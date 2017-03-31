We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Friday cat post

· Humour

Here is a tweet about a cat video:

This is the best internet video I’ve ever seen

I am sure there is some sort of political message in this response to it:

Food was given to the brown cat when he rang the white cat’s bell, teaching him all the wrong lessons.

March 31st, 2017 |

1 comment to Friday cat post

