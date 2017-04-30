Progressive really means nasty, dictatorial, prurient, busy-body, fussbucketing, nanny statism. People who think that your business is their business and they should have the power to tell you what to do, what to eat and how to live your life – even to the point of policing your thoughts. That these people are thoroughly nasty is obvious from every pronouncement they make – and the Greens are probably the most extreme example we have in British politics. They ain’t referred to as watermelons for nothing.
I prefer to call them the Fascist Left
At the last General Election, there was some airing of the fact that all the Greens want to do it to ban things, they were wonderfully described as having a platform that was ‘Communism for middle-class women‘, but sadly I cannot attribute that description to the deserving coiner.
Here’s a clip from their 2015 Manifesto (England and Wales only, the Scots and N. Irish have their own parties), it doesn’t copy and paste the letter ‘f’ well.
It’s news to me that the Royal Society thinks that there are too many people on Earth, but there you are. We must ask them and the Greens if that also means that they think that there are too many, say, black, white or Asian people on the planet, whose numbers need to be controlled – of course they would do it in a ‘non-coercive’ manner – because that it what I understand them to mean, even if they don’t intend to say that, I hope that I am wrong. Starvation however, isn’t, technically, coercion, if it just happens when food runs out.
But since when has it been anyone’s proper business how many people are alive in the World?
The Green Monetary policy is quite interesting, printing money was just a first step:
“the Scots and N. Irish have their own parties”
The Scottish Greens being the party for people who think the SNP’s plans to construct a sort of Jurassic Park of 20th Century corporatism north of Hadrian’s Wall aren’t mad enough. Astonishingly, and frighteningly, there were four times as many such people in my constituency at the last general election as thought we shouldn’t be part of a continental empire ruled by committees of unelected bureaucrats.
“the democratic control of the state”
I love that old verbal sleight-of-hand authoritarians always use, shoving “democratic” in there to make it sound, if you’re not paying attention, that ordinary people will have more say in the process, rather than less (or, if we’re honest, none at all).
“The change to the new system would create a new and substantial cash flow for the government, which could be spent on social and environmental priorities and assist in paying down the national debt.”
Of course! What could possibly go wrong?
Morrison supermarket doesn’t seem to need those regulations to be relaxed, it has been selling “wonky vegetables” for a couple of years now – and good they are too, both in terms of value and quality. Nevertheless it would be a good idea to scrap – not relax, scrap – the regulations that force best before dates that people follow slavishly, and standards that are intended to prevent fruit and vegetables from being sold if it is blemished.