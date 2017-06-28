We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Economics, Business & Globalization · Philosophical · Slogans & Quotations

Socialism is tribal economics.

Guy Herbert

(These four words suddenly clarified something I’ve been trying to explain for years with mixed success.)

June 28th, 2017

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • CaptDMO
    June 28, 2017 at 1:27 am

    HEY! I know, let’s all just spend our work days campaigning for unimpeded “access” to the treasury!
    It’s NOT about the money, it’s about the FREE STUFF!
    “Socialism is tribal economics”?
    So, like, an Animal Farm, …or something?

  • William H. Stoddard
    June 28, 2017 at 1:41 am

    I can see describing it that way, but I prefer to think of socialism as “fairy godmother economics.”

  • Ferox
    June 28, 2017 at 2:42 am

    Three children sit in a playground. One has a lollipop. The second had a lollipop, but has already eaten it. The third couldn’t be bothered to go inside and get one in the first place.

    The second and third child are crying and demanding that the first child give up his lollipop, “’cause it ain’t fair that he has one and we don’t”.

    That’s socialism.

  • James Strong
    June 28, 2017 at 6:13 am

    ‘Socialism is tribal economics’ is true, but there are better ways for opponents to attack it than using this idea.

    Somebody once said something like ‘Politics is not the arena of morals; it is the arena of interests.’

    The interests of honest taxpayers are opposed to the interests of people who want lots of free stuff. The reverse is equally true – the interests of people who want lots of free stuff are opposed to the interests of honest taxpayers.
    So- ‘free stuff’ people are in a tribe, honest taxpayers are in a tribe. And humans are tribal. If you doubt that then have a look at football supporters.

    If the ‘free stuff’ tribe gets too big then disaster follows. But you’ll have real trouble getting people to abandon their tribe once they have identified with it. Better to persuade them never to join.

    So, identify young people whose ideas are still developing. Point out that capitalist countries have never needed to build walls to keep their own people IN. Point out the different economic success of South and North Korea. Point out the death toll of Stalin and Mao. Point out the economic history of the UK in the 1970s. Use as many examples of the outcomes of socialism as you can.

    Left-wing friends of mine have said ‘there is no parliamentary road to socialism’. To me that means that they acknowledge that they can’t persuade people of the merit of their ideas, so the have to compel them. Point that out to people whose ideas are still being formed.

    But to dismiss socialism as ‘tribal economics’ will get you nowhere.

  • Jacob
    June 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    “But to dismiss socialism as ‘tribal economics’ will get you nowhere.”
    Correct!

    “Tribal economics” is a more empty and vague concept or slogan than the one it supposes to define – socialism. What’s wrong with “tribal economics”?

    People have gathered into tribes out of necessity – the necessity for mutual protection and assistance. Since tribes exist, “tribal economics” exists too.
    Is it bad? Is there “good” tribal economics?

