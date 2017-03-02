We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

Emma Watson’s Convenient Feminism: Talk A Good Game In Between “Yoohoo, CHECK OUT MY TITS!”

Amy Alkon, also penning a real contender of best blog post article title of the year 😉

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
March 2nd, 2017 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Nicholas (Unlicenced Joker) Gray
    March 3, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Haven’t you people heard of a campaign called ‘Free the nipple’? These are feminists who think that women should be allowed to breast-feed their babies in public, for instance. Their attitude is that the female body should not be a symbol of shame (can you say burkah, and archaic islamic attitudes?) So you can be a feminist, and support toplessness.

  • Eric
    March 3, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Logical consistency is not a principle feminists seem to regard very highly in general.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »