Why Labour lies about crime in 2017 succeeded where similar Tory lies failed in 2010

BBC Radio 4 puts out a well-regarded programme on statistics called “More or Less”, in which presenter Tim Harford looks at uses and abuses of statistics. The most recent episode was a topical one covering the general election just past.
Here’s a link to the “Post-Election Special” on BBC iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08wr7ss
That link won’t last long and may not be playable outside the UK. Downloads of this and other episodes will be available indefinitely here.
If you cannot or prefer not to listen to the programme, I have transcribed the section I wanted to post about below. Typing it all out was slow work. I bothered doing the work for two reasons.
One, the BBC came much closer than it usually does to saying out loud that that the Labour Party knowingly lied on an important matter during the election campaign. We can tell with unusual clarity that Labour knew they were lying because they were lying in exactly the same way that the Tories had lied in 2010, only then the Tories were called out on it.
Two, that there has been an interesting change in the chances of such a lie being challenged before it is too late. When the Tories were telling this particular lie in 2010, they were doing so in the pages of the press and on TV, seen by millions all at once – and talked about all at once. But when Labour told their equivalent lies in 2017, they did it on Facebook posts that are passed between individuals. Though a great number may eventually see the original video, they do so as individuals. If they find it convincing, they pass it on to other individuals, and there is no reason why the recipient should be any better informed than the sender. Compared to a broadcast or news article, or even a blog post, it is less likely to come to the attention of those who know enough to rebut it. Even if it does and they do, the rebuttal is less likely to ever come to the attention of those who saw the original.
Often this sort of campaign by social media ends up as “a tale told by an idiot; full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”. People who already agree with each other are stimulated to agree ever more vehemently only to discover the morning after the election that the people who didn’t already agree weren’t listening. However when, as in this case, the video appears to be heavy with facts and to come from a non-partisan source, it can work very well.
Time I got round to talking about the specific claims at issue. The section of the election episode of “More or Less” that I’m interested in starts at 17:35 and lasts until 23:06.
Tim Harford, the presenter, says,
“It is widely believed that the youth vote boosted the Labour party and one of the things that may well have been influencing young people were viral videos on social media. In the last few days before the election, we were contacted by a loyal listener who had seen one of these videos. It was on Facebook and it was being promoted by the Labour party. And it had received 1.4 million views.
“Unfortunately we weren’t able to get to it before the election, but these elections seem to be a bit like buses; there may well be another one along in a minute. And in any case, there’s never a bad time to talk about the truth.
“The video in question featured an event where an official from the trade union Unison, Ben Priestley, was giving a speech. Mr Priestley represents union members who work for the police or as prison officers, and he was sitting next to Shadow Cabinet minister Keir Starmer.
“Here’s a clip from the speech.”
We then hear the voice of Ben Priestley saying,
“Since 2012/13 there’s been a 29% increase in possession of weapons. This is police recorded crime. These are the crimes that the police themselves, through a rigorous process, have deemed to be crimes. A 29% increase in possession of weapons. A 65% increase in violence against the person. A 38% increase in assault with injury. Sexual offences are up 97%. Public order offences are up 54%.
“Now, if those figures weren’t shocking enough, this government which has claimed repeatedly, and also claimed in the Conservative party manifesto, that crime is falling. But nothing could actually be further from the truth. The government relies on the Crime Survey for England and Wales, which is an opinion poll which disregards homicide, it disregards sexual offences, it disregards crimes against business. It is a very, very small proportion of overall crime.
“So the government relies on those figures to tell the electorate that crime is falling, whereas recorded crime figures tell exactly the opposite story.”
Then it cuts back to Tim Harford, who says,
“Strong stuff. And Jeremy Corbyn’s twitter account tweeted a link to the speech with the text ‘Watch: national police officer Ben Priestley destroys Tory lies on crime rates.’
(Here is that video: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyCorbyn4PM/videos/1707133912914014/. Note that Ben Priestley is not a “national police officer” in the sense of being a policeman himself. He isn’t even a trade union representative for police officers, who are forbidden to join ordinary trade unions. Mr Priestley is Unison’s National Officer for Police and Justice, dealing with the workplace rights of civilian employees of the police. Whether intentionally or not, the description of him as a “national police officer” in Jeremy Corbyn’s video stream was misleading.)
Hartford continues,
“But are they lies? The accusation here is that the government is ignoring police recorded crime statistics and relying on the Crime Survey for England and Wales and that this is a lie because police recorded crime is a better measure. But that’s wrong. Neither method is perfect, but most crime stats nerds will tell you that the survey is better.
“The UK Statistics Authority looked at police recorded crime statistics in 2014 and decided that they were so unreliable that they should no longer be counted as an official national statistic. On the other hand, the Crime Survey for England and Wales is an official national statistic. It is not a small ad hoc opinion poll, it’s a nationally representative survey that measures the extent of crime by asking households whether they’ve experienced any crime in the last twelve months. In 2016/2017 approximately 50,000 households will be selected to take part in this research.
“And it’s just bizarre to suggest that it covers a very, very small proportion of overall crime because it captures more than twice as many crimes as the police data.
“But what about the shocking figures that the video quotes from the police recorded crime stats? Is that a true rise in crime or just a rise in the recording of crime? Since the Statistics Authority criticised the police recording of crime stats there’s been a big rise in the reporting of crimes that the police were not recording properly, such as low level violence and public order offences. The Office for National Statistics is very clear. They say, ‘Due to the renewed focus on the quality of crime recording by the police, this crime series is not currently believed to provide a reliable measure of trends, owing to the ensuing efforts of police forces to tighten recording practice and improve recording processes.’
“So the video suggests crime is rising by using cherry-picked, unreliable statistics, while dissing the more reliable statistics that serious policy wonks pay attention to. The true picture? Well, I think we got that from the crime policy writer Tom Gash, earlier on in our series. ”
Tom Gash then speaks, saying,
” I think what we’ve seen over the last twenty five years is this very, very steady fall in crime. Over the last two or three years we’ve certainly seen a plateauing of that fall in crime in a number of areas, but particularly in terms of serious violence.”
Back to Tim Harford, who concludes,
“These videos are important. You often see them after your friends share them, so they come with a recommendation.
“What’s interesting about this claim of Tories lying about crime figures is that Labour politicians weren’t making it in debates or in political interviews. It was made in a Facebook video of a press conference, where it was far less likely to be challenged.
“In 2010, the then Conservative shadow Home Secretary, Chris Grayling, made a similar criticism about crime under the Labour government, using police recorded crime stats rather than the Crime Survey. But because his claims were made in a more public forum they were rebutted by the then Home Secretary Alan Johnson, and in a letter from Sir Michael Scholar, then Chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, who said, ‘I must take issue with what you said yesterday about violent crime statistics, which seems to me likely to damage public trust in official statistics.’
“But in the era of social media, all political parties can make claims that are far less likely to get properly examined – unless, of course, our loyal listeners put us on the case. ”
One might wish they had got round to following up on what their loyal listener had alerted them to before the election.
Remember it was mentioned that the man who was sitting next to Ben Priestley when he made that speech was Keir Starmer, or to give him his proper title, Sir Keir Starmer KCB QC MP? You can see him sitting on Mr Priestley’s right on the Labour video, looking at his hands and taking the odd note. Well, Keir Starmer isn’t just any old member of the Cabinet. He has specialist knowledge. Back in 2010 when the Tories made their false claims about crime statistics, he was Director of Public Prosecutions. Analyses of how the final figures for convictions were related to numbers of prosecutions and the underlying crime rates must have came across his desk almost daily. Here he is in 2013 writing for the Guardian about just these issues in relation to rape and violence against women. I find it hard to believe that as Sir Keir Starmer listened from two feet away to Ben Priestley’s claims about the National Crime Survey being merely an “opinion poll”, he did not know better, and that he did not also know that Mr Priestley’s claims about a 97% rise in sexual offences and so on were rubbish. I find it hard to believe that he did not remember from 2010 the cutting response made by the then Labour Home Secretary to similar hyped-up allegations when they came from the Tories:
Alan Johnson, the home secretary, said the British Crime Survey indicated that violent crime had fallen by 41% since 1997. “It’s one thing to make a slip-up on your figures – it’s quite another to deliberately mislead.”
Yet he remained silent. Is he happy to be associated with this video?
So people were misled by Facebook stuff to think that crime is going up when it is really going down – but why would that make them vote Labour? The Labour Party is led by Social Justice types (Mr Corbyn, Mr McDonell and so on) who support crime – as part of the Social Justice agenda. Anyway, according to socialism, criminals are “the real victims” – the “victims of capitalist society”.
Why would anyone who is against crime vote for a political party that is in favour of crime? It does not make sense.
Of course the Conservative Party is led by people who also say they are in favour of Social Justice – and who refuse to discuss any matter in terms of principles (indeed the Manifesto contained very strong ATTACKS on anti socialist principles).
I do not remember any actual attacks from the Conservative Party H.Q. on Labour Party PRINCIPLES at any time during the campaign – it was all “strong and stable government” (yawn) and “we are honest and hardworking – and on your side” (when politicians come out with rubbish like that it just provokes mocking laughter). No where did the Conservative leadership do the basic thing of explaining why the principles of Mr Corbyn and Mr McDonell are evil.
It was almost as if the Conservative leadership (Mrs May and so on) were not capable of making a principled case.
As Ayn Rand put it about the Russian Civil War.
“The Reds believed in plundering and in rule by terror, and the Whites believed in NOTHING – therefore the Reds won”.
The Reds lost in this election – but not by much. They will probably win in 2022 (the Credit Bubble economy will have long collapsed by then – and most people will be suffering in dreadful poverty) then the plundering and rule by terror will really get under way. With the full democratic consent of the electorate.
Its being so cheerful wot keeps you going eh Paul.
How many of the youth voters who saw this video listen to Radio 4?
Though I’ve never met him, I feel I have known Paul for a long time (well, 13 years).
It’s being (justly) angry that keeps him going. Long may it last.
Best regards
Paul Marks (June 21, 2017 at 3:07 pm), the reason the lie affected the vote is the same reason that “5000 less police officers” (whether true or not) affected it. Law and Order is indeed a Tory issue where few expect Corbyn (!) to do better, but if the Tories (in a voter’s eyes) are not doing well on it then it makes less difference: might as well decide your vote on something else.
The same thing applies to the NHS, a Labour issue. Show that Labour caused today’s NHS problems and that helps the Tories, not directly – Labourites will shout “But you can’t turn to the Tories – they don’t care about the NHS” and many will believe that but they will be less motivated to see that issue as crucial if they think both parties can’t solve it, so more motivated to decide which party to vote for based on something else.
I’m thinking here of swing voters – voters already unsure which party to chose. There are also voters unsure whether to bother voting. Demotivating those who would vote Tory if they bothered is electoral gain to Labour.
Natalie, this kind of “what’s true” analysis is really good; thanks for posting and for making the effort to type it out. I note that the BBC – in a programme few heard (and few might know of, but for you) – have given us a bit of value for our license fee. Let us grant credit where it is due.
The unfortunate part about this is that the mass of people who saw and were misled by the facebook posts will never encounter this after-analysis. Too complex and boring, and not nearly as fun as “damn those evil conservatives!”
The conventional wisdom will now reflect what the facebook posts claimed. “Bush lied!” continues to be an effective campaign strategy.
It’s long been very obvious that Starmer is a hard hard lefty with a smart suit.
Why would he bother about a useful lie ?
For all the image of the Blair / Brown government as being moderate (except in the matter of the public chequebook) they certainly managed to stack the apparat with some genuine hard cases.
I get quite a few Independent stories drop in my facebook feed. Just reading between the lines of the accompanying article makes you realise the headline is basically fake news. Normally it is the ‘it has been reported’ bullshit. But the confirmation bias addicts lap it up.
Say…Has that liable case of Professor Michael E. Mann STILL stalled due to “discovery” of
what the definition of “is” is?