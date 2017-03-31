|
Friday cat post
Here is a tweet about a cat video:
This is the best internet video I’ve ever seen
I am sure there is some sort of political message in this response to it:
Food was given to the brown cat when he rang the white cat’s bell, teaching him all the wrong lessons.
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
This is just an example of sociologists wasting money.
Cats do not need bells to tell their servants when to serve food.
