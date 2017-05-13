“He’s holding a sign that literally just says ‘the right to openly discuss ideas must be defended.’ Let that sink in.”
Paul Joseph Watson, who sent that tweet, is editor-at-large for Alex Jones’s conspiracy website Infowars. I doubt he and I have much in common. Nonetheless, I urge you to do what he says. Look at the brief film clip to which he links in that tweet and let what you see sink in.
Apparently it relates to events reported in the Hackney Citizen as follows: “VIDEO: Anti-fascists clash with lone counter-protester at LD50 Gallery”.
A protester, who declined to give his full name and, like many in the crowd, had his face covered, countered this viewpoint: “We don’t care about annoying liberal idiots or hard-right people that want to have free debate or whatever. We care about shutting down organizing spaces…there’s enough evidence to say that they’re organizing in this space. Any kind of fascist organizing causes a physical threat down the line.”
For what it’s worth, I cannot tell what the targets of the protest, the LD50 Gallery, are playing at, but it does seem as if more than just the Antifa might regard them with disquiet:
LD50 on Tottenham Road was targeted by anti-fascists in February after news emerged that it hosted a “Neoreaction conference” in 2016 featuring leading proponents of the so-called “alt right” movement.
Speakers at the event included Brett Stevens, who has previously praised Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, saying “he chose to act where many of us write, think and dream”.
“Although it has attracted the most attention for its Neoreaction and Alt Right exhibits, LD50 represents a new brand of artist that combines trolling, provocation, surrealism and critical theory into ensconcing art experiences that raise more questions than offer answers.”
In what appears to be a veiled response to protests calling for the gallery’s closure, one of the artworks for the new show includes “six computer workstations where participants are encouraged to sit and work through the paper content and destroy it if they find it inappropriate, uninteresting or offensive”.
Actual neo-Nazis? Artists having one last scrape at the exhausted mine of art designed to épater la bourgeoisie? Who knows, perhaps actual believers in freedom of speech? It does not matter. As D.C. Miller, the man with the sign, said, “the right to openly discuss ideas must be defended.”
Watson is a rather typical libertarian of the Rothbardian persuasion – so apart from his positions on things like the US foreign policy, Israel, etc. (or maybe not even so much apart), I imagine many here would find a lot in common with the guy.
Antifa : We don’t care about annoying liberal idiots or hard-right people that want to have free debate or whatever. We care about shutting down organizing spaces
fa : who has previously praised Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, saying “he chose to act where many of us write, think and dream”.
Realantifa : “The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”
I want to know why the police shown in the video did not intervene (that said, if they did, the police would have probably arrested the victim of that crowd rather than the true thugs).
Watson’s genius lies in his ability to expose the hypocrisy of the left.
There, I managed to add something useful – or at least, possibly useful – to a Natalie Solent post.
I think any libertarian should have quite a bit in common with Watson if their libertarianism is practical in any real sense. He is a libertarian who is aware that importing vast numbers of non libertarian people into a relatively liberal geographical area is a bad idea for liberty. Basic common sense.
The word “fascist” has lost all meaning, as it has become an empty vessel into which you can pour anything of which you disapprove. Like “racism”, the only reason to use the word is to shut down debate. By the same token, “anti-fascist” has no meaning either. But to the extent there are real “fascists” in this video it is those who were shouting down that one lone person defending freedom of speech.
Once again the left comes full circle and bites itself in the ass. And they have absolutely no appreciation for the irony thus demonstrated.
>I want to know why the police shown in the video did not intervene
The police have been nobbled. They now let leftist thugs do what they want, and often help them. If a bunch of right-wingers had done this to a leftist they would have had them in the back of paddy wagons before you could blink. All these Facists should simply be identified from the video, arrested and tried, but it’s not going to happen, is it?
Alex Jones is annoying conman – and I would guess his employee is much like him (and he would reply that I am pro Zionist and pro Cold War – and Mr Watson would be correct about that).
However, the Rothbardians are not the threat – even if they are being paid (indirectly) by Mr Putin.
The Red Fascists who call themselves “Anti Fascists” are the real threat to the West, they (not Mr Jones and Mr Watson) are the ones who want to destroy Freedom of Speech.
And, make no mistake, the “Anti Fascists” would happily put a bullet in the back of the head of anyone who opposed Marxism.
These activists are the products of many years of brainwashing – both at school (some from a very young age) and university. They are the sort of people who watch the insane anti capitalist ravings of the BBC “Dr Who” episode that was broadcast this evening – and nod with agreement at the subMarxist agitprop.
As Huey Long also said back in the 1930s: “Will we have fascism in America? Of course. But here it will be called anti-fascism.”
Or rather, Antifa.
Laird is obviously right about “fascist” disappearing down the hole for dead words. But I thought “clash” was being used in an, er, imaginative sense too.
Clash has a sense of two parties engaged in battle. You don’t usually read about a group of muggers “clashing” with an old lady whose handbag they are trying to steal. (Unless she pulls out a Colt 45 and drops a couple of them.) But it seems that a crowd of people jostling, pushing, blocking one perfectly passive chap, and trying to grab his placard, is a “clash.”
I recall similar stuff from the US. A righty punches a lefty on the nose – it’s a violent attack. A lefty punches a righty (or anyone) on the nose – it’s a clash.
“The word Fascism has now no meaning except in so far as it signifies ‘something not desirable’.” – George Orwell, ‘Politics and the English Language’, April, 1946
It’s ironic that fascism is now said to be meaningless as it is the one ideology accurately described by its symbol, a bunch of sticks bound around an axe = violent collectivism. By contrast the swastika tells you nothing about nazism and the hammer and sickle is a deliberate lie.
I wouldn’t have said the hammer and sickle was a deliberate lie, merely a miscommunication. It was thought to represent the alliance between the proletariat and the peasantry. But in fact it simply showed the sort of instruments that would be used on those who failed to follow orders.
Laird
I beg to differ, ‘anti-fascist‘ has a clear meaning, like in the ‘Anti-Fascist Protection Barrier‘, a chunk of which lies on my hearth after I chiselled it away. It is better known to posterity as that instrument of murder, the Berlin Wall.
I have to, as usual, agree with Laird. “Fascist” now just means someone you don’t like in much the same way as the word “git” does. A shame because it used to have a very tight definition. Hitler for example wasn’t one. He was a National Socialist. Both doctrines are evil but evil comes in many forms and it’s taxonomy is important.
And Paul. I was gob-smacked by that Dr Who. Unbelievably crude agitprop. And so smug. I had largely been enjoying this series but stone me! That was very poor, very poor indeed. Did we have Ms Abbott as a guest writer? Probably not, otherwise the “feisty” hera of colour would snag the true leader of “those pesky kids” – Shaggy’s Gramps. Oh, no! that happened in real life. One of the reasons I read SF and fantasy – it is so much more realistic.