Samizdata data point of the day

I am not sure this works as a quote of the day, but it certainly does count as a data point so eye-popping that I wanted to share it:
Forty-three hundred people, including two dozen children under the age of 12, were shot in Chicago last year.
That’s right: 4,300 people shot in a major US city during a period of 12 months.
Yes, but that 4,300 was in a Leap Year, so the extra day makes it atypical.
And the article indicates that the 4,300 people shot were black, and ‘shot’ does not mean ‘died’. It’s getting on for one person shot every 2 hours. I suspect that everyone knows, but is too timid to mention it, lest awkward questions be debated.
It should also be mentioned that Chicago is a haven of “gun control”. Which does seem to mean hitting their targets in this case.
But don’t worry –The Horseshit –sorry–Huffington Post–tells us that there is evidence that Chicago’s strict gun laws are “working”.
Not as hard as its gangsters presumably.
Chicago’s draconian gun laws insure that no one but the police and the gangs have guns. The gangs are active politically and work to reelect several of the aldermen. Black lives Matter so the police are reluctant to take any action unless they’re actively being shot at.
http://heyjackass.com/ has a pretty complete breakdown. Note that the police hardly ever shoot anyone. Note also that hardly anyone seems to ever be charged in a shooting.
On a possibly related note, Cook County (Chicago) is the tail that wags the dog (Illinois). I find it unsurprising that Illinois is essentially bankrupt at the moment.