Yes that pretty much sums things up

· Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

Historically, it seems to me that Mr Corbyn has been more comfortable in the company of people who make private bombs than those who sell private bonds

Mr. Ed of this parish, who may or may nor be a talking horse but make sense regardless.

May 28th, 2017 |

2 comments to Yes that pretty much sums things up

  • Deep Lurker
    May 28, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    My guess is that Mr Corbyn is more comfortable in the company of people who share their private bombs with the public. When it comes to people who build private bombs to set off on their own private property, I’d expect him to be much less understanding.

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    May 29, 2017 at 2:36 am

    I find it hard to believe that he has EVER looked comfortable. He looks permanently worried about anything and everything, all the time. Has he ever smiled, or told a joke?

