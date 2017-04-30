We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

Progressive really means nasty, dictatorial, prurient, busy-body, fussbucketing, nanny statism. People who think that your business is their business and they should have the power to tell you what to do, what to eat and how to live your life – even to the point of policing your thoughts. That these people are thoroughly nasty is obvious from every pronouncement they make – and the Greens are probably the most extreme example we have in British politics. They ain’t referred to as watermelons for nothing.

Longrider

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
April 30th, 2017 |

7 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • jim jones
    April 30, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I prefer to call them the Fascist Left

  • Mr Ed
    April 30, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    At the last General Election, there was some airing of the fact that all the Greens want to do it to ban things, they were wonderfully described as having a platform that was ‘Communism for middle-class women‘, but sadly I cannot attribute that description to the deserving coiner.

    Here’s a clip from their 2015 Manifesto (England and Wales only, the Scots and N. Irish have their own parties), it doesn’t copy and paste the letter ‘f’ well.

    What scientists say
    So… the Green Party… a party of sentimental tree-huggers? Yes, we do love trees, and many of us take great moral and spiritual solace from the natural world. But we are also a party of science, and we listen to scientists. Here is what the Royal Society, the UK’s pre-eminent scientific body, said in its 2012 People and the Planet report (pp. 7–8):
    ‘First, the world’s 1.3 billion poorest people need to be raised out of extreme poverty. This is critical to reducing global inequality, and to ensuring the wellbeing of all people…
    Second, in the most developed and the emerging economies unsustainable consumption must be urgently reduced. This will entail scaling back or radical transformation of damaging material consumption and emissions and the adoption of sustainable technologies, and is critical to ensuring a sustainable future for all…
    Third, global population growth needs to be slowed and stabilised, but this should by no means be coercive.’
    We agree. In the General Election you can vote for the only real party of science or for the parties of neo-liberal economic ideology, which believe in the illusion that we can continue to expand forever on a finite planet.

    It’s news to me that the Royal Society thinks that there are too many people on Earth, but there you are. We must ask them and the Greens if that also means that they think that there are too many, say, black, white or Asian people on the planet, whose numbers need to be controlled – of course they would do it in a ‘non-coercive’ manner – because that it what I understand them to mean, even if they don’t intend to say that, I hope that I am wrong. Starvation however, isn’t, technically, coercion, if it just happens when food runs out.

    But since when has it been anyone’s proper business how many people are alive in the World?

    The Green Monetary policy is quite interesting, printing money was just a first step:

    Regaining control of our money
    One of the most fundamental tasks of government is maintenance of the currency. Without stable money accepted by all we can’t buy and sell things or plan for the future. In ation in particular makes it hard to take the long-term view that the environmental crisis demands.
    Most people believe that our money is currently created by the nationalised Bank of England. It isn’t. A pound in your bank account is no more than a promise by the bank to pay you that pound; you don’t actually own any publicly created money. In fact, commercial banks create new money (in the sense of money in bank accounts) whenever they make loans, and that money disappears when the loan is paid back.
    The fact that the size of our money supply – the total amount of money in circulation – is dependent upon millions of separate commercial lending decisions by banks makes it hard to maintain economic stability. During the great recession of the past few years, the unwillingness of banks to make new loans and the desire of people to pay down their debts has meant that the money supply has shrunk, and the government has had to resort to the emergency policy of printing money (called ‘quantitative easing’) to prevent an even worse slump.
    We believe that the time has come to recognise that the creation of currency and the control of the money supply is far too important to be left to pro t-seeking private sector banks and should be brought back under the democratic control of the state. Quantitative easing was but a first step. Commercial banks should be no more than the custodians of publicly created money in current accounts, and the creation of that money should become the function of a new monetary authority, independent of day-to- day government control. This policy would protect ordinary bank accounts, and
    • allow banks to fail safely
    • separate ordinary and investment business
    • provide some control on overall lending and debt
    This would be a massive and complex change to our banking system, with many ramifications, and its implementation, involving many years of consultation, legislation and the creation of transitional arrangements, would not be appropriate for one Parliament. But we would take the first steps of preparing detailed proposals and consulting upon them, and Green MPs will press this issue in the next Parliament.
    The change to the new system would create a new and substantial cash flow for the government, which could be spent on social and environmental priorities and assist in paying down the national debt.

  • Sam Duncan
    April 30, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    “the Scots and N. Irish have their own parties”

    The Scottish Greens being the party for people who think the SNP’s plans to construct a sort of Jurassic Park of 20th Century corporatism north of Hadrian’s Wall aren’t mad enough. Astonishingly, and frighteningly, there were four times as many such people in my constituency at the last general election as thought we shouldn’t be part of a continental empire ruled by committees of unelected bureaucrats.

    “the democratic control of the state”

    I love that old verbal sleight-of-hand authoritarians always use, shoving “democratic” in there to make it sound, if you’re not paying attention, that ordinary people will have more say in the process, rather than less (or, if we’re honest, none at all).

    “The change to the new system would create a new and substantial cash flow for the government, which could be spent on social and environmental priorities and assist in paying down the national debt.”

    Of course! What could possibly go wrong?

  • Thailover
    April 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Pat Condell on youtube. The Truth is Incorrect.
    https://youtu.be/nwK7VRkbGiU if you prefer.

    And Oldie but a goodie.

  • Tim Newman
    April 30, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    And right on cue:

    The level of household food waste in England is “unacceptable” and householders have a key role to play in reducing it, MPs have said.
    The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said 7.3m tonnes of food was wasted in UK households in 2015.
    The committee said shops should relax standards that prevent the sale of “wonky vegetables” to help cut waste.
    And the next government should consider whether “best before” dates were needed, it said.

  • Paul Marks
    April 30, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    I agree with the post.

  • Alex
    April 30, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Morrison supermarket doesn’t seem to need those regulations to be relaxed, it has been selling “wonky vegetables” for a couple of years now – and good they are too, both in terms of value and quality. Nevertheless it would be a good idea to scrap – not relax, scrap – the regulations that force best before dates that people follow slavishly, and standards that are intended to prevent fruit and vegetables from being sold if it is blemished.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »