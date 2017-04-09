|
Italy keeps up its traditional ways
…of backwardness, protectionism and cronyism. Sorry, Italy, I love you in so many ways but this is just Third World:
The International Business Times reports, “Italy court bans Uber across the country over unfair competition for traditional taxis”
An Italian court banned the Uber app across the country on Friday ruling that it contributed unfair competition to traditional taxis. In a court ruling, a Rome judge upheld a complaint filed by Italy’s major traditional taxi associations, preventing Uber from using its Black, Lux, Suv, XL, Select and Van services from operating within the country.
|
But cars are unfair competiton to horses, except in Venice. Even there, the hippo might have the edge over its equine cousin.
I suppose that San Marino can shine as a beacon against the perils of unification.
Mr Ed, you wrote,
While writing this post I took a look at some Italian papers and tried to figure out what Italians themselves thought about it. Massimo Gramellini, a writer for Corriere Della Sera, made almost the same point as you did:
Natalie,
‘No Gut’ is an Anglo-german pun on ‘No good’. His point is, as you say and by my rough Italian (from da Ponte’s libretti) that this is another wail against progress. I womder if the ban applies in Campione d’Italia, the Italian enclave over the Swiss border and inside the Swiss customs area? Or will Uber have to ally with the Knights of Malta in Rome and route their journeys via a server in 68 outside of Italy at via Condotti, Rome?
Note that it is a court that has done this. Not the people’s elected representatives. Last week we had the Venezuelan Supreme Court assuming the powers of the legislature, and a few weeks back we had a Hawaii judge second guessing the President on the correct balance between immigration and national security.
One is naturally wary of recommending a communist revolution with the attendant slaughter of the judiciary en masse. But hanging a few up by their heels and birching them seems difficult to take issue with.
Come now, we are nice, sensible people here. How about a civil ‘restoration’ upon successful mpeachment? On conviction, removal from office, disbarment from the profession and being ordered to pay back as restoration every penny of fees earned or salary received in the entirety of the convict’s legal career (in full, e.g. the hourly rate and VAT or salary, including judicial salary) and being required to account for fees in respect of every day of professional life up to impeachment.
And as it would be a personal matter, no crowd-funded buyouts permitted to count towards sums due.
“Perhaps at the time of the invention of printing by Gutenberg the scribe monks came together in combative committees”
My primary source for the idea that their more commercial counterparts, the scriveners, did exactly this is a children’s book that I read when a child myself, and recall imperfectly. It is described as “meticulously researched” but I know not whether the writer had specific evidence for her plot of scriveners trying to derail Caxton.
The problem is the use of the modifier “unfair.” It is competition, pure and simple, which the taxi drivers (understandably) oppose. That the court saw fit to append such a modifier is a tacit acknowledgement that to ban competition itself would be illegal (as well as unpopular), hence the perceived need to add some sort of moral component to the ruling. Pretty transparent, though.
I note that this was a ruling by one lone judge, and that Uber intends to appeal. It will be interesting to follow this.
Laird:it is ‘unfair’ simply because the ‘traditional taxi’ licensing system makes it so. The purveyors of traditional taxiing are hamstringing (is that a word?) their own industry and making themselves unable to compete on a level playing field. It’s akin to a football team insisting their players wear their boots on the wrong feet and then complaining to the referee.
Let’s not get too antagonistic towards the judiciary.
It has historically stood up (at least in my country) for the words and values of the Constitution when elected officials wandered too far. Much of the anti-elitist due process fairness we see in our system is there only because judges said “stop” to pols pandering to majorities.
And especially now, when Gorsuch is just coming on line and various liberal SC Justices are nearing their sell-by dates . . .
They do stray from their designated roles at times, but on the whole, the judiciary has served us well.
They decided to purchase security at the cost of their freedom.
But the governments who sold them the security turn out to be unable to provide it. Those governments are still trying hard to impede change, because they depend on being seen as the prime source of security – that’s what they have to sell, after all – but the market has made them irrelevant.
It’s a fast-changing world out there! Maybe the judge senses that teleportation machines are just around the corner? He’s getting Uber-users used to the unemployment lines.
As for Australia, we also are living in the past. We have these throwback things called horse races, where cars are forbidden. I can’t wait for the first Ferrari to win the Melbourne Cup!