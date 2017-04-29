Zero tolerance

Great is the rejoicing among most of the Guardian commentariat at the news that the Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, has said that if it wins the election the Labour party will outlaw all zero-hours contracts.
However there is a steady stream of comments from those not thrilled by their coming liberation from the capitalist exploiter, such as this comment by “fivemack”:
Employing people is not compulsory; if it had to employ people for 40 hours a week at £10 an hour regardless of demand, Deliveroo wouldn’t keep on the same number of employees as it has now, it simply wouldn’t exist. If the Guardian had to publish articles only by people who are full-time Guardian employees, it would miss out on an awful lot of interesting content.
The Guardian‘s own business section ran a story that said in large type that “McDonald’s offers fixed contracts to 115,000 UK zero-hours workers” and in small type that
McDonald’s has been trialling the shift to fixed-hours contracts in 23 sites across the country. The company said that about 80% of workers in the trial chose to remain on flexible contracts
Those poor deluded fools wanting to stay on zero hour contracts. Obviously they don’t know what is good for them, so someone has to take away their choices so that they don’t make the wrong choice.
Brought to you by your benevolent overlords.
Employing people is not compulsory
1. Not yet anyway, but just wait
2. Even now, failing to hire someone of a particular category could cost you a lot of money
So we’re getting there.
The real crime is not how you run your business, but having a business to run.
If the Guardian hires writers as inept as the person quoted, how can you possibly expect so-called “common sense,” let alone an actual grasp of facts, to matter to it at all?
“Trialling” ???? !!!! No wonder they printed it in small type!
There is a word that’s really good, really short, and really well-known for yea these many centuries (or so I believe), for what I fear the putter-of-fingers-to-keyboard (it is an insult to writers to count him or her as one such) was trying to say:
“MacDonald’s has been trying the shift ….”
Even “conducting a trial of …” or “running a trial of …” would be a ginormous improvement.
.
Speaking of crimes of abuse in English: The WP spell-checker doesn’t understand “trialling” (it’s on the Right Side for a change! Hooray!), but it’s perfectly happy with “ginormous.”
I see that Ms. Sarandon was there to back up Mr. Shaw … I’m planning on not-voting for either of them.
I wonder if Mr McDonnell would consider shutting down the government backed NHS Professionals, who employ about 40,000 “flexible” (a.k.a. zero-hours contract) health workers for the NHS?
“The company said that about 80% of workers in the trial chose to remain on flexible contracts”
The poor benighted fools; do they realise what they’re doing? They’re victims, victims I tell you!
Yes, I know, Fraser Orr beat me to the spirit of it . . . . .