Health, safety and growth

John Noakes, who died today, was a children’s television presenter who would do things like climb Nelson’s Column without a safety harness. I have seen comments about health and safety rules preventing such acts of bravery today. Indeed, another presenter on the same programme had the advantage of scaffolding many years later. But in this case it is not that health and safety rules have gone mad, it is that working conditions have improved because it has become cheaper to improve them. Presumably modern scaffolding is cheaper to erect due to advances in materials and techniques. In other words, due to economic growth. Even television steeplejack Fred Dibnah himself pointed out, “to circumnavigate the wall of that chimney, which might be sixty-odd feet circumference, with scaffolding is going to cost a heck of a lot of money. That’s why steeplejacks can still earn a crust of bread.”
As admirable as Fred’s craft was, it is a sign of progress if people can no longer earn a crust of bread doing it because scaffolding costs a heck of a lot less.
My late night pondering aside, there are some good videos of people at height behind those links. I particularly recommend watching as much Fred Dibnah as possible.
More likely, it’s not that it’s become cheaper to erect it, but that it’s become so much more expensive to not erect it.
The costs to be paid resulting from injury or death because of a lack of such protection have increased exponentially in the decades since that climb. Lawsuits, fines, compensation . . .
Further, changes in the insurance industry have made it almost impossible to decide to risk those costs.
Now, since the costs are so much higher, it’s hard to risk them out of your own pocket, and to purchase insurance coverage, you need to accept near-constant supervision from your insurers to guarantee that scaffolding is present, and sufficient.
If anything, scaffolding (and other protections of that ilk) are much more expensive than they used to be. But, as I said, the lack of them costs even more.
“Watch as much Dibnah as possible.”
Indeed. It never occured to me that I needed my own traction engine until I watched Dibnah. To stand alongside it wearing a boilersuit sipping a mug of tea made by the engine itself as it chuffs away contentedly, man and machine in perfect harmony. I’ll pass on the climbing, though, if you don’t mind.