Rebranding North Korea

I draw the attention of Samizdata readers to this posting. This is because, although I am not a bit sure, I think that I am in favour of attention being paid to it. The posting is entitled “Snask rebrands North Korea as Love Korea with heart-focused identity”. “Snask” is not now being paid by North Korea to rebrand North Korea. They just did it, to draw attention to themselves.
Here is one of the images that Snask has provided:
Also little-red-pig focused, it would seem. (I like how the blue background does weird things when put in front of Samizdata blue.)
Why do I favour such attention? In no particular order, here are some reasons.
Hell-holes like North Korea persist partly because the rest of the world feels that there’s not a damn thing they can do to put a stop to them, so they just give up and ignore them, year after year, decade after decade. This at least stirs up some interest in North Korea, and in a new and hence news-worthy way.
This little scheme, if it is publicised enough, just might mess with the minds of the rulers of North Korea. Like me, they just might be confused about what exactly it means. But unlike me, they might be liable to brood, and to wonder how they can use it to their advantage, but whether instead, if they attempted this, it might blow up in their faces. In general, this strikes me as a way to poke this nasty little hell-hole with a stick. Well, a twig. North Korea really does, for me, I think (but am not sure), fall into the category of “something should be done this is something so this should be done”. I think. I can’t see this triggering a nuclear war. In fact I can’t see it doing much harm at all. Mostly what it will do is get people laughing, at the very incongruity of such a rebrand, and at the Little Red Pig who is in charge of the place being rebranded. And ridicule of such people is surely good. Especially when combined with more serious pressures of the sort that President Trump is now trying to apply.
When tyrannical hell-holes start deluding themselves that they can use what is known as “soft power” – softly, so to speak – that sometimes heralds their demise. Remember “glasnost”. That began as an exercise in old-school Soviet bullshit, to the effect that Soviet Communism was capable of becoming a lot nicer that it ever really could. Which encouraged the thought that the real way to make Soviet Communism a lot nicer would be to shut it down, there being no other way. It’s a long shot, but some similar delusion might be encourageable in the head of the Little Red Pig and his minions. (By the way, I also think that Trump tweeting about how he respects, or whatever was the wording, the Little Red Pig, could have a similar effect, accompanied as such thoughts have been by those serous pressures.)
But, like I say, I am not a bit sure about this. I am merely thinking aloud. Thinking aloud from others would be very welcome.
OK, I’ll dive in here.
If this were truly a marketing gimmick for Snask, offered more-or-less tongue in cheek as a means of demonstrating to the world (and, more importantly, to its prospective clients) what a remarkable job it can do with even a shit brand such as North Korea, I would be inclined to say “good for you; nice job”. But these idiots actually seem to actually believe their own puffery. “To us dividing the world into north and south, particularly countries, creates boundaries, conflicts and hatred instead of love or a common feeling of belonging to each other.” Really? Are you truly that credulous? “Some people think we actually made this rebrand in the belief it would change North Korea, but we wanted to see if we could show change through design and branding.” I don’t even know what that means.
These guys might have some technical competence, but given the level of intelligence on display here I wouldn’t go near them were I in need of “rebranding”. The only thing which would make me reconsider that if this were a precursor to changing their name to “Snark“.
But I do like the idea of those heart-shaped buttons for the military uniforms. That should go over well!
That’ll work.
After all, changing the historically established description of Islam into, “The religion of peace”, has finally succeeded in changing its murderous mindset.
Its good to see that all the slaughter stopped once the world leaders had agreed on the new description!
Seriously though, it might be amusing to see what happens with NK’s new raison d’etre, granted freely by Snask.
Laird is spot on. Or, with a slightly different expression: These people are Swedish.