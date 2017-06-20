Fun with Daniel

I am posting this clip from Daniel Hannan for no better reason than it has a rather high yum to yawn ratio.
Hannan offers us a spoonful of political wisdom:
“There is one charge against which I’d always defend members of this house, and that’s the widespread belief in many of our members states that MEPs are lazy, that we come here and sit around and do nothing. Frankly the world would be a much better place if that charge were true – if instead of constantly legislating, people would come here and clock in for their very generous attendance allowance and then go and work on their golf handicap, or read a novel, or do something other than meddling in the lives of everybody else.”
And a smidgin of political insult:
“I am being heckled by a sort of lefty yahoo over there who is gibbering and ranting like a stricken animal”
Finally a Monsieur Marias does well in the role of straight man:
I would like to ask the chair to censor this so-called colleague who is insulting the whole house.
Excellent!
Thank you for sharing this Natalie.
Excellent! Mr. Hannan has hit a nail on its head.
I recently wrote: “I think most people already know, on some level, that laws no longer apply to the people who make them. They don’t like it, but they keep their heads down and muddle along, hoping for a quiet life.”
I think that the same is true of what we have, historically, been prepared to tolerate when it comes to how they perform their so-called jobs. We don’t much like giving them lots of money for doing fuck all and we like it even less when they use their positions to benefit themselves via corruption, but we’ll tolerate even that, as long as they stick to doing fuck all, most of the time.
The current crop (with notable exceptions on both sides of the pond) would appear to have failed to grasp that fact and seem hellbent on fucking everything up for everybody. Tolerance has its limits and this could turn ugly if we don’t find an alternative to the status quo.
So I’m going to dust off an idea from a while back. I’m going to pick a half dozen faithless incumbents and donate to their primary challengers. It doesn’t matter if they’re in my state, or even my country (where legally possible). I’ll start with Paul Nehlen’s challenge to the RINO Ryan, over here. Due to a quirk of law I can also lawfully contribute in the UK, though I’m not sure that the same tactics would work so well over there. Hell, I might even give to a Blue Dog Democrat challenger, if it might help expel one of their more egregious incumbent assholes.
The time is right, I think and it has been right for too long. It’s time to electorally lynch a few, pour encourager les autres. Rinse and repeat, where necessary. It may still be possible to keep a lid on this.
Just be sure that, when you help to expel the EIA, you don’t put in place someone whose vote is going to kill a good USSC nomination, or help a bad one. We can live with a lot of EIAness if it means getting the right SC. That’s really where power is concentrated now in our system.
It’s either a great pity or a last, desperate, hope that you are exactly correct, bobby b. Sometimes, I’m not sure which.
That said, while Dems vote rigidly as a bloc, the blue dogs are more likely to break with that. So I don’t see much risk in replacing a bloc Dem with a blue dog Dem.
I think it possible that you read “the”, where I wrote “their”.
I read it to mean, you’d help a BDD in order to defeat a Republican EIA.
Did you mean, instead, to help a BDD defeat another D in a primary? If so, yeah, I read it wrong.