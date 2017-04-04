She fought Scots law, and the law won.

News reaches us from Dundee, of a lady, Carly Mackie, who thought that she could have her cake and eat it, by parking on another’s land and ignoring the notices demanding the payment due in exchange. Having ignored around 200 such notices, she was taken to the Sheriff court and the Pursuer (Plaintiff/Claimant) won a tidy £24,500 (c. USD 30,400).
Well Carly, it’s your party and you can cry if you want to, but the Sheriff would be unmoved.
Sheriff George Way ruled: ‘[Miss Mackie] has, in my judgment, entirely misdirected herself on both the law and the contractual chain in this case.’
He added that the company had a valid contract and residents in the area had a ‘legitimate interest arising from their title to the land to protect their property and amenity’. The sheriff continued: ‘Parking is not only an amenity but a valuable commodity in modern life.’
Well, he might have said: “The Defender was a trespasser, the Pursuer offered to let her park there if she agreed a fee, she did so, and so the fee is due.“.
However, a Conservative MSP has, we are told, chipped in:
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has highlighted the distress caused by ‘bully-boy’ tactics, including the threat of court action, increased fines and damage to an individual’s credit rating.
The bully-boy? This was a woman parking on other’s land. Court action is there as the lawful way to prove a claim, and the credit rating? Who (sensibly) would lend money to Miss Mackie now? She clearly seems to think that debts are optional.
The Daily Mail has its own view.
The Dundee case is thought to be the first in Scotland involving a private parking firm and a member of the public – and lawyers say it could open the floodgates in a sector that is notoriously poorly regulated.
Yes, what regulations are there to stop people trespassing? What regulations are there to stop people from breaking contracts, such as an agreement by conduct to pay a fee for parking on land without prior permission? Do tell. Or perhaps let us stick with this private system of offer and acceptance.
It’s nice to know that out there, some judges sit, like spiders, waiting for a buzzing fly to land in their web. Can we have a bit more of this please, it might help to rebuild faith in the law?
I read the article, and I’m confused: Who owns the parking space she was using?
It’s all very well, and I applaud the judge’s decision; however I suspect the claimant will be receiving notice of the defendant’s bankruptcy in short order. And what can one do, when assets are transferred immediately prior to bankruptcy? Not very much.
Victory…?
Ian, under US law, and I presume under British law as well, transferring assets “immediately prior to bankruptcy” is a fraud on creditors, and the transaction can be unwound. A competent bankruptcy trustee will be looking zealously for just such fraudulent transfers.
bobby b
It is the Daily Mail, and drilling to the facts is unlikely to be a priority. However, the sort of arrangements that are common here are that a home owner might lease or rent a parking space near their property off of a developer, and the developer may ‘farm out’ the management and control of the parking space to a contractor who enforces the parking by contracting with the parkers. The lady concerned could have bought a licence to park for £40, but elected not to, so really she only has a net loss of £24,320 or so if she saved that over 2 years.
Ian,
Laird is on the money, albeit Scots law is a distinct legal system from England and Wales, albeit in matters like bankruptcy and commercial law, there is a substantial degree of commonality, and IIRC there is a 2-year period in which transactions can be voided if not done for value, e.g. selling a newish car for £5k when it is worth £15k would be potentially void. If she is bankrupted, she would have at least 2 years when she could not own real property or have a bank account, and whilst she may be a woman of straw, she might end up losing the car that she used to get herself into this fine mess.
And of course, she has her own tiny spot on the internet for future generations to admire.
Mr Ed is correct – there is a horrible missing the point here, a missing of basic principles that is common today (including among some “Conservatives”).
As Bobby points out there are only two valid questions.
“Who owns this land?”
And.
“Did they give this lady permission to park there for free?”
Instead of clear answers to these questions the Daily Mail gives us rubbish about “bully boys”, “credit rating” and on and on.
I’m a wee bit puzzled about the sums.
Apparently she could have bought a parking slot for £40 a month. She’s clocked up over £20,000 in charges / fines / penalties / whatever. If that’s just the monthly charges she owes that adds up to forty years of parking. This seems unlikely. Maybe they have calculated the sum on a daily rate. Perhaps the daily rate is way bigger than the monthly rate – say £5 a day. Even so, we’ve then got over 4,000 days. That’s over ten years. Really ?
The story says she’s ignored “over 200” notices – which looks more like it. 200 sounds about right if she gets done two or three times a week. But then that’s £100 a pop. Which looks awfully like a penalty not a contractual charge for services.
I bow to no man in my ignorance of contract law, but as a mere businessman I dread to think how many times lawyers have told me, when they draw up contracts, “NO YOU CANNOT HAVE THAT. IT’S A PENALTY CLAUSE, AND IT’S UNENFORCEABLE”
So how can they arrive at twenty grand without penalties ? And if they’re penalties, how are they enforceable ? Please explain M’learned Mc’friend.
One of the sad side-effects of the natz is that the party opposing them (Scots Tories are the most effective these days) is rendered even less amenable than its English cousins to anything resembling voter-imposed discipline. “Tory MSP Murdo Fraser” sounds like the kind of ultra-wet Scots Tory who should be encouraged to offer his services to a more appropriate party (at first glance, that is – I know nothing of him but the OP’s quote). However when it comes to voting, the choice natz v. not-natz dominates more important considerations than this. (Things may be changing, but slowly as yet.)
@Lee Moore: there a lot of stuff on recent rulings on penalty clauses in contracts here:
http://www.penningtons.co.uk/news-publications/latest-news/penalty-clauses-in-contracts-changing-the-rules-of-the-game/
It also mentions the Parking Eye case, which was exactly such a case where someone ignored a parking charge notice. and was ultimately found by the Supreme Court to be liable for the penalty as demanded by the parking firm.
Thanks for that, Jim. Having cantered through it briefly, I think Ms Mackie had excellent reasons for not understanding the law prior to the Supreme Court judgement you reference. And excellent reasons for not understanding the law after it.
God I hate lawyers.
Thanks, Mr. Ed. Makes sense to me now.
Let me take a crack at this.
If you purchase an advance parking permit, you pay £40 per month – slightly more than £1 per day.
If you do not purchase the permit but instead simply park there, the contractual rate as set out by the sign is £100 per day.
The £100 daily rate isn’t a penalty because without purchasing the permit, you never enter into the contract that contains the £40/month charge. You simply incur the £100/day charge that is set out in the contractual terms on the sign. By parking there under the sign that lists the terms of parking, one accepts those terms and enters into that contract.
Ouch. Seems straightforward, though, and I’m left wondering why the parking companies seem to have failed to enforce those terms before this case arose.
The link in Jim (April 5, 2017 at 10:27 am) is interesting. Unlike Lee I find the explanation reasonably clear (or think I do 🙂 ).
The content could be worse. The ability to invalidate ‘in terrorem’ penalties is three centuries old, not a recent invention of judicial activism. I approve that “What is clear is the Supreme Court’s continued determination to protect the sanctity of contracts and minimise judicial interference in freely negotiated agreements after the event.” I am also glad that “their Lordships made their views on the overzealous application of these tests [i.e. judicial review of contractual penalties] known in no uncertain terms.”
This of course still leaves many loopholes in which modern judicial activists can frolic. An insolent activist judge could use phrases like “comparable bargaining power” to drive a coach and horses through the overt intent of “In a negotiated contract between properly advised parties of comparable bargaining power, the strong initial presumption must be that the parties themselves are the best judges of what is legitimate in a provision dealing with the consequences of a breach.” But if the court’s attitude is truly as reported, it will prompt some restraint in judges, so give some confidence in contracting parties.
At first glance, I found it concerning that: “their Lordships undertook a comprehensive structural survey of the legal history: the first in the Supreme Court or House of Lords for a century.” Perhaps once a century is not enough – doing a proper survey of treaty law history might have saved their Lordships from misruling on article 50. Of course, maybe it just meant the first in this area, rather than the first in any area. 🙂 (Anyone who knows more may correct me.)