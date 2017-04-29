|
Samizdata quote of the day
This is not so much a realignment in British politics as the corrosion of the old alignments, the scrubbing out of the old dividing lines. May is making hay out of Labour’s demise, and her decision to champion Brexit – to attach herself, albeit opportunistically, to the democratic cry of the 17.4million – has boosted her stock. But the technocratic May is still living on borrowed time, time that is being extended by a weak and conflicted opposition that lacks the courage to neither thwart nor champion Brexit. A Tory landslide in June will mark both an extension of the public’s determination for Brexit, and a recognition of Labour’s disarray – not a rejuvenation of Toryism.
– Tom Slater
TL/DR – Labour is dying, Yay!
May is playing Dress-Up as Thatcher 2 and using Brexit to boost herself.
That aside she is thick (oh she has the same self-serving animal cunning that most poli-shite do but she is still dim) and is cut from the same well-off, middle/upper class, cultural Marxist, London Bubble mould as Camoron before her.
Every politician lives on borrowed time. No political message is eternal. (If your politics suffers no change, then really you have a religion, not a political conviction.)
I don’t quite get the whole “technocratic” thing sent her way either. She isn’t a career politician, having had real jobs and only entering politics at 40. If you mean that she is not the crusading sort, valuing effectiveness over political dogma, then most of us actually think that’s a good thing. Rather her sort than the values-over-effectiveness of Zac Goldsmith or the like.
Some typos are easy to spot. Others leave you wondering: was that a typo – did he mean to write “to either thwart or champion Brexit”? Or did he indeed mean that Labour are too scared to refrain from opposing Brexit and simultaneously too scared to refrain from supporting it?
At least I can convict the quotee of a split infinitive beyond reasonable doubt. If he had carefully avoided splitting his infinitive, I would have trusted he was also careful enough to write exactly what he meant. But as it is, whether he thinks Labour too cowardly either to thwart or to champion Brexit, or too cowardly to refrain from doing both at once, must remain debatable.
It is to Britain’s advantage that Brexit’s tow-year process occur while the opposition is neither whole-heartedly hostile to it nor effective. And until May has a similar turn-around on the issue of free speech, I will gladly believe – but be cautious about believing – that the political circumstances strengthen the still-too-silenced public rather than the still-too-PC Tories.
I must admit that I fear for Mrs May, she was a “remainer” and I am beginning to wonder if that idea still motivates her. A viable plan seems to be missing which allows the EU to dictate what happens next. Her advisers are all bureaucrats, thriving in the bureaucratic EU and want to keep it going.
Why is it supposed that a political Party must last forever? Liberal Party did not.
In business many companies go extinct, Kodak for example, because of changes that have taken place which mean it no longer provides what modern times need.
Labour thinks Britain is a Dicken’s novel, but everything has moved on – Labour’s time is gone.
Old Labour were forever living in the 1930s, New Labour moved on a bit — circa 1950, now, as I have long expected, we have New Old-Labour and reached the 1970s.
As for Conservatives, there will always be a place for a conservative party, that is a party for keeping things much as they are. In normal circumstances most people will judge that change is as like, all things considered, to not necessarily be to their advantage. Better the devil you know. The problem being that ‘things as they are’ now includes an unsustainably large element of statism.