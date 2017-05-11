We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

Labour always goes missing during a depression. They did it in the 1930s, the 1980s and they’re doing it now. A cynic might argue that that is because during a depression there’s nothing more to steal.

Patrick Crozier, one of our own regular contributors.

May 11th, 2017 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Watchman
    May 11, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    We’re not in a depression now (unless the GDP figures have changed dramatically) – but Labour (despite occupying the news fairly constantly) seem to be very much missing something.

  • Brian Micklethwait
    May 11, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    The fear I routinely hear from all Brits opposed to Britain being turned into Venezuela by a Corbynist regime, is that if, following some sort of financial collapse along the lines of 2007/2008 or whenever it was exactly, but worse, just such a Corbynist regime might sweep to power, on an “Anyone But These Incompetent Bastards” ticket. But what Patrick says tells me that, no matter how bad the economy gets, Britain’s voters would never vote for such national suicide in sufficient numbers. A majority of them would be well aware that this would be like decapitation to cure a severe migraine. They will only ever vote for as much socialism as they feel the country can afford, and only an incorrigible minority will vote for more socialism than that.

    I hope that’s right. Although, I hope I never get to find out if that’s right.

    What Patrick says is actually rather good news, about how sane we Brits are, under pressure. (Gullible fucking idiots in their (count me out) millions when not under so much pressure, but that’s a different story.)

  • Stuck-record
    May 11, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I wish that was true. But I have dreadful fear that immigration demographics, the client state (benefits and teat-sucking jobs), brain-washing from education, and urban detatchment from reality have created a large enough pool to sweep a Trot-regime to power following the next severe financial crash.

    After all, what’s not to like about promising milk & honey paid for by rich bastards? Why has no one ever thought of doing it before?

  »