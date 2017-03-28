Of course, England has been here before. The EU (that’s the Pope and the whole of Catholic Europe) excommunicated Queen Elizabeth and barred all trade with us; not even a WTO-terms deal, only a bit of state-sanctioned piracy and smuggling kept us going. In reaction we went further afield to find new trade partners and accidentally founded the British Empire, established dominance of the seas and oceans and led the world in trade and commerce. They did us a favour, really.
– Raedwald, taking a few liberties but making a great point 😀
Now that I have been recognized as an EU citizen by the Italian Government (I am also an American), I have been talking to my French and Greek fellow EU-citizens about the British Problem (all those Brits who want to continue to live in the EU). We agree that any solution for this problem MUST start with a tax. Something large, on both wealth (worldwide) and income (from all worldwide sources), for everyone from the UK who wants to continue to live here. Maybe even an exit tax, too, if they decide to leave – the Americans have some very smart ideas about this. We have made a true paradise on earth here on the continent, and we are not going to let you Brits just take advantage of all our hard work.
And there have been rumblings that our German colleagues have been dusting off some old (very old) plans to help out the oppressed people of Scotland, by occupying and annexing Scotland into the EU. Something about protecting them from the evil government in London……
The correct term for a citizen of Europe is Euro-peon, rxc.
The most striking thing about the EU attitude to Britain is the unquestioned assumption that all wealth in society must somehow spring from the ink of a legislator’s pen. They do not seem to realise that it is precisely that attitude which is so repugnant to so many people of these islands, indeed it is odds with the basic principles of British history and identity.
Does this mean that Britain will seek colonies in the new world? Or will this be a great age of Space colonisation? Another race for land, on Luna or Mars? Or even tropical Venus?
Niicholas,
Britain will regain her counties in France that were ripped from her by the Frogs.
Also there’re a lot of Forreners from Europe living and working in London, that question mark over their heads is not mentioned.
That applies to any resident anyway insofar as income is concerned, at least in France and most other countries. Wealth tax? They tend not to work out too well, as France discovered when they tried to tax their own citizens’ wealth.
Best comment on this site in weeks.
“A nation of shopkeepers” where “an Englishman’s home is his castle” would be sufficient – all the rest would follow from that enlightened attitude.
Considering that all money in the west now comes from decisions by Central Banks to just print it (or make an entry on an electronic ledger), I would say that this idea is actually well founded. Individuals are able to produce new stuff, but without the money to lubricate the wheels and act as a medium of exchange, there can be no “wealth” produced without the government. This is what happens with the creation of a system of currency that is not based on anything tangible. I am not saying that it is good or bad, but you have to admit that there is a certain element of truth to it, and it is likely a deliberate decision by our masters to make the system work this way. It certainly helps cement their power and control over us peons…
Starkey was on the Today programme this morning, making much the same point ( but citing Henry VIII)
I have a recollection from some time ago (like Maastricht) that various pollsters had computed that Roman Catholic Britons were measurably more pro EU than C of E Brits, other prod Brits, and heathen Brits. If the recollection is not apocryphal, perhaps this is an attitude patchily inherited from the sixteenth century Brexit.
The Statute of Praemunire, by the way, long predates Henry VIII, so English suspicion of being ruled by foreigners is of quite long standing. As, necessarily, must be the contrary point of view. Or treason, according to political taste.
rxc, you are making the common error of conflating “money” (actually, currency, but I’ll let that slide for now) with “wealth”. Governments never create wealth; the absolute best they can do is be neutral, but the sad reality is that they always destroy it, and the only question is by how much.