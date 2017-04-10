Yet it is the Democrats’ relentless focus on minority issues that has enabled the GOP to capture parts of the white middle and working class vote. Trump exploited that opportunity more effectively than any other Republican. But he did it – with the alt-right’s help – by borrowing from the Democrats’ playbook. Aping the left’s identity politics, Trump adopted the alt-right’s cultural narrative around the oppression of white people. Gone was the traditional Republican belief in individual responsibility. In its place came the leftist credo of perpetual victimhood.
Another way of putting it is that Trump is a bit like Bernie Sanders, with skyscrapers and funny hair.
Triggered! How dare you besmirchify God Emperor Trump! 😆
Milo Yobabobanobapolis
Yabbadabbadooooo! (as in The Flintstones).
I’ve been saying that Sanders is just Trump with worse hair for two years now. It utterly bewilders the left.
The Democrats have created a situation in which all politics is identity politics. Whites have been driven to the White Identitarian position in mere self-defense. When Whites were a very large majority in American (over 85%), they could afford to indulge in their differences over economic or foreign policy or whatever, without regard to race. It is evident that this is no longer possible, and as the White majority continues to shrink, internal differences between Whites will become irrelevant compared to preserving Whites themselves.
European obtuseness on these points is quite bizarre. Did Roland die for nothing, or was the defense of Vienna pointless. I guess two world wars permanently changed the European gene pool, for the worse.
bob sykes,
I hate to do this to you, but pedantry demands it…
Roland did die for nothing – historically the First Battle of Roncevalles was not the romanatic affair of the troubadours, but an attack by the Christian Basques on the rearguard of Charlmagne’s army that was returning to Gaul from Spain after a not-notably successful campaign (and one where considering the nature of the north of the peninsula at the time, they were as likely to be allied to Arabic or Moorish (or Tafia) rulers as opposed to them). The Basques were just asserting their right to the territory and presumably nicking some of the booty from the campaign, and Roland happened to be commanding the rearguard.
And last time I looked, most of the areas held by the Ottomans prior to the Siege of Vienna (assuming you’re talking about 1683 one) mysteriously remained Christian even until their independence in the nineteenth century, so I doubt it was a major religous affair. The obvious way to understand the 1683 victory is in the fact that the victorious empires (Holy Roman Empire (basically the Hasburgs) and Poland-Lithuania) gained a lot of territory from the Ottomans straight afterwards. Looks very much like a simple clash of large empires to me, and not some sort of epoch-making event (albeit the Ottomans never got an effective military campaign so far again).
Also not sure how a war changes a gene pool for the worse – unless you believe the best part of the European gene pool was of middle eastern origins?
Is there any evidence to support this observation?
Alisa,
Yes, but it seems to be mostly left-wing commentators claiming Trump was racist for appealing to a white base…
I think this is all complete nonsense. Trump has nothing to do with the “Alt Right”, i.e. race-focused white people (all of whom I don’t sympathize with, regardless of the arguments whether they’re racist or merely culturally proud. Focus on the collective is always a non-starter IMO).
The idea that people like Trump and Le Pen are “pro-white people” is decidedly stupid. Arguing that Trump is alt-right because the alt-right likes Trump is like saying borsht is Stalinist because Stalin liked borsht.
Trump is unique in that he actually LIKES his country, whereas the en-vogue is to merely tolerate it as one drags along, doing one’s duty to “sacrifice” with a dour look on one’s face. (Think Theresa May).
The playbook of the Left (they’re not “liberal” in any sense of the word), is identity politics, divide and supposedly conquer. Slithery “divided” herself right out of the race. Trump’s approach was maximum inclusiveness. “But what about racism against Mexicans” the dolts ask. Well, first off, Mexican ISN’T a race, and secondly Trump said he wants to streamline the immigration process, making it EASIER to come to America LEGALLY and even become an American citizen easier. His headache is with us having effectively no border control. Wanting your homeland to not be a crack house is to not be a dreaded “-ist” of any sort.
Arguably, for a foreigner to become an American, one must put “America first”. If you want to put your religion, your home nation first, then you have no business trying to change your nationality to a USA-er in Trump’s view, and in mine to. Becoming American isn’t a legal snag or a technicality or an electronic key-card, it’s to embrace individualism and the values reflected in the Bill of Rights, with the understanding that ‘voluntary trade to mutual benefit and the recognition of property rights’,(i.e. capitalism) is intrinsic to human dignity and generates wealth for all, not merely those directly involved. (We have the richest poor people on the planet). If one wants a rich nation, one should embrace capitalism (of course, not to be confused with crony fascism or corporatism).
Watchman…the snag there is that Trump didn’t appeal to a white base. He appealed to Americans and their self interest. (To the Left, appealing to self interest is akin to saying, “you know that Satan fellow isn’t such a bad guy after all”, lol).
Watchman, ‘yes’ as in ‘yes, there is such evidence’?
I think people are reading too much in to the election of Trump. The planets had to line up just right for him to win.
The problem that I have with these narratives is that Trump didn’t do that great in the election. In the Republican primaries, for example, most voters chose someone else. Voter turnout in the general election did not break any records.
The election of Trump has more to do with how terribly awful Hillary was. Had the Democrats chosen a candidate that would have at least gotten their base to the voting booth, we’d not be having this discussion.
The term ALT-RIGHT is used to mean quite different things. (Sometimes, as with ‘racist’, it is deliberately used to mean different things at the same time.)
– As a muslim anti-semite can learn the language of the left, and talk of being anti-Israel and anti-Zionist, without in fact having views much different from those of the Grand Mufti in the 1940s, so someone who holds Woodrow Wilson’s style of early-1900s southern Democrat views on black-white race issues can dress it up in modern lingo.
– The left has noticed that many now refuse to cringe when called racist. They became accustomed to any accusation of racism causing the conventional right to work hard and respectfully to refute it, and are shocked when some instead mock it, or “double-down” on it. To them, it is indeed a new and ‘alternative’ form of right-wing response to left-wing propaganda.
Between these two attitudes there is a huge range, all members of whom get called ALT-RIGHT sometimes, by some commentators. Alisa (April 10, 2017 at 12:52 pm) is right to ask for evidence. I would add that anyone replying should indicate “evidence of what?” – for what definition of ALT-RIGHT do you offer evidence of Trumpian use, agreement or whatever?
There were a dozen candidates. OF COURSE most people voted for someone else.
Considering that the “swamp” establishment republicans HATE trump, the RNC hates Trump, that virtually all Leftists hate Trump, that the corporatist Legacy Media, the DNC and the Slithery campaign colluded and conspired and even rigged the primary election…and HATE Trump, I think Trump did fantastic in the election. I don’t know anyone else that could have won an election that was successfully rigged against him on several fronts simultaneously. Especially with nearlly all cable “news” media out to utterly destroy him.
Watchman (April 10, 2017 at 12:33 pm) : “most of the areas held by the Ottomans prior to the Siege of Vienna (assuming you’re talking about 1683 one) mysteriously remained Christian”
This is very far from literally true. Most of the area of the former Ottoman empire is still muslim. The Balkans were a more recently conquered and more recently liberated area of the Dar el Salaam. Descendants (insofar as there were any) of the annual 1%-of-population slave quota imposed as tribute from the Hungarians after the battle of Mohacs (1526) found it necessary to become and stay Muslim. This quota was over and above the law that any male children of Christian parents, aged between 7 and 10, anywhere in the empire, could be taken for slaves at whim by the Sultan’s slave-drivers. (Those childen had to become Muslims and were incorporated into the Janissaries. Scanderbeg was one famous defector, but mostly it seems this young indoctrination was effective enough that the corps fought for the sultan as intended and did not change sides.)
As the Ottoman tide slowly receded during the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, some Balkan Muslims became Christians again (or, in some cases, it may be, became openly Christian again), some were more encouraged to remain Christian, some Muslims congregated in majority-Muslim areas, some Muslims retreated with the borders of the empire, etc.
The policy of the Ottomans, as of most of the Muslim world, was to impose pressures for conversion. The mass-murder of whole Christian populations used by the early Seljuks was the most extreme method. The random enslaving of children of Christian parents used by the Ottomans was less extreme, but effective in motivating a steady trickle of conversions.
Niall, I didn’t even want to refer to Alt-Right, the term being so vague and ill-defined; it only made it into the quote I used because I din’t want to change it – if I did, it would look as follows:
My point being that his supporters aside, I have never heard or seen Trump even mention the words ‘white/black/race/color’, and I have seen no evidence of him assigning to these things any importance whatsoever.
Trump’s message to the ‘ordinary’ American was, shall we say ‘Your wishes are being ignored, you are being done over, I will change that‘.
The bulk of those ‘ordinary’ Americans were of European descent, who happen to be white.
So Trump appealed, not to a ‘white base’, but made an appeal to a ‘base’ who were, as it happened, in the main, ‘white’, because that is what they are. I blame their parents.
I blame nature, and call for equal distribution of pigmentation.
Alisa, indeed. “The Left” tend to call anyone against their Minority Supremacy ideology a right-winger, even if they’re not. Not only do they call those who insist that there is no distinction to be made between race and culture, and want to preserve their own culture “alt-right”, they also include non-conservatives that recognize that the Leftist ideology is actually anti-white/anti-“western”. i.e. “The Left” are against racism, sexism, creed-ism (religionism), and colonialism but define these terms so that only western white men are capable of racism and sexism, and only western white people are capable of “being racist against Islam”, and colonizing…apparently.
I’m not “alt-right” merely because I recognize that the Leftist movement IS racist, sexist, creediest (they tend to hate christianity but “tolerate” the barbarity of Islam), AND colonialists (they want economic and political “refugees” to colonize “western” nation, but ignore the fact that Islamic nations tend to deny them access).
I’ve been called Alt-Right because I’m an Ayn Rand Objectivist, a charge completely refuted by even a quick scan of The Virtue of Selfishness, especially the chapter titled Racism*.
Generally speaking, Leftists have no clue what they’re talking about.
Alissa/Thailover,
Sorry – I was being flippant. My view was that Trump was only interested in race in the eyes of commentators who saw everything through a racial prism. So the evidence for this claim is entirely their output, recording their views (and surprisingly little actual evidence).
Niall,
Setting aside the Janissaries (which was a population transfer anyway), the only areas conquered by the Ottomans that became Muslim were Bosnia and Albania – all the other areas in the Empire were already mainly Muslim (and retained significant non-Muslim populations) under preceding rulers. I accept there were conversions and counter-conversions, but the Ottomans in general were, like most historical Islamic regimes, perfectly happy to allow people their own religions in the main, with the only normal pressure being a poll tax – albeit progress to positions of power outside the military could be limited.
Now compare this with contemporary Christian regimes in Europe, who would generally get violent towards minorities who were of the wrong denomination. The lack of established Muslim communities in Al-Andulasia is somewhat different to the the existence of vibrant Christian communities across the Balkans and Aegean up until the twentieth century for example. It is a bit wierd to think Christian = good, Islam = bad in the sixteenth century (or bluntly at any time…).
Thanks Watchman, I get it now 🙂
Just to buttress the points made by Alisa and others:
If Trump had made a direct appeal to White voters, claiming that they were an oppressed race, then i am sure that i would have seen it reported non-stop from the BBC; and i didn’t.
I agree with Snorri’s last comment. And I am wholly unimpressed by the article which spawned the original post. A combination of the blindingly obvious and clear error.
I really think Trump wasn’t elected so much for his character or positions, as because the Progressives, in their unhinged opposition to him, convinced the electorate (or enough of it) that there was no alternative to removing them from power.
Trump won because he didn’t do identity politics. He created an identity which was essentially all Americans minus a few thousand elites, American terrorists, bad journalists and anyone stupid enough to allow the democrats to push them into the ring with him. In other words he aggregated up identities.
Identity politics boils down to discrimination against straight white old men. And special protection of anyone else if they shout identity victim. Trump went out of his way to ignore the identity rules by attacking everyone equally if they attacked him. I can remember no example which goes against this observation. This is why his attacking the muslim mother of the dead soldier was a good move despite the consensus view that he went too far. It was the ultimate demonstration of non discrimination.
Person from Porlock, agreed. Perhaps all politics requires “identity”, but to divide the electorate and, indeed, call half of one’s potential voters “deplorable” is unintelligent. Trump’s vilified others are the reified, supposedly monolithic “China” and the nebulous “Illegals”, neither of which should be voting for or against him; a much safer position than making one’s threat “Russia” (despite the cold war popularity of that bugaboo) and “the racist Republicans”. The fact that it was the Republicans that saved the black slaves from the Democrats…I think we can safely ignore that reality as well in today’s political climate and in light of the Democrats success at redacting history and re-shaping reality to suit their will. (Which is why they’re Warlocks, “magick” users who use propaganda to shape the perception of reality to suit their will, and the root meaning of warlock is one who lies, oathbreaker, deceiver, illusion maker.)
I don’t see how Trump supposedly played the white identity card in his election efforts. He was decidedly opposed to calling out race or gender categorizations in his efforts.
That said, many others were willing to go there, and did, and so Trump benefited from the creation of a new white racial interest group. This has been discussed here before – we see a new movement based, not on “white supremacy”, but on “no more scapegoating of whites.”
Trump didn’t push this view, but he got the votes generated by it.
I opposed Mr Trump throughout the campaign – and I still do not think highly of him.
However, there was no playing of the race card by him or his own campaign – we should not repeat the propaganda of the left. Some of the “Alt Right” are indeed racists, but Mr Trump is not and he did not run a racist campaign.
The left have scored a massive own goal with their obsession with “Identity Politics” – this Frankfurt School of Marxism stuff that now dominates the education system, the media, and the Democratic Party. Supposedly blacks, Hispanics, women (a majority of people), homosexuals (and so on) are supposed to flock to the banner of people who stress such group politics. Actually many blacks, Hispanics, women, homosexuals, (and so on) find the Frankfurt School of Marxism Identity Politics of the Democrats patronising and just blain boring.
I don’t think it was so much that Trump put out some kind of invisible white pheromone as the fact that Hillary and the Democrats pursued rhetoric and policies that actively pushed white people away, especially white men. Of course they spun it into “Trump rode racists into the White House” after the loss (because that’s all they know), but if you look at the results you realize Trump got fewer votes than Romney, and the votes he did get came from the same demographics and in about the same proportion.
The story of the 2016 US presidential election wasn’t about who voted, but rather who didn’t vote – black people who had turned out heavily for Obama and blue collar white men who feel abandoned by Democrats. The Democrats have a big problem – when you piece together a bunch of identitarian factions like that you lose if you can’t get them to support each other. The cat lady demo isn’t enough to get you there all on its own.