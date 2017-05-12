Universal right to be overseen by the state

Guy Herbert brought my attention to a question in a survey being run by the Biometrics Institute, “a global, independent membership organisation for biometrics users, researchers, and suppliers”.
The question begins with, “below are a number of views that have been expressed at various Biometrics Institute meetings” and respondents are asked to indicate the extent to which they agree or disagree with a variety of statements, including:
The allocation of a formal, biometrically-based identity by the State should be a universal human right for every child
I think that is what they call a “positive right”.
This sort of backwards thinking is quite common. The Guardian reports on the bureaucratic horror show in India that makes it hard for poor people to do certain things (like book train tickets). Rather than tackle the bureaucracy, UNICEF talks about “what remains to be done” to “achieve universal registration”.
The right to have all your interactions with others overseen by the state is not much to celebrate.
That would be absolutely terrifying.
This feels much like saying “all children have a universal human right to be infected with Plasmodium falciparum” or “all children have a universal human right to be truncheoned by the police”.
Organisation that stands to benefit from universal adoption of biometrics promotes universal adoption of biometrics. Who knew?
How can they not notice how dystopian totalitarian that sounds? Could be a key plot point in 100 sci-fi near-future flicks.
If the biometrics institute is a global organisation, who is “the state” in this context? I assume whoever expressed this view (I’m being fair to the Institute and noting this is a view expressed at one of their meetings) may have missed the global part, or made the normal statist assumption that all states are like their own (it’s wierd how internationalists often miss the minor fact of huge differences between different countries).
And a formal biometric identity. Pretty certain I have this – it’s my DNA, physical appearance etc. I am not sure the state can allocate this yet…