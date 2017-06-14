We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Bike rental chaos

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Transport

Competition between companies is all well and good, but it is important that you seek Permission from the Relevant Authorities before doing anything at all. Anything else would just not be Sustainable. It would be Chaos. Neoliberalism Gone Mad!

For example, if there is more than one company renting out bikes, pretty soon careless customers of the new upstart Chinese Infiltrating Globalist Menace company will be Dumping bikes all over the place and interfering with the nice customers of the Official company with the Council Contract who are carefully placing their bikes next to the State Approved Bike Racks.

This is the sort of Irresponsible Behaviour that can tarnish the carefully cultivated reputation of Right Thinking bicycle renters and confuse Consumers who might not understand that there are two different companies renting out bicycles with bewilderingly different tarrifs and branding. And it is simply Reckless and Greedy business practice to enter a market without consulting Stakeholders about the Need for two competing businesses.

I approve of competition but not Unfettered, Unregulated, Inefficient competition of the sort that can leave a Bad Taste and clutter up the town. It is just not civilised and Something Must Be Done.

June 14th, 2017 |

15 comments to Bike rental chaos

  • QET
    June 14, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    First they came for Uber, but I don’t use Uber and so I said nothing. Then they came for the bicycles, but I don’t ride bicycles, so I said nothing. . . . . .

  • Julie near Chicago
    June 14, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    My Great Frog, Rob, what you describe would truly be a Cat Astrophe. (Cata Postrophe? –Something awful, anyway.)

    Well said, admirably exposited. I think you should send it somewhere for publication, where like-minded persons can be simultaneously outraged by the infiltration into the bike-rental market and highly entertained by your deeply-thought expression of indignant dismay. Especially the Indignant part. Let me suggest Samizdata.net as a most suitable venue.

    Do keep up the good work! 😛

  • George
    June 14, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    I see that you are proficient in Bureaucrat Speak. Use your power wisely.

  • Perry Metzger (New York, USA)
    June 14, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    We need an anti-dog-eat-dog rule, but for bicycles!

  • bobby b
    June 14, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    I suggest someone start a hashtag.

    Maybe #AlwaysGetPermission!

    Or #StopHateBikes!

  • bobby b
    June 14, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Just noticed one of the comments in the OP’s link story:

    “Public spaces are ought to be regulated and without any such regulation we will end up with mountains of bikes that will end up with Bath cancelling all bike sharing schemes altogether. These “free market” arguments are viscous and you’re just calling for yourself to suffer from cruel flooding of money by the Chinese. Bloody hell…don’t sell yourselves out.”

    Yeah, they’re viscous, alright. If this damned free market has its way, we’ll all be buried in a mountain of free Chinese bikes!

    Perhaps Corbyn is the proper ruler of such people.

  • NickM
    June 14, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    I have only rented a bike once. That was on Key West,FL. There were several companies in the market and what I didn’t witness was the zombie bikeopalypse. It worked rather well in fact. Indeed if I’d had a few too many mojitos than was strictly speaking good for me all the taxis had bike racks on the back as well.

    It all worked very well. But. Then Key West is not the land of Ms Austen is it? Or of Mr Darcy on an unregulated bicyclette! *swoons*.

  • Timrules
    June 14, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Silly Pommies – why not just use the resources of the taxpayer and the power of the State to crush the horror of the two-wheeled free-for-all?

    http://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/vancouver-bike-shops-arent-happy-with-mobis-stanley-park-expansion

  • Laird
    June 14, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Don’t you just hate it when you get bogged down in one of those “viscous” arguments? 😛

  • RAB
    June 14, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Well well! I have actually seen one of these bikes (just the one mind) in my local park (St Andrews). Initially I thought… that’s an odd place to park a bike (in the middle of a path) and what a crap colour. Then I took a closer look and it was indeed a pay as you go cycle. I must say that I have yet to see any officially sanctioned ones here in Bristol, so best of luck to the company concerned.

  • Cal Ford
    June 14, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Rob, you’ve barely added any satire to what they really think.

  • Julie near Chicago
    June 14, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Rob,

    Putting my point another way: What Cal Ford said !!

  • Julie near Chicago
    June 14, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    And I don’t want any viscous comments outta you, young Laird, nor outta bobby neither ! 😉

  • bobby b
    June 15, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I have to admit that I’ve been much slower to call out peoples’ misspellings ever since my new phone’s autocorrect led me to tell my mom that I’d be over later, after I finished screwing for a friend on his Y-boat.

    (Crewing. Yes, mom, I meant crewing. I think she shared that with every one of her friends and acquaintances.)

  • Julie near Chicago
    June 15, 2017 at 4:37 am

    Well, young man, if I was yer Mum all my friends would know about it too! 😆 😆 😆

