The stories had all the signs of dutiful public service announcements – “fake news,” as they say today – and they contained not a single quote from a single dissenting voice, because, of course, no respectable news outlet would give voice to “climate deniers.”
Deniers?
Let me pause to protest this “denial” language. It attempts to appropriate the widely shared disgust toward “Holocaust denial,” a bizarre and bedraggled movement that belittles or even dismisses the actual history of one of the 20th century’s most egregious mass crimes against human rights and dignity. Using that language to silence questions about an attempt to centrally plan the energy sector is a moral low that debases the language of denial.
This rhetorical trick reveals all you need to know about the desperate manipulation the climate planners are willing to engage in to realize their plot regardless of popular and justified skepticism concerning their regulatory and redistributionist policies.
Critique is the essence of science. Sensible people give a scientific result the time of day only if it has been subjected to true (i.e. critical, questioning) peer review, replication, etc. – and will continue to be subject to them. Whenever a scientific field adopts the “you can’t say that” culture from PC, it promptly ceases to be science – and sensible people stop crediting its claims.
‘Denier’ is one of many evidences that climate science succumbed to this corruption long ago.
A good quote, from a good article, but it’s neither the best nor the most important insight. That would be:
What “widely shared disgust toward “Holocaust denial”? No one without an agenda gives a second, or even a first, thought to Holocaust deniers, any more than they do to moon landing or round earth deniers.
They are just crazy people. Crazy people get pity, plus ignoring everything else they say.
staghounds, it sounds as if you think there was an actual moon landing. Surely you haven’t fallen for that hoax? Everybody knows the video was shot in a back lot in Culver City.
YrsTrly,
An Earth Denier
:>))
Even in the face of the venality of the climate change industry’s efforts to disguise their attempts to take over society as “science”, it remains more important that the Paris Agreement be given the disrespect and ridicule that it deserves under American constitutional requirements for treaties.
In spite of Obama’s (and Congress’s) attempts to slide this unratified piece of goo in as an actual treaty, it is not a treaty in our legal sense of the word. Obama knew he could never receive the required two-thirds of the Senate’s votes had he presented this to them for ratification, so he never even tried.
The entire international community was vividly aware of this failure, and simply did their best to walk around it with averted gaze.
Lately they – including Senate Republican wimps – have been arguing that it really IS a treaty, hanging their hats on the precepts of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. In other words, their position has become that global law trumps the US Constitution even within the US.
Their efforts to subvert our Constitution offend me even more than their scientific ignorance.
Laird, you pulled out the one quote that caused me some concern.
My reading is that this author is another “conservative” who sees danger in the Trump-era feeling that even we stupid non-elite hillbillies deserve to vote and to be heard – who believes that the danger of the global elite pushing through things such as the Paris Agreement isn’t that those things are wrong in and of themselves, but that they’re wrong because they encourage us low-lifes to become involved and active in order to fight them.
So, is he yet another “shut up and let the think tanks rule” type? Was he truly saying that the global elite are wrong simply because there are better ways to slip bad rules past us commoners without causing the commotion and pushback that Paris engendered?
An interesting take on it, bobby b, and you could be right but that’s not how I read it. I read it to mean that it was the disregard of the democratic process, the foisting of this pseudo-scientific nonsense on us by an arrogant soi-disant global elite, which risks a backlash of the sort which produced Hitler and other such monsters. (Neither he nor I is saying that Trump is such, mind you, merely that the risks of such a man arising are heightened in such an environment.) At least, that’s how I read it, and I think he’s right.
I agree with you about the Paris accord violating the Constitution. It is a treaty, by any rational definition of that word, and thus is ineffective and nonbinding unless and until ratified by the Senate (which it won’t be). The same is true, incidentally, about a long list of other “executive agreements” and accords, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, etc. Unfortunately, as I’m sure you’re aware, no private citizen would have the ability to challenge any of those in federal court because we would be deemed to lack “standing”; only a sitting Senator would (probably) have that ability, and none of them has the courage to raise the issue. That includes not only the “wimps” but all Senate Republicans (and Democrats too, for that matter, as it is equally their lawful power which has been usurped by a succession of aggressive presidents of both parties). The country would be well served by a Congress which insisted on preserving its constitutional powers and reined in the imperial presidency. For a long time Congress, and especially the Senate, has been abrogating its duty to serve as a check on the presidency; the constitutional balance of power has been severely upset.
But as to your fear that global “law”* could trump the Constitution, I don’t share your concern because the Supremacy Clause contains a clear sequence of priority. “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; . . . .” The order of those words makes it clear that should there be a conflict between any of those legal structures, the earlier one controls. That is why a statute which has been enacted pursuant to all proper procedures can be declared “unconstitutional”; a treaty no less so. And indeed, that interpretation makes perfect sense when one considers the difficulty of enacting each type of rule: the Constitution (and amendments) required ratification by 3/4ths of the states; an ordinary statute must be passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the President; but a treaty merely requires approval by the President and ratification by the Senate. The less difficult the enactment process the lower the priority in the event of a conflict. And treaties are lowest on that list (superior only to state law).
* Sneer quotes because in reality there is no such thing, merely temporary concessions of sovereign power which can be rescinded at any time it becomes politically expedient to do so.
Bobby
Who are these GOP wimps who are trying to call this “Agreement” a Treaty ?
Please name names ?
staghounds (June 1, 2017 at 11:06 pm), when I was young, your description of holocaust deniers as “just crazy people” would have been true for Britain. They did exist back then: I once encountered just such a crazy old woman in Braintree (in the crowd around a street stall debating the Maastricht treaty at the start of the ’90s), and, just as you say, she was treated as a somewhat embarrassing joke by all.
Even then, it was not true of the middle east: what could more accurately be termed holocaust indifference, but could express itself as holocaust denial or holocaust belittling, was mainstream in various movements there. That culture has come to us, and in Britain today we must be careful how we critique it lest we be arrested. (The left in Britain does not need to be careful – they have welcomed it with open arms.)
‘Denier’ stole an opprobrium that was dwindling precisely because it was becoming more needful.
The present deal (not ratified by the U.S. Senate – so legally meaningless) holds that the United States must cut its C02 emissions now – whereas China only has to cut its C02 emissions in the far future. Even though China produces more C02 than the United States does.
Such a deal is demented – it is just hatred of the United States turned into print.
As for the Germans – if they really believed in the Global Warming caused by C02 emissions theory, they would be on a crash building program for nuclear power stations – actually the Germans are CLOSING DOWN their nuclear power stations (and anyone who thinks the German economy is going to be powered by windmills and solar cells is deluded).
The hypocrisy of the Germans and the Chinese regime is vile – and the false reporting by the “mainstream” media is sickening.
That is an excellent article. So many quotable paragraphs.