more than one occasion make the point that there is a limit to how much money can be raised by taxation and that we are near to it.

Here he is in parliament talking in terms of limits to the role of the state, which is not a discussion that happens very prominently in the UK: “I don’t think it’s the job of the government to tell me how much sugar to give to my children. […] The tax system is not there to tell us how to live our lives.”

I know he very much annoys people on the left, and it helps that he is an engaging and entertaining speaker who I think has an ability to talk to ordinary people without pretence or condescension, something the Guardianista class fails at.

July 12th, 2017 |

14 comments to Jacob Rees-Mogg

  • John Galt
    July 12, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    I have a great deal of time for Jacob Rees-Mogg, because he carries off the young fogey personae much better than William Hague ever did.

    He also speaks clearly and with clarity on the relevant issues without obvious bias against the rational and the sensible, which is a skill that seemingly evades Jeremy Corbyn and his motley crew at every turn.

    Plus he took his nanny out canvassing. How cool is that?

    At the 1997 general election, Rees-Mogg was the Conservative candidate for the traditional Labour seat of Central Fife and attracted ridicule, after canvassing a largely working-class neighbourhood with his former nanny; on election night he came third, gaining 9% of the votes cast, slightly fewer than half of the votes won by the previous Conservative candidate in 1992. However, rumours that he had toured the constituency in a Bentley were described as “scurrilous” − he insisted it had been a Mercedes.

    Jacob Rees-Mogg: My nanny made me the man I am

    Moggy! Moggy! Moggy!
    Oy! Oy! Oy!

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    July 12, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I share JG’s sneaking admiration for J.R-M

  • Mr Ed
    July 12, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    The Honourable Jacob Rees-Mogg seems almost to have been created by a Labour Party ‘workshop’ on what a ‘Posh Tory Toff’ would be, he pushes all their ‘hate’ buttons, but he is likeable, decent, intelligent, articulate and pretty ‘sound’ on all matters. Labour’s Five Minute Hate against him would be stretched to an hour, and it would fail to gain traction.

    The Tory Left must really hate him.

  • miker22
    July 12, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I enjoyed Nigel Farage saying that he bumped into The Mogg at Lords, and asked him what he was doing there when he had just had a new arrival. Jacob said that there was nothing for him to do at home – the nanny was taking care of it all. As Nigel said, how many MPs would be so honest?

  • John Galt
    July 12, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    As I said previously, J.R-M was being entirely sensible, as is apparently his nature. Rather than being an annoyance and getting under everyone’s feet (particularly his nanny) by hanging around the house where he was not needed he put on his hat and blazer and went round to Lords to watch a match.

    Jacob and Nigel enjoy the Cricket

    Cheers to baby Sixtus Dominic Boniface Christopher Rees-Mogg, the newest member of Team R-M!

  • DP
    July 12, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Dear Mr Fisher

    I have also seen him on more than one occasion make the point that there is a limit to how much money can be raised by taxation and that we are near to it.

    It would be nice if the honourable gentleman would add that government actually shouldn’t be anywhere near the maximum that can be raised by taxation.

    It isn’t the job of government to steal as much as it can from taxpayers to squander on vanity projects and the politicians’ and bureaucrats’ best mates.

    DP

  • Sam Duncan
    July 12, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Mr Ed, it’s interesting that he does seem to have become something of a cult figure among young people who you would expect, if you follow the conventional wisdom on these things, to be lining up to mock him mercilessly. Which is highly encouraging. He’s honest, doesn’t mince his words, puts forward clear and reasonable arguments (even if, as Rob says, it’s hard for libertarians to agree with all of them), and doesn’t pretend to be something he isn’t.

    I can’t help thinking his old dad would be immensely proud of him.

  • bobby b
    July 12, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    “Rather than being an annoyance and getting under everyone’s feet (particularly his nanny) by hanging around the house where he was not needed he put on his hat and blazer and went round to Lords to watch a match.”

    Yeah, right.

    (Scene: small living room littered with dirty clothes and blankets, baby bottles, half-eaten dinner plates.)

    (Sound of new baby wailing in the background.)

    (Enter frazzeled and exhausted wife): “Dear, you’re putting on your hat. Where do you think you’re going?”

    (Pale, bedraggled husband with burped-up milk on his jacket): “I feel as though I’m just in the way here, dear, so I thought I’d duck out to the pub and give you some peace from my interference.”

    (Newly-enraged frazzled and exhausted wife): “Oh, what a considerate dear you are!”

    (A pistol shot is heard. Scene dissolves.)

  • John Galt
    July 12, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    That certainly wasn’t the new baby experience that I went through with my daughter Samantha. I acted as little more than a car service for the first few weeks shuttling stuff in and out with all of the detailed baby interaction being undertaken by my wife and my mother-in-law.

    I wouldn’t say I served no meaningful purpose, but I was pretty much excluded until the mother-in-law’s visa expired and she had to bugger off bag to Penang.

    As for Jacob R-M, if he can afford a nanny then I’m sure he can afford staff to deal with the other aspects of household life.

  • Alisa
    July 12, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    You are supposed to be there, you silly Man – whether you think you are useful or a nuisance. That is, unless you like sleeping on the couch, or worse, paying alimony.

    Back OT: why is this MP fellow objectionable to libertarians?

  • John Galt
    July 12, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    why is this MP fellow objectionable to libertarians?

    Because although he is one of the better Conservatives MP’s and understands issues like BRexit and the leached sovereignty of the EU he is still a Conservative through and through.

    He might believe that taxation should be lower and the state should be smaller than it is, but he believes this from the Tory (and therefore very much the establishment) viewpoint.

    So, not one of us, although sharing some of our values.

    I seem to recall he was ousted from the board of a Catholic Hospital Charity by the local Bishop for trying to actually enforce the teachings of the Catholic Church on hospital admissions (like “abortion is bad, mkay” and stuff)

  • Alisa
    July 12, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Thanks, JG.

  • Richard Rostrom
    July 12, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    John Galt @ July 12, 2017 at 9:36 pm:

    I seem to recall he was ousted from the board of a Catholic Hospital Charity by the local Bishop for trying to actually enforce the teachings of the Catholic Church on hospital admissions (like “abortion is bad, mkay” and stuff)

    Wiki sez:

    He was one of the directors of the Catholic Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth in London who were ordered to resign by Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor…

    then the Archbishop of Westminster.

    Wiki also sez:

    In February 2008 [the Archbishop] sacked the board of St John and St Elizabeth’s, a partly NHS funded Catholic hospital, after it had permitted a GP’s surgery to move onto the site and administer family planning.

  • John Galt
    July 12, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Thanks RR, I obviously remembered it incorrectly.

    In February 2008 [the Archbishop] sacked the board of St John and St Elizabeth’s, a partly NHS funded Catholic hospital, after it had permitted a GP’s surgery to move onto the site and administer family planning.

    That’s quite amusing though. 😆

