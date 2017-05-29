And then Bond just skis off the edge and as he drops down through the sky he kicks loose his skis and pulls the cord and his parachute opens – a massive Union Jack chute, which is a bit of a giveaway for a secret agent in deep cover but, as Christopher Wood noted with pride, elicited huge cheers from audiences in the decrepit strike-ridden hellhole of pre-Thatcher Britain.
– Mark Steyn on the late Roger Moore.
The late, great Auberon Waugh once wrote that everything vile about modern Britain was epitomised by the James Bond character. The gist of his approach was, iirc, that the ‘shoot first, sort out later’ approach was the fantasy (and often reality) of many an unpleasant bureaucrat, eager to throw his weight around without caring for or fearing any consequence, but particularly the stupid and unpleasant police officer types.
I recalled this at the start of Skyfall, to me the worst film ever made, which at least I did not have to pay to watch. Looking back, I now realise that the makers of Skyfall depicting a government intelligence service cringing before a cretinuous buffoon were simply predicting 2017.
Auberon Waugh? Who is that?
As for Bond Actors, Roger Moore was lucky that George Lazenby was also on the list, to stop him being the worst Bond actor! Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and some others, with Lazenby last, would be my listing of the bonds.
The nature of the shows changed as time went on, naturally enough. I didn’t see Lazenby. I didn’t think Mr. Connery was so great in his Bond movies, but I think that may have been partly the fault of the script. I like From Russia with Love a lot better than Dr. No, for instance. (Although it does have one line so cringeworthy that the theater audience jeered. Ouch!)
But the Roger Moore episodes were dreadful. It seemed to me Mr. Moore had no conception of the Bond character, and not much of a conception of acting either.
My favorite by far is Pierce Brosnan (and I haven’t seen any more Bonds since he bowed out). But by the time of his first appearance, the series had lost any semblance of seriousness — they were all of the genre “comedy thriller,” or so I’d call it. And I thought Mr. Brosnan did very will with the part.
Here you go, folks:
I’m sorry, bobby b, but that’s just wrong.