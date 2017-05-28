Historically, it seems to me that Mr Corbyn has been more comfortable in the company of people who make private bombs than those who sell private bonds
– Mr. Ed of this parish, who may or may nor be a talking horse but make sense regardless.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Politics
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Yes that pretty much sums things up
Historically, it seems to me that Mr Corbyn has been more comfortable in the company of people who make private bombs than those who sell private bonds
– Mr. Ed of this parish, who may or may nor be a talking horse but make sense regardless.
May 28th, 2017 |
2 comments to Yes that pretty much sums things up
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Recent Comments
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
My guess is that Mr Corbyn is more comfortable in the company of people who share their private bombs with the public. When it comes to people who build private bombs to set off on their own private property, I’d expect him to be much less understanding.
I find it hard to believe that he has EVER looked comfortable. He looks permanently worried about anything and everything, all the time. Has he ever smiled, or told a joke?