So is Barclays Bank effectively being prosecuted for refusing a tax funded state bailout?
So is Barclays Bank effectively being prosecuted for having refused a tax funded state bailout in 2008? Perhaps I misunderstand something but that sure as hell looks like what is happening here, at least when I read between the lines. Am I getting this completely wrong?
I think you are correct Perry.
Whereas the head of Lloyds – who deliberately made the bank insolvent AFTER the crash (by buying HBOS as a favour to his pal Prime Minister Brown) was honoured.
People who save their shareholders are punished, people who wipe our shareholder value (for their political mates) are honoured – welcome to modern Britain.
It’s hard to say. But from my far distant memories of hearing lawyers explain the mysteries of “unlawful financial assistance”, everything is unlawful financial assistance, not excluding sitting quietly on the beach. It’s one of those 1984 crimes that they can get you on whatever you do. Or don’t do.
When I first read about this, I was thinking that this was just your basic securities fraud – market manipulation – in which Barclays attempted to foster the illusion of demand for their stock by predicating the transfer of money to Qatar upon a purchase of its own stock with part of that money. That would be clearly illegal here in the US under our current laws (but then, what wouldn’t?)
But, upon further reading, I get the feeling that the news stories are backing off of that description – as if they can’t figure out what’s being charged either.
That certainly looks like what is happening.
Lending money to Qatar, which is then used to inject capital into the bank (by buying its shares) actually does increase the bank’s capital, thanks to the manner in which banks actually make loans (creating money in the process). At the end of the day its balance sheet has grown (in the amount of the loan) but so has its shareholders’ equity. One would think that was basically a wash, but since it’s sovereign debt the capital a bank has to hold in order to support it is essentially zero, so its risk-based capital ratio improves. And from an economic perspective the bank is better off, too: it has more equity capital at risk, and the debt is an absolute obligation of Qatar. I have difficulty seeing why this should be viewed as unlawful, other than as a means of punishing Barclays for having the temerity to refuse government assistance. If this ever actually goes to court I hope Barclay’s can demand a jury trial; the government will have great difficulty explaining to jurors just why this was a criminal offense, especially in the middle of the financial crisis.
For what it’s worth, my recollection is that at about that same time, after Lehman Brothers had failed, Bear Stearns was collapsing, and the US Treasury was terrified that the entire financial system was in peril, Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson summoned the heads of all major US banks into a meeting and wouldn’t allow them to leave until all had agreed to accept a government bailout. There were several which didn’t need or want the bailout (the terms were outrageous), but some banks really were on the edge of failure and Paulson didn’t want that to become known, which is why he wanted all to accept the deal (to disguise the weak ones). I suspect that the same mindset infected the BofE, and since Barclays didn’t play along this is payback. But that’s just my guess.