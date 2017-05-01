Economists behaving like activists

I do not know enough to assess the views of Paul Romer, the chief economist for the World Bank, when it comes to his specialism. I need no special knowledge to assess his views as reported in the Times on restoring the standing of his profession. He gets it.
Economists need to stop acting as if they own the moral high ground and start behaving with more humility if they are to win back the public’s trust after Brexit, according to the World Bank’s chief economist.
Paul Romer said that a popular backlash against experts needed to be taken seriously and that Brexit had been partly a reaction to the perceived hypocrisy of economists who claimed to be making unbiased judgments but were actually taking political positions.
Dr Romer, one of the leading economists of his generation, is known for speaking out against his profession. Last September he published a paper, The Trouble with Macroeconomics, in which he accused colleagues of practising a “pseudoscience” underpinned by an “honour code” that prohibits challenge to figures of authority even when their facts are wrong.
Dr Romer said: “To me, Brexit was a vote against the expert advice of economists. We have to earn back our credibility as professionals who will give an unbiased answer. In political discourse, activists often claim that their position is morally superior and no one seems to care, but when economists did so, voters reacted very negatively, perhaps because they are alert to even a whiff of hypocrisy and they sensed that economists were behaving like activists yet invoking the authority of science.
And if any smartarse wants to bring up Michael Gove’s remark about the British people having “had enough of experts”, tell them to listen to his actual words before he was shouted down. He wasn’t talking about any expert on any subject; he was referring specifically to those who said their predictions of Brexit disaster should be believed on grounds of their business and economic expertise, yet who had egregiously got their predictions wrong on the Euro and failed to predict the 2008 crisis at all.
These are “economists” who know nothing about economics – the European Union is an extra layer of government, endless regulations are what it is about. This is not good for economic life, it is bad for economic life.
We are suffering through a 3rd or 4th generation of economists who know nothing about economics. They were reared on the patent irrationalities and utter idiocies of Keynes and his disciples, and know nothing else. I can’t see how that’s ever going to change, as these people now control all the institutions in which young economists are bred. But until those Keynesian nostrums are returned to the dustbin of discarded economic theory to which classical economists had relegated them (which is precisely where Keynes found them) nothing is going to change. It will probably take a worldwide economic collapse to force a radical rethinking of what today passes for mainstream economic “wisdom”. It will not be pretty.
Romer may indeed “get it” when it comes to understanding why his profession is today so reviled. But I seriously doubt that he understands why mainstream economic thought has brought us to the current state of affairs. He and his ilk will continue applying the same leeches; he merely advocates displaying a little more humility while doing so. Personally, I’m underwhelmed.
Who was the prat interviewing Michael Gove ?
“To Hayek with Keynes!” or “Tell Keynesians to go to Hayek!” would make great slogans on T-shirts! Even Labour supporters would understand it.
Very witty, Nick U.J. ;>))!!
Thanks, Julie near Chicago. Can you think of a good slogan? (I also came up with, “No, I’m NOT Mr. Universe! Don’t feel too bad- everyone makes that mistake!”)
It is difficult to see how the reputation of the economics profession can be restored when it was never that high in the first place and so many of them believe Keynesian nonsense.
Lee More,
The interviewer was Faisal Islam, Political Editor of Sky News. Actually he is generally quite a bit better than he appears in that clip, IMHO.
The underlying problem is more serious, and closer, than even Mr Romer acknowledges. This is the problem: the data upon which economists (et al) rely is built using techniques based on assumptions which may have approximated to the truth 70-80 yrs ago, but are now smuggle in major misconceptions about how economies work. As Big Data gets a grip on what’s actually happening, those misconceptions will emerge. Indeed, they are beginning to emerge, and are quite startling. Example: China’s Alibaba produced two sets of inflation calculations based on their own massive databank of what people purchase. One was calculated according to the usual CPI techniques, in which various items are specified, weighted and deflated according to the usual hedonics techniques. This produced an inflation rate of 0.2% yoy. They then used the same data, but used the gross average price per item actually spent: ie, how much people were paying for a PC, or a decent phone, or whatever. This produced an inflation rate of 9.3%!
This is/was a very substantial difference, which Alibaba explained by saying that what the traditional CPI technique was capturing was overwhelmingly the price decay, which has accelerated sharply in response to changes in the way people shop for things, and consequently the way suppliers supply things. Product times, in every way, become shorter and more vicious. But merely tracking this, as CPI increasingly does, actually masks changes in the market dynamics between supplier and consumer, which is what CPI is meant to do.
The bigger point is this: so why, when you’ve got the data available, would you even bother to calculate a CPI which is no reflection of market characteristics.
Note that the point isn’t that CPI is wrong, but that the techniques by which it is calculated quietly (and unknown to almost everyone, including the economists and statisticians themselves) but devastatingly smuggle in completely erroneous assumptions about the structure of markets today.
Now multiply that example by however many you want. Maybe we could start with the assumptions underlying employment/unemployment numbers? Or maybe we could think about capital stock (hint: don’t go there, actually).
The wider point is that traditional economics, which has gradually collapsed into techniques of time-analysis, is genuinely in its death-throes – it just doesn’t know it yet. It is like going bankrupt: it happens very slowly, then very fast. The time is clearly coming.
I’m sure I’m not the first reader of Natalie’s post to think that the work ‘economists’ could be substituted with several supposedly hard-science alternatives and any soft science (or ‘science’).
Has his being an economist merely misled him into noticing more? Do all the same voters who despise the experts also equally despise the virtue-signallers? Is the latters’ asserted superior morality now as thoroughly seen through as the experts’ asserted superior understanding? Or is the quotee right? Is there an electorate that still credit the activists for caring while seeing through the experts? Indeed, are they even more sceptical of the activists than of the experts? Is science increasingly brought in to bolster the latters’ diminishing authority?
(My own answer FWIW is yes and no and maybe: the difference is shrinking – Romer’s remark is not precisely accurate – but the various kinds of lingering credulity mingle diversely through the public.
Economics and Meteorology
Every time some self-professed expert, who “learned” from another self-professed expert, decides they can manipulate the outcome for improved results, then things REALLY get buggered up, and somebody ELSE has to sweep up the mess with an old school broom.
But, you know…”It just hasn’t been done RIGHT yet! It’ll be different THIS time!”
I’ve recognized a pattern here.
The road to hell is paved with academic “Here, hold my
beercognac , Watch THIS….!”