How to deal with atrocities?

Attacks by suicidal religious terrorists against soft targets like a concert are very hard to counter. Indeed preventing such atrocities by ruthless fanatics requires luck and some degree of ineptitude by the perpetrators. In truth, the only way to fight back is the same way the UK government fought back against Mr. Corbyn’s friends, the IRA… and that is targetted infiltration of terrorist support networks.
But one approach I am quite certain does not work is candlelight vigils, weepy hashtags and a refusal to face up to who the enemy is and why they are doing what they are doing.
How about cutting off welfare to petty criminals who seem to form the majority of these types? In a free society, rejection of an economic existence without charity means (to paraphrase Trotsky) death by starvation. So people don’t do it.
I am in favour of cutting off welfare to pretty much everyone, Ed 😉
As it stands, we have an asymmetrical trade. So the bomber goes to heaven and we die. i.e. he wins and we lose. Our best hope is to make it a lose-lose proposition. How could that be? Examples:
– A suicide bomber is still suicide. We will prosecute to the fullest extent possible even though you are dead. If your estate cannot pay the fine (and it will be a yuuge fine), your family will be liable. If they cant pay your fine, they will go to jail. Upshot: suicide bombers send there own family to jail.
– Your dead body will be investigated as part of as crime (suicide). We will conduct that according to UK principles. i.e. it will not be halal. The State will also cremate you, and that will not be halal either. Intelligence Services spread rumours that the dead body gets coated in honey and fed to pigs. Upshot: you will not get to heaven.
So Mr Suicide Bomber: if you go ahead with this, your body will be fed to the pigs, you will not get to heaven and your family will be thrown in jail. Still wanna proceed?
Feel free to build on these ideas, but the principle is this: turn it into a lose/lose, where the suicide bomber loses even more than us.
I see only two ways to effectively deal with atrocities committed by Muslims seeking the establishment of their worldwide caliphate:
1). Stop allowing them into our countries, and remove those already here; or
2). Give in.
We aren’t going to do either, so subhumans blowing up little girls will now become the norm, as will the coming retaliations.
Gary, the UK state doesn’t have the guts to do anything like those things.
@Cal. Agreed. But all I am asking for is forceful implementation of existing law plus some counter-intelligence. It’s a sorry day when the UK state doesn’t have the guts to do that.
“‘But one approach I am quite certain does not work is candlelight vigils, weepy hashtags and a refusal to face up to who the enemy is and why they are doing what they are doing.”
Yes. I have seen rumors that the performer was immigration and muslim friendly. With the ‘net clogged with the attack – I have been unable to check.
This. Precisely this. They are at war with us and it’s time we acknowledged this and understood their motivation.