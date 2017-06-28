Socialism is tribal economics.
(These four words suddenly clarified something I’ve been trying to explain for years with mixed success.)
|
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Perry Metzger (New York, USA)
June 28th, 2017 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
|
HEY! I know, let’s all just spend our work days campaigning for unimpeded “access” to the treasury!
It’s NOT about the money, it’s about the FREE STUFF!
“Socialism is tribal economics”?
So, like, an Animal Farm, …or something?
I can see describing it that way, but I prefer to think of socialism as “fairy godmother economics.”
Three children sit in a playground. One has a lollipop. The second had a lollipop, but has already eaten it. The third couldn’t be bothered to go inside and get one in the first place.
The second and third child are crying and demanding that the first child give up his lollipop, “’cause it ain’t fair that he has one and we don’t”.
That’s socialism.
‘Socialism is tribal economics’ is true, but there are better ways for opponents to attack it than using this idea.
Somebody once said something like ‘Politics is not the arena of morals; it is the arena of interests.’
The interests of honest taxpayers are opposed to the interests of people who want lots of free stuff. The reverse is equally true – the interests of people who want lots of free stuff are opposed to the interests of honest taxpayers.
So- ‘free stuff’ people are in a tribe, honest taxpayers are in a tribe. And humans are tribal. If you doubt that then have a look at football supporters.
If the ‘free stuff’ tribe gets too big then disaster follows. But you’ll have real trouble getting people to abandon their tribe once they have identified with it. Better to persuade them never to join.
So, identify young people whose ideas are still developing. Point out that capitalist countries have never needed to build walls to keep their own people IN. Point out the different economic success of South and North Korea. Point out the death toll of Stalin and Mao. Point out the economic history of the UK in the 1970s. Use as many examples of the outcomes of socialism as you can.
Left-wing friends of mine have said ‘there is no parliamentary road to socialism’. To me that means that they acknowledge that they can’t persuade people of the merit of their ideas, so the have to compel them. Point that out to people whose ideas are still being formed.
But to dismiss socialism as ‘tribal economics’ will get you nowhere.
“But to dismiss socialism as ‘tribal economics’ will get you nowhere.”
Correct!
“Tribal economics” is a more empty and vague concept or slogan than the one it supposes to define – socialism. What’s wrong with “tribal economics”?
People have gathered into tribes out of necessity – the necessity for mutual protection and assistance. Since tribes exist, “tribal economics” exists too.
Is it bad? Is there “good” tribal economics?