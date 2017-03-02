The British Whig tradition and Mr John Stuart Mill

The British Whig tradition, and the Tory tradition also (Dr Johnson and all that), starts from the principle of moral personhood – the ability of human beings, with effort, to tell moral right from wrong and, again with effort, to choose to overcome our evil passions and do what it is morally right. To choose do other than we do. As Ayn Rand reminded us in the 20th century – one can be an atheist (and hold that the soul, the human person. dies with the body) and still hold to these principles.

Typical Whig thinkers including Thomas Reid and the Scots “Common Sense” School of Philosophy who dominated the Scottish Enlightenment (the modern association of the Scottish Enlightenment with David Hume is bizarre, considering he was the arch critic of it), but the Whig tradition and (in this) the Tory tradition also, reached back to Ralph Cudworth (he enemy of the determinist and political absolutist Thomas Hobbes) and in law to Chief Justice Sir John Holt and Chief Justice Sir Edward Coke (the enemy of Sir Francis Bacon – whose servant Thomas Hobbes was). For law is based on the “metaphysical” assumption that people can choose NOT to commit crimes – if they can not choose to do other than they do, then punishment is unjust. And, of course, to the Christian (and Jewish) understanding of man – seen, for example, in the work of the Anglican theologian Richard Hooker (and Joseph Butler much later) and the Christian Talmudist and Common Law thinker John Selden.

This view of what a human is (a human being) goes back, at least, to the Arisototelian Alexander of Aphrodisias – see his “On Fate”. As for “compatibilism” – determinists (those who deny the existence of the soul, in the Aristotelian not just religious sense, and hold humans to be flesh robots) should at least state their doctrine openly, rather than hide it. The words of Immanuel Kant and William James (whatever their other faults) are just on this matter – it is a contemptible subterfuge leading to a wretched quagmire. Of course Dr Johnson would not even waste words on the doctrine – and when he heard that his “fellow Tory” (the quote marks are because Johnson did not really recognise Hume as a Tory) it just confirmed his low opinion of the man. But at least David Hume did not claim to be a Whig – unlike some of his more recent followers. In America the determinist Johnathan Edwards was less influential than the libertarian (libertarian = believer in Free Will, sometimes I suspect people do not remember even this) Samuel Johnson (not to be confused with the British Dr Johnson, although their opinions were similar on this matter). It is a sign of our evil and degenerate times that Edwards is remembered as a “great philosopher” and people who were more influential among the American Founders (most importantly Thomas Reid) are almost forgotten.

The British Whig tradition was also one of Natural Law (as was the Tory tradition – but less clearly), such men as Chief Justice Sir John Holt (of the Bill of Rights and all that) have already been mentioned. The United States Constitution and specifically the Bill of Rights did not appear from nowhere – it emerged from the British Whig tradition in law. Before the heresy (associated with Sir William Blackstone and others) that Parliament can do anything it likes and that any ravings of Parliament are law – for example that having red hair is a “crime” punishable by death. The arbitrary will of judges is not law either – only judgements that are in line with the principles of natural law, which is a problem as modern judges are not trained in these matters, and exercise their WILL not their moral reason.

The British Whig tradition also stressed that the landowners should play a leading political role (although they were not so blatant as the first Chief Justice of the American Supreme Court the Founder John Jay with his blunt statement that “those who own the land should rule it”) – guarding against both an over powerful monarchy on the hand, and mob-rule on the hand. Here the Whig Edmund Burke differed from his friend the Tory Dr Johnson – with Johnson stressing the role of the King, and Burke that of the landowners. Although both men supported a “balanced constitution” where all elements acted as checks and balances upon the others – Crown, Lords and Commons (including those “pot walloper” seats where most men had the vote – as long as most seats in Parliament were not like that).

This was because the Whigs stressed that the long term interests of rich and poor, employer and employee (in land or industry) were in harmony. It was feared that the poor might be mislead by demagogues into supporting looting by government – not understanding that this was not in their own long term interests. What the Whigs would say of our present time where it is often very rich men who support looting (funding far left movements and so) can be partly seen in Edmund Burke’s “Letter To A Noble Lord” where Mr Burke tried to explain to the Duke of Bedford that the people that His Grace was supporting (the Revolutionaries) wanted to rob him – and to murder him and his family. The Duke of Bedford proved as difficult to warn as the Duke of Orleans – the richest man in France, who funded the French Revolutionaries and supported the murder of his own cousin (the King) only to have his “friends” show their gratitude by robbing and murdering him.

Mr George Soros please take note – ditto Mr Warren Buffet (I watched this very rich and very ignorant man only a little while ago going on about blacks being “three fifths of a person” under the Constitution of the United States – it was, of course, the slave owners who wanted the slaves counted as a whole person for the purposes of calculating Congressional seats, which is what this section of the Constitution is about, anti slavery people did not want them counted at all) – or the owners or Facebook and Twitter, who either think that being leftist will lead to the left sparing them (it will not) or really are leftists themselves. “Death to the rich – apart from me and my fiends” seems to be the motto of many rich people in our times, it does not show very deep thought.

Sadly the Whig stress on men of property in political life is at least partly refuted by how utterly ignorant many rich people (at least now) are – outside the narrow question of making money (something I have no knowledge of at all). It is not just “the mob” or a fanatical or power crazed King that is to be feared. Although, to be fair, the Whigs were mainly thinking of landed families (not merchants and traders) – people of inherited landed property and (just as important) inherited tradition.

And Mr John Stuart Mill?

How much of the above did Mr Mill support?

As far as I can make out, Mr Mill did not support any of it.

He did not support Free Will – he was a determinist. See above for the answer to people who want to do the “compatibilist” tap dance at this point. If you are going to be determinist at least be open about your denial of the human soul (in the Aristotelian as well as the religious sense), spare me the mist of words (the double talk). Mr Mill was on the side of Mr Hobbes and Mr Hume – not Mr Cudworth and Mr Reid, he was no Whig.

Mr Mill also did not support the Common Law tradition – such men as Chief Justice Edward Coke and Chief Justice Sir John Holt, in truth, meant little to him. Mr Mill was a follower of Jeremy Bentham (he of the 13 Departments of State – who admired by Sir Francis Bacon and Thomas Cromwell as well as Thomas Hobbes), as long as Parliament acted for the “greatest good of the greatest number” anything it said was law – indeed “law” simply meant the COMMAND of the WILL of the ruler or rulers. Such a position reduces the Bill of Rights from an expression of natural law (natural justice) to worthless paper and ink. It is like extreme Calvinism or extreme Sunni Islam in religion – both determinist and defining “good” and “evil” as simply what God (by arbitrary will) orders or forbids. Thomas Hobbes as God.

The stress upon men of property in political life? Most certainly not – Mr Mill wished everyone to have the vote. That may attract us to him today – but it would not have warmed the hearts of the Old Whigs to him, unless one means warmed with anger.

The natural harmony of long term interests between employers and employees? No Mr Mill thought there was a “distribution” problem (economics “proved” this) – which would be solved by private owners being replaced by worker cooperatives.

The central importance of landed property?

No again. In fact just as Mr Mill clamed that everyone agreed with the Labour Theory of Value (the did not and he know they did not – which means he was LYING), and that “everyone agrees” that local government should do XYZ (everyone did not agree – but Mr Mill may have meant “everyone who matters to me” so he may not have been lying on this point), so he held the “unearned increment” of land should be taxed away – again economics (at least of the David Ricardo type) supposedly “proved” this.

If your land became more valuable then this value should be taxed – and rent itself was a bad thing. And…..

Well on and on really – because the man was not just prepared to say “I want to steal your land”, as with his opposition to agency (moral responsibility – Free Will), Mr Mill seems to have a problem with “spitting it out” and prefers a mist of words – very Victorian and very irritating to those of us prefer 18th century English. However, Henry George was to make basic message rather clearer.

Yes Mr Mill was in favour of Freedom of Speech – although he presents the matter as something to be argued for on the basis of the benefits of having the strongest critic to oppose in debate. This does not sound like a right (to put it mildly – Ayn Rand had sharper words for Mr Mill on this point) – and it is not what Mr Mill did himself. On the contrary he usually tried to bury people who opposed the doctrines he was supporting (shove them down the “Memory Hole” as it were – by ignoring their existence) – but Mr Mill could have replied to this point “do not do as I do – do as I say” and that might be a valid argument. However, Mr Mill was not in favour of allowing”parading” disapproval – say turning one’s back on himself and Mrs Taylor if one spotted them walking out together. Who is to decide what is “parading” disapproval?

There is also the weird stuff about restrictions on selling things not being the same sort of thing as restrictions on buying things (actually it is basically the same) and such things as Freedom of Trade being a different sort of thing from Civil Liberties (it is NOT).

But leave that all that aside – if we return to the principles of the British Whigs (of 1688 and all that) it is hard to see any points in common with Mr Mill – apart from opposition to absolute monarchy, and even there Mr Mill was full of praise for “Akbar and Charlemagne” as long as one was dealing with people on low cultural level – or even a higher one if the absolute ruler or rulers were under enlightened advice (Sir Francis Bacon “New Atlantis” springs to mind). Certainly it is hard to see him supporting the landed interest having a bigger say in government – as he and the rest of the Westminster Philosophical Radicals (those lovers of Thomas Hobbes, they put a copy of his works in every library in Britain – and they did NOT put a copy of his opponents in those libraries, – the arch enemy of human personhood and arch supporter of political tyranny) spent their time trying to get landowners OUT of government, replacing them with paid “intellectuals” (like themselves – the Civil Service was their dream, so that Britain could be ruled like India), indeed only their hated of the Church was greater than their hated of the landowners – although they covered their hate in that mist of polite words that so marks 19th century prose.

Bottom line?

If this man, Mr John Stuart Mill, was a British Whig – I am Alexander the Great.