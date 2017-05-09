Britain’s tribal allegiances are changing

Politics is about many things, but one of the big things that it is about is which political tribe you are a member of, and about how big the various tribes are. So, when a whole tranche of voters manage to persuade themselves out of membership of one of the big tribes, it’s a very big deal.
As Guido puts it:
Voting UKIP was in hindsight a gateway to voting Tory.
Key word there: “gateway”. A general election is about more than what voters merely think. It is about how they see themselves. It is about who they are, and about which self-definitional barriers they might now be willing to cross, which gateways they might now be willing to pass through.
For many decades, millions of people in Britain didn’t just vote Labour. They were Labour. Not a few millions still are Labour and will vote accordingly. But the rise of UKIP, and then the Brexit referendum which UKIP made happen, spoke to an at least equally deep idea of who many Labour voters are, comparable even with being Labour. They are: British, English, not European. (See also: Scotland.)
In retrospect, I think we can see that the rise of UKIP and the subsequent Brexit referendum didn’t just change Britain’s relationship with EUrope. They also changed Britain itself, by creating new allegiances and new connections between hitherto hostile tribesmen, and it weakened many old loyalties and connections and created new tribal divisions. Both the Labour and the Conservative tribes emerged from the UKIP/referendum episode changed. The Conservative tribe emerged stronger and bigger. The Labour tribe emerged weaker and smaller.
Add to the above the toxic Jeremy Corbyn, who is the most anti-English, anti-British front-line English/British politician in my lifetime, and you can see why those Labour tribal allegiances have started seriously to fray. Echoing Barack Obama, Jeremy Corbyn’s view of the world is that Anglo-America needs to count for less in that world and that whoever else thinks that too is a friend. Luckily for us Brits, Corbyn has little of Obama’s duplicity or rhetorical skill. And nor can Corbyn or his supporters play the race card.
So, what Corbyn communicates to all those wavering Labour tribespersons is not that they are now betraying their tribe, but that Corbyn and his leftist gang have already betrayed them. Corbyn is pushing potential Labour deserters through Guido’s gateway.
Meanwhile, those toxically exclusive Etonian Conservatives – Cameron and Osborne – have been replaced by that quintessence of inclusive Middle Englishness, Theresa May. We libertarians are all grumbling about what Theresa May believes, and we are quite right to do so. But it is what she is that is now making the difference.
Interesting times.
Interesting times, yes… but it any of this particularly new? Margaret Thatcher brought Middle England to the top of the Conservative Party 40 years ago. And a lot of the working class – the sort of people who bought their Council houses – deserted Labour during her time at the top. In other words, tribal realignments have happened before. What is interesting is how the Etonians managed to make their come-back…
In London there seems to be a leftist bubble – I was in London on Friday and parts of it were full of leftists doing weird things such as posing for “selfies” next to homeless people in the gutters of East London – and laughing as they did so, they were most definitely leftists but of an odd type that regards the poor (and drink and drunk addicted) as amusing, and to be used as props.
The “London Evening Standard” (with its vast “circulation” of being thrown around for free – financed by Big Business advertising) is supposedly edited by a Conservative – but Mr Osborne certainly would not be considered a Conservative outside London, his publication was pushing Marxist plays (forget the stuff about “it is meant ironically” “irony” actually covers up for the fact that people actually believe what they are pretending to be “ironic” about) and denouncing Mayor Khan from-the-left – demanding that Mayor Khan spend more tax money on just about everything. The “Evening Standard” even appeared to be hostile to British independence and to support the vile European Union. If (and I did say “if” – I am not going to write off a city of some eight million people on the basis of one horrible day and reading a vile “newspaper” written by radical Big Government types with P.C. attitudes) this is the sort of Playpen despotism that is popular in London the place is best avoided – left to its Bank of England Credit Bubble economy.
However, outside London I suspect that Brian is correct.
The Labour Party and the (equally wicked) Lib Dems are certainly NOT defeated (their promises of ever more government spending attract many people) – but they do seem to be weakening.
We will know in a month.
I think it would be a mistake to think that former Labour voters who went through UKIP to vote Tory at the next election will all stay there.
Until now anyone who wanted the UK out of the EU as a major priority HAD to vote UKIP but is likely to see voting Tory now as being the surest way of affirming their Brexit vote. They aren’t falling in love with the Tories per se.
If/when we are safely out of the EU and if/when Labour is lead by someone more palatable many will go back, especially if UKIP doesn’t provide a credible option post-Brexit.
@Paul Marks: what London has is a mix of: young childless adults aged 18-30, ethnic minorities, civil servants and rich white families who can afford the mortgages. It’s a potent combination for modern day Labour politics.
I happen to live within Corbyn’s own constituency and an ultra-safe Labour seat to boot. Torn between voting against him just on the off chance he loses his own seat or abstaining and amusing myself at Labour being stuck with him into the next 5 years.
> What is interesting is how the Etonians managed to make their come-back…
I think this is because of their optimism. During the long Blair years it looked as though conservatism was finished and perhaps the Conservative party was too. It seems to me that fewer of the toffs believed that than the more middle class conservatives did. I think there are some lessons we can learn from that.
I will still find it a struggle to vote Tory. Maybe for the last time though…
So there’s a story out that 100 Labour MPs will break away from Corbyn after the election (assuming there are 100 Labour MPs left after the election) to try to force him out. This could end in either the renewal of the Labour party, who end up back in power, or the birth of a strong new mildly left-wing party who end up in power before too long, or, as I hope, the start of a long-term split in the left with two weaker parties fighting it out (in addition to the LibDems).
There was one of these death of the Labour Party vox pops on the BBC website (no really) reporting from Mansfield, and I recall a chap being quoted as saying something along the lines of “I’ve always been old socialist Labour. But these people [ie Corbyn and mates] are communists. I’ve voting Conservative this time.”
Which seems to me to be spot on. The Labour Party has always had communists (both Soviet apologists and Trots) tucked away, and it’s always had its Marxist or at least Marxist inspired intellectuals. But most of it, and certainly most of its voting base has been thoroughly patriotic. Which is a good thing, because though they may wreck the economy every time they get in, this is mostly just honest stupidity not wickedness.
The crawling things that now lead Labour are of a different sort. I don’t think Corbyn will resign even if Labour is knocked down to 120 seats (it won’t be) because he’s captured one of the two parties that could form a government and he’s hoping that the pendulum will swing back far enough to let him in, if the economy goes pear shaped. So that then he can introduce a fully fledged Chavista regime.
I’m fairly confident that he’s more likely to destroy the Labour Party, and produce some kind of realignment over the next ten years or so. But the death of the old Labour Party is not unalloyed good news. One does prefer an alternative government that is broadly pro-Britain rather than viscerally agin it.
You are right about Corbyn’s anti-Englishness turning the English off him, but an even more striking tribal realignment seems to be happening in Wales, where Corbyn might have hoped that his anti-Englishness would play better. It doesn’t. There was a Guardian piece about Brigend today:
This reminds me of the long slow transformation of the former “Solid South” into the stronghold of the Republican Party.
That too was a “tribal allegiance” process. After the Civil War, Reconstruction, and Redemption, there was a huge body of white Southerners for whom voting Democratic was practically a conditioned reflex. That reflex transcended all rational considerations. For three generations, anti-Catholic, often anti-Semitic, traditionalist rural Southerners were the most loyal supporters of the party that elsewhere chiefly represented urban Catholics, Jews, and freethinkers.
For many of these Southerners, rebellion against the national Democrats (initially over civil rights) was the gateway to voting Republican in state and local elections.
Rich makes a good point: In the 19th century the Democrats were the party of slavery (the Republican party arose precisely because it was anti-slavery), so of course during Reconstruction and far beyond white southerners were all solidly Democrats (and, by the same token, blacks were solidly Republican). The black vote changed during the (Franklin) Roosevelt administration to the solidly Democratic bloc it is to this day. The white southern vote took longer to change, but in the 70’s and 80’s it switched to Republican, where it largely remains. Strom Thurmond (an icon in South Carolina and throughout the south) switched parties in 1964, and many of his compatriots followed suit over the next decade. However, although they changed parties most didn’t change their core beliefs. Many of those “old boys” remain in positions of political power today, and for the most part are still big-government statists; they just have an “R” after their names rather than a “D”. The state is actually very conservative (fiscally and socially) but the political leadership is not. It’s all rather odd, actually.
Rich, Laird,
Good and insightful points well made. But you try telling lotsa folk over here Lincoln was a Republican and they just don’t believe you. How could he be? He was in charge of the good guys! It doesn’t compute.
What Laird describes for the South holds true for most of rural America these days.
Just did another driving circle visiting friends and others through the Dakotas, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota, and was surprised that areas which have been traditionally Democrat strongholds for decades – farm country small towns, mostly – have switched tribes.
The feeling I get from many is that their traditional tribe actually left them some time ago – the Dems stopped valuing the people in these communities – and it took them until the Trump election to allow themselves to admit that they had been dumped. But they now agree that the Democrat Party no longer works for them, while the Republican Party (to some extent) does.
“Tribes” really does describe the feeling of the people. This was Democrat Country for generations. You can tell that people are very unsettled by this change.
While they’re sputtering in disbelief, remind them that Bull Connors and George Wallace – two of the very famous anti-black heavies – were both Democrats, as was the original KKK. That’ll settle them down.
The KKK was always a Democrat organization. Democratic icon Robert Byrd was a Grand Kleagle (or whatever the title is). Dinesh D’Souza’s film “Hillary’s America” does a good job of detailing the history. (It’s not a great movie but its facts are accurate.)