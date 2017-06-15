That didn’t take long

Politics Home reports,
Jeremy Corbyn: State should seize ‘luxury’ properties to help those left homeless by Grenfell blaze
The Labour leader said ministers must “requisition” the houses to make sure those affected by the tragedy can still live locally.
He spoke out as MPs met for the first time to debate the aftermath of the inferno, which has so far left 17 people dead with the number of fatalities expected to rise considerably.
[…]
“The ward where this fire took place is, I think, the poorest ward in the whole country and properties must be found – requisitioned if necessary – to make sure those residents do get re-housed locally.
“It can’t be acceptable that in London we have luxury buildings and luxury flats left empty as land banking for the future while the homeless and the poor look for somewhere to live. We have to address these issues.”
In case you were wondering, the people made homeless by the Grenfell Tower fire are not going to be turfed out on the street. They will be rehoused by Kensington & Chelsea Council, in accordance with its statutory obligations. Mr Corbyn knows this perfectly well. The point of his remark was not to help these people but to use them as disposable weapons in his quest to breach the principle of secure property rights under law.
Socialists always start by seizing the property of the rich to give to the poor, because that’s where the votes are. They always end by seizing the property of the poor to give to the rich, because that’s where the money is.
Consider the People’s Republic of China:
From 2006:The big steal
In this and countless other cases, the spark for the conflict was the same: land seizures that made local officials rich and left dispossessed peasants fuming about injustice. This is the dark side of China’s spectacular economic development. In a shocking admission earlier this year, the director of law enforcement in the Land Ministry, Zhang Xinbao, said there have been more than a million cases of illegal land use in the past six years. Sometimes it is little more than armed robbery as police and gangsters use force to drive people off their property. More often, it is fraud, when local officials – bribed by developers – cheat the farmers of fair compensation.
From 2010: China violence over property seizures
Vehicles burn after hundreds of Chinese villagers battled with local police over a land seizure in Zhaotong, in southwest China’s Yunan province on November 2, 2010. Land seizures are frequently reported in China as officials and businesses seek to cash in on a property boom and forcibly remove residents to make way for new buildings or infrastructure projects.
Once the rule of law is breached, it is hard to fix again. Property rights are needed more by the poor than the rich. The rich have other resources.
This announcement might cost Labour, oh, 10,000 votes?
I don’t know where he lives, but can he possibly lead by example?
This is the tower block overlooking Kensington Palace in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea?
What about all of the ACTUAL locals who were turfed out rather than the imported economic migrants who have been brought in just to “Rub the rights noses in diversity”?
But I forgot, you don’t like the original locals because they were too white, too male and too bolshy. Which is why you refused to rebuild the homes they were bombed out of during WW2 and shipped them off to the wilds of Epping Forest and other places.
The government either secures individual rights, or it doesn’t. There is no middle ground. There is no compromise. There is no excuse.
People are beginning to ask questions why a tower block in Kensington in which flats rent for £1625 per month is occupied almost exclusively by immigrants from the poorest parts of the world.
This is slightly off topic, but I saw some comment in one of the links about people being offended, and I wondered whether any of the UK commenters on this site worry that they might be investigated for offensive statements? I am in the US, and no one can go after me for what I say (yet), but you guys have Antisocial Behavior regulations, I recall. Any anxiety over there?