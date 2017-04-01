Now, of course, there are many hazards that either forestall or destroy the accumulation of capital – tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires, plagues etc. but I sincerely doubt that there is any peril as destructive or as persistent to capital accumulation as government.
– John W
A quote for ages.
Yes. And no.
The accumulation of capital requires confidence in property rights. As John W says, tornadoes and earthquakes can destroy property, but they don’t undermine confidence in property rights. You can insure, maybe. And even if you can’t insure, you can rebuild, so long as you’re confident in your property rights.
A bad government can undermine property rights. But so can the horsemen of the steppe. Capital accumulation requires protection against anarchy, invaders, plunderers. What is required is the right kind of government – one which protects property rights (inter alia) from the depredations of private sector looters without become looter-in-chief. Much as we all like to criticise modern “liberal” governments in the Western democracies, on balance they’re a good thing – compared to anarchy. Whereas yer Soviets and so on – steppe horsemen are much to be preferred. Unfortunately no one has discovered a way to stop the government dial at “Calvin Coolidge” – it just keeps on going.
Yeah… Government becomes a destructive beast when HOMO CONSUMUS DEGENERATUS, satiated, intellectually lazy and morally confused being allows THE PARASITE to take over.
Upon winning the power, PARASITE begins to steal as much as it’s possible and corrupts the law so IT shall never be held accountable for the plunder of people’s wealth IT commits.
IT also works hard to make IT’s power permanent wherever it is possible.
Like in Venezuela, for example.
Or Cuba.
Or even America.
Or my own EUNUCHALIA… (Things are going to be VERY, VERY BAD here as the Criminal Syndicate consisting of the so called “Labor Party”, the so called “Trade Unions”, the so called “Independents” and, of course, allied with them ECO FASCISTS are poised to win the next election.
If the last Labor leadership could be called a pack of HYENAS, the new one has to be called the pack
of RABID HYENAS…
A very sad greetings from where the folks goes upside down…
The point is everyone acknowledges the problems resulting from uncommon phenomena like tornadoes and earthquakes but few people seem to appreciate the persistent problem with government.
The horsemen of the steppes and all the worst invaders, plunderers and mass killers throughout human history have always been creatures of government – I can handle the occasional burglar or vandal myself.
Perhaps Brexit marks a change in the perception of “government” as a universal instrument of good; even the most ardent admirer of the EU has to acknowledge that the EU is a very large government – with ambitions to be larger still.
We can argue all day about the nature and implementation of individual rights but it is only when people question the merit of government that there will be any hope in curtailing its manifold excesses.