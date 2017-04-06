|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
This poor guy
What could possibly go wrong?
Businesses such as hotels, licensed premises and taxi companies are being provided with awareness training to help them recognise the signs of child sexual exploitation. They are directed to call 101, quoting ‘Operation Makesafe’, should they suspect suspicious behaviour or activity on their premises or in their vehicles.
What if this sort of thing blows the problem out of proportion and makes people deeply suspicious of each other?
A widower who checked into a Travelodge near Thorpe Park in Chertsey said he was horrified when hotel employees called police over fears he was a paedophile.
Craig Darwell and his 13-year-old daughter, Millie, checked into the hotel near the theme park on Thursday (March 30).
Charming.
However, he said his and Millie’s short break had been “ruined” by the incident
No shit. Not to mention every other interaction with any stranger he has while out with his daughter for the next few years under constant fear of suspicion.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Nice to see the Spirit of the Stasi is alive and well and living in the Travelodge in Chertsey.
This guy needs to ignore the Travelodge company, they can hide behind a myriad of excuses, perhaps just sue the guy who made the call directly, then he might be more careful next time.
I was also wondering what the legal liability is here. Accusing someone of being a paedophile is an extremely damaging accusation – surely the common law of slander and/or defamation would apply?
How about learning to mind your own fucking business?
Jim–You will never know who did it mostly because it will be via informers hotline. The Travelbodge manager shot his mouth of wanting to be some sort of hero so he may have dropped the company in it. But mostly you will never know what nosy mealy-mouthed interfering SOS has informed against you.
Jim, I can’t see where the hotel employee (and it wasn’t necessarily the manager; it could have been a maid) accused him of being a paedophile, merely that it was suspicious. I can’t imagine a slander suit going anywhere. But if he is going to bring one it should be brought against the Travelodge Company itself; you want the deep pockets, and it’s legally responsible for the actions of its employees. The specific individual doesn’t really matter.
My inner Devil’s Advocate is screaming at me right now to point some things out.
Social service types have good reason to be paranoid about pedo-fun going on under their noses after Rotherham.
They communicate that paranoia to people in the lodging business quite effectively, pressuring them to act as Mandatory Reporters even when the law imposes no such duty on them. Nobody wants to get on the wrong side of social services people these days, especially when they get on a crusade, and Rotherham made them look so incredibly bad that their reaction to it is indeed a crusade.
Combine that significant pressure with circumstances that might suggest trouble – cute teen girl maybe joking overly-familiarly with middle age guy as they get room with one bed, guy leaving girl in lobby while he registers and carries stuff in, and he can’t show any I.D. for cute teen girl to prove she’s related . . .
Combine all of THAT with one or two overzealous, nay assholic, employees, and you have this story.
Hotel is in a no-win situation. If they allow some pedoguy to bring a nubile teen girl without ID into his room for fun and frolic, they’re going to die in the court of public opinion if something happens and makes the news.
They could have handled this oh so much nicer. But even jerks get jobs, and sometimes those jobs are in hotels. I’d cut the corporation some slack. None for the jerks, but for their employer, yeah.
Were I Mr. Front Desk Guy, confronted with cute 13-year-old girl and middle-aged guy giggling and getting the room with one bed, I’d probably nicely ask to see her ID too, and follow up when she said she had none. I have kids of all the various sexes, and I would hope other people would be a little bit vigilant in such circumstances, too.
And moreover if you are confident of winning, you will probably get your legal fees paid for by the losing party.
No that really does not make sense. Rotherham happened not because no one knew but rather none of the official people who had a very good inkling dared to do anything for so long for fear of being called “racist”.
The notion a child in the company of a male parent should carry ID to prove they are related is truly terrifying.
I am not inclined to cut anyone from the jobsworth at the front desk, the company, all they way up to our vile Prime Minister presiding over the whole damn system any slack whatsoever.
No kids, huh? This has been the default expectation for twenty years. I’ve been in similar situations to what this guy experienced many times, as have most male parents of girls that I know.
I don’t care about the cause. The effect is that social services types are making damned sure that everyone sees them tirelessly and mercilessly working to protect their charges, cutting no corners, letting no question go unasked.
I’m with Perry. This sounds less like a reaction to Rotherham than like more of the same: an agenda, and that agenda trumping sense.
(I wish it were a response to Rotherham but I’ll consider that possibility when I hear of sundry Rotherham councillors being jailed. If any have been jailed for issuing the silencing orders, do tell me – I’d be glad to know it.)
Employees who are about the PC agenda, not their employer’s good or even their employer’s permission, most certainly occur – and the agenda can make it hard to avoid hiring them. However the Travelodge spokesman comes over as being on the same agenda, so the company may not be due much slack.
bobby b (April 6, 2017 at 6:51 pm), the implication of the story is that the hotel employee called the police before demanding that the father prove the girl was his daughter.
I too am with Perry … with a qualification:
But how does the jobsworth at the front desk know that the male is indeed the father?
Mind you, i realize that that opens a can of worms (or a Pandora’s box, if you prefer classical references). What about a child with a female adult? what about one or more children with an adult couple? I have no answer to that.
Niall:
Jail is too good for them: i want to see them impaled.
Bring back cruel and unusual punishment!
Indeed they do.
“Jim, I can’t see where the hotel employee (and it wasn’t necessarily the manager; it could have been a maid) accused him of being a paedophile, merely that it was suspicious.”
Well suspicious of what? Speeding offences? Theft? Drug dealing? No of course not, suspicious of being a paedophile, so convinced was he that he called the police and told them the same (presumably there will be a record of this phone call somewhere). And given the extremely damaging nature of even a whiff of such allegations these days I’d say the poor chap would have a very good case for damage to his reputation from the actions of the manager (and Travelodge whose policy he was following).
Or can one call the police and accuse random people of any crime you like and be totally immune from a civil suit if they are totally innocent of any wrongdoing?
But the problem isn’t that you don’t have a handy ID to prove you’re not exploiting your daughter. The problem is men have been demonized to the point the government can create programs and make rules that start from the assumption every man is a sex criminal held back only by a lack of opportunity.
Hotel is in a no-win situation.
The hotel should not be in any situation. It should not be the hotel’s responsibility to act as the eyes and ears of the State on pain of astronomical tort damages, criminal indictment and relentless negative publicity. Because a problem exists–pedophilia–does not mean it is good, right, proper, morally imperative, progress (choose whatever term of valorization suits you) to require more and more people to default to suspicion.
And this sounds to me of a piece with the Child Guardian Act in Scotland (or whatever its proper title is) whereby each and every child must have an agent of the State appointed as his or her personal guardian with power to interrogate parents and inspect their homes and report anything they don’t like. In other words, this is just another piece of flotsam brought in by the progressive tide, which is not going out anytime soon.
No.
I discussed what you said with two fathers I know and their first words in reply where “What?” and “Seriously?” respectively.
If having to travel with means to identify you are the father of you children is your experience, I believe you, but based on my admittedly small sample there are fathers (one in his late 30s with a 12 year old daughter, and the other in mid 40s with a mid-teens son (I do not know exact age)) who do not see that as a ‘default expectation’… so I am curious why our data points are so different. And as in the UK we do have ID cards (yet), do you really move around with passports within the UK?
An interesting aside re Rotherham: a friend knows some of those individuals who were groomed/molested, call it what you will. At one stage she was invited by them to join in the “fun” but declined; some of these “victims” knew very well what they were into…
Well, that is kind of the point of “grooming“, you brainwash the victim into being a compliant participant.