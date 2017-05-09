Pickup basketball is a beautiful example of the spontaneous, emergent order that arises from voluntary interaction predicated on classical liberal principles of dignity, respect for the individual, and voluntary cooperation. Every individual who has ever played pickup basketball can enumerate the rules for forming a team, playing, and interacting regardless of location, age or ethnicity- African Americans in the poorest sections of Harlem play by the same pickup rules as do those on the playgrounds of the whitest, richest suburbs in America.
I was deeply moved. I would have been even more deeply moved if I had had any idea what pickup basketball was.
But now I know. I suppose the English version would be football in the park. My recollection (from a very long time ago) is that there was still room for disputes about whether the ball had gone just inside the “goalpost” (aka sweater) or just outside. Spontaneous order did not always sort that out smoothly.
I also recall that a parental admonition that feeble four eyed totally uncoordinated Duncan MUST be picked to play at some point would rapidly lead to sulking, spats, and people wandering off and not wanting to play anymore. I suppose this must have been an early metaphor for the effect of government regulation and welfare spending on commerce.
Lee, well, find out what it means then!
That explains why leftists are so determined to demonize pickup artists…
Good.
For the straight skinny on pick-up basketball, especially as seen through the eyes of player Butch Karp, who also happens to be an assistant DA in the Manhattan DA’s homicide department — and a top-notch one, despite being a straight-arrow — read the legal-thriller Butch Karp/Marlene Ciampi books by Robert K. Tanenbaum and uncredited co-author Michael Gruber. Up through Book 12 or so they are absolutely ace, and still good through Book 15 . (Eventually the cousins — Tanenbaum, himself a former Manhattan prosecutor, and Gruber — had a falling-out, and the series, beginning with Book 16, Hoax, became no longer worth the reading, in my opinion and that of several other formerly-huge fans. But until the cataclysm, they are the all-time best-ever “thriller” series, in my opinion. Which I have held now for several decades.) :>))
Butch, by the way, was PAC-10 in college, but his knee came to grief under the boards when B-Ball was becoming a Contact Sport (Butch severely disapproves of this evolution), so career B-Ball was out. He then chose Law as the nearest non-physical career to one in competitive sports.
All that’s back-story, referred to in the books but not the subject of any of them.
They are serious but still have, I think, a certain good-natured quality about them. Karp & Ciampi become Mr. & Mrs., Lucy is born, Sweetie enters the scene, and there are murder and mayhem and dirty rotten scoundrels in high places; all with no preachy tone at all, and plenty of excuses to laugh.
“The series that asks the question: Can a secular but non-de-racinated Jewish boy from Brooklyn [?] and a mostly-practicing and only somewhat dubious Italian Catholic co-prosecutor from Queens find Happiness and Marriage Peace together, in the seamy world of NYC’s Bad Guys, Jewish-Arab unrest, and Politicians, while maintaining their grip on both reason and their consciences?” (Paraphrasing the intro to the old radio soap series, “Stella Dallas.”)
Anyhow, Butch still does very well in his pickup games.
“Stella Dallas: The story that asks the question, ‘Can a ______* girl from a small mining town in the West find happiness as the wife of a wealthy and titled Englishman?”
*For the sake of rhythm, I think and hope there was an adjective of some sort here; but if so, it has escaped with my marbles after lo! these 65 or so years. Anyway, the intro was not demeaning to untitled, relatively innocent Americans: very refreshing.
(It was broadcast for half an hour around noon, so I heard it when I was lucky enough to be home from school onaccounta Dreadful Illness.)
Perry — Thanks for putting up with my entirely-O/T dilations. :>)
In his Invention of the Modern World ( ODD VOLUMES The Fortnightly Review 2014) based on his lectures at Tsinghua University (China) in 2011, Alan Macfarlane notes in Chapter 7 the significance of “games,” especially team sports in British (and American) culture.
In what other cultures have there been such spontaneous social activities for the objectives of the individual participants?
It probably does have a direct relation to the way individual objectives have led to “our” Modern World.