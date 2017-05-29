We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day

· Arts & Entertainment

And then Bond just skis off the edge and as he drops down through the sky he kicks loose his skis and pulls the cord and his parachute opens – a massive Union Jack chute, which is a bit of a giveaway for a secret agent in deep cover but, as Christopher Wood noted with pride, elicited huge cheers from audiences in the decrepit strike-ridden hellhole of pre-Thatcher Britain.

Mark Steyn on the late Roger Moore.

May 29th, 2017 |

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Mr Ed
    May 29, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    The late, great Auberon Waugh once wrote that everything vile about modern Britain was epitomised by the James Bond character. The gist of his approach was, iirc, that the ‘shoot first, sort out later’ approach was the fantasy (and often reality) of many an unpleasant bureaucrat, eager to throw his weight around without caring for or fearing any consequence, but particularly the stupid and unpleasant police officer types.

    I recalled this at the start of Skyfall, to me the worst film ever made, which at least I did not have to pay to watch. Looking back, I now realise that the makers of Skyfall depicting a government intelligence service cringing before a cretinuous buffoon were simply predicting 2017.

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    May 30, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Auberon Waugh? Who is that?
    As for Bond Actors, Roger Moore was lucky that George Lazenby was also on the list, to stop him being the worst Bond actor! Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, and some others, with Lazenby last, would be my listing of the bonds.

  • Julie near Chicago
    May 30, 2017 at 2:15 am

    The nature of the shows changed as time went on, naturally enough. I didn’t see Lazenby. I didn’t think Mr. Connery was so great in his Bond movies, but I think that may have been partly the fault of the script. I like From Russia with Love a lot better than Dr. No, for instance. (Although it does have one line so cringeworthy that the theater audience jeered. Ouch!)

    But the Roger Moore episodes were dreadful. It seemed to me Mr. Moore had no conception of the Bond character, and not much of a conception of acting either.

    My favorite by far is Pierce Brosnan (and I haven’t seen any more Bonds since he bowed out). But by the time of his first appearance, the series had lost any semblance of seriousness — they were all of the genre “comedy thriller,” or so I’d call it. And I thought Mr. Brosnan did very will with the part.

  • bobby b
    May 30, 2017 at 3:36 am

    Here you go, folks:

    “The International Journal of James Bond Studies is an academic peer-reviewed journal dedicated to publishing interdisciplinary scholarship on all aspects of Ian Fleming’s James Bond franchise.

    The journal aims to develop contemporary critical readings of Ian Fleming’s James Bond across literary, filmic, and cultural history, and offers broader criticism of the popular appeal of Fleming’s creation and its relation to the spy genre.”

  • Laird
    May 30, 2017 at 3:40 am

    I’m sorry, bobby b, but that’s just wrong.

