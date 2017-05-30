We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Let us put to bed the idea that Labour voters are well meaning people who just happen to have different ideas about economic policy, or are voting Labour out of habit (“my father voted Labour – so I am voting Labour”). People who vote Labour THIS TIME are voting for someone, Jeremy Corbyn, to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – and they are doing so in the full knowledge that he is an enemy of Britain (and the West in general) and an ally of the terrorists – both Marxist and Islamist terrorists.

Paul Marks

May 30th, 2017 |

7 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Mr Ed
    May 30, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    The popular musician Mr Noel Gallagher described Mr Ed Miliband in 2015 as ‘f***ing Communist‘.

    Leaving aside the gerund, I think that he was spot on. In what way is Mr Corbyn less of a Communist than Ed Miliband?

  • Jacob
    May 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    So, the question is: Being a communist is bad because you are “anti Britain” or because you are anti-mankind?

    Augusto Pinochet (or the media he inspired) denounced communism as a “foreign” ideology, i.e. un-Chilean. That’s a wrong argument.

  • Jacob
    May 30, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    I mean: Corbyn (as a communist) is an enemy of mankind, and not only an enemy of Britain.

  • CayleyGraph
    May 30, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    – and they are doing so in the full knowledge that he is an enemy of Britain (and the West in general) and an ally of the terrorists –

    Paul Marks has remarkable confidence in the informedness of the British voter.

  • Watchman
    May 30, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    CayleyGraph,

    I’d expect a lot of voters to hear about this in the next few days – it’s becoming the media narrative, despite the media’s reluctance.

  • Mr Ed
    May 30, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    CayleyGraph,

    Wilful blindness is constructive knowledge in my book.

  • John Galt
    May 30, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Which is why I’m a Marksist.

Leave a Reply

  »