Getting out of the EU

Surely now, no-one can doubt that the EU is so much more than a set of laws regulating trade and commerce? Why did so many UK politicians try and pretend this was just a business or commercial arrangement? As this declaration reminds us in a timely way, at the heart of the EU is the strong desire to create a single country. It will have common borders, one currency, one foreign policy and one social policy. It will have its own energy policy, its own transport policy. Indeed, it has much of that already. It is only those who refuse to read EU documents who can think otherwise.
– John Redwood MP, referring to “The Rome Declaration” of EU states drawn up a week ago, which he says shows a clear intent to create a single European state, from which the UK has today, via the Article 50 process, begun to extricate itself.
The reported draft response of the European Parliament to the notification of the UK’s departure clearly shows what they are thinking of. H/t to Order-Order
To which I say, there is a nice song by Sabaton, ‘Back in Control‘ about the Falklands War but much of the lyrics apply to today.
How does the EU/German immigration policy conform to “unity in the defence of the European Union’s interests and its integrity”? Just how delusional are Europe’s leaders? Or Scotland’s for that matter.
Regardless, the dagger has been wielded and Article 50 has been served, despite the fantastical belief of the pro-EU idiots who said the referendum result should be ignored or that the government would never actually deliver on Article 50.
It is done.
The point raised by Mr. Ed is unsurprising, but also quite telling. Article 50 existed as a pretence of freedom, never to be used (which is indeed why there was virtually no guidance on it prior to the reality of BRExit), but once wielded successfully by the UK others will consider it.
The USSR lasted 70 years from cradle to grave and last week the EU celebrated it’s 60th birthday.
I fully expect that the EU will be in rags and tatters in 10 years and gone within 20. Mostly because the Germans cannot and will not pick up the budgetary slack of losing the UK’s contributions.
The horse is already dead. Time to quit flogging it.
What I don’t understand is this. People act like the EU has the upper hand. May should just privately tell the EU that is they do not negotiate and fair deal in good faith, she will make an offer of free trade with sovereignty to all the member nations of the EU and let the chips fall as they may.
Where’s Staghounds?
Altho’ in fairness we have no grounds for being complacent or dropping our guard. The shower that is BluLabour can’t be trusted as far as they can be thrown.
May should just privately tell the EU that if they do not negotiate a fair deal in good faith,
Time and again, even under David Cameron’s clearly pro-EU regime, the EU elite (including Angela Merkel) have failed to appreciate that the UK will act in our own interests regardless of the impact this has on the European Union.
I remember Angela Merkel being shocked at David Cameron’s decision to use the UK’s veto power in 2011 and similarly shocked after BRExit, despite treating David Cameron’s EU renegotiation with contempt.
So during the negotiations I DO believe that they will overplay their hand, because they DO NOT understand that the UK will act in its own rational self-interest during negotiations and if this means that the interests of the remaining EU 27 can go hang, that is what will happen.
The EU believes that representing 27 other nations gives it strength, but the reality is that it is 27 nations each of which is pulling in different directions. There is no unanimity among the EU 27, just a very broad consensus.
Even if a deal does get negotiated and accepted by both negotiating teams and the UK and EU leadership, getting it ratified will be another matter entirely, especially if the French government is playing its usual games.
As Harold Macmillan knew well “The French always betray you in the end”.
From a Yankee,
Hooray for the UK!
From a 1st generation Canadian with German parents-
Hooray for the UK, and,
Tough luck Kraut-boys, ‘third time lucky’ by stealth and fraud didn’t work any better than brute force.
From another yankee,
Well done UK!
From the Draft Response:
What enforcement mechanism does the EU retain against its remaining members – or against the UK – that will keep them from negotiating their future relationships? Do these provisions have real teeth? If they do, a negotiated agreement becomes more likely, simply because no one will want to wait for two years to begin talking. If the UK could have a number of agreements already set to slide into place as the negotiating period expired, negotiating pressure would be squarely on the EU. If these Draft terms become contractual terms (which treaty terms are), do the UK and its would-be trading partners then become liable to the EU for damages to the EU defined by the savings set out in any new agreements?
It just looks like the EU is trying to set up expectation damages – defined by amounts that the EU should rightly enjoy if the UK complied with its obligations – with these clauses.
Feints within feints . . .
The EU are portraying this as a divorce and therefore a divorce settlement being due for rights enjoyed during the period of UK membership as well as payment for commitments made going out into the future.
As with a divorce, there is no mention of the vast sums that the EU has enjoyed during the UK’s membership of the EU, only that there is an expectation of significant sums in compensation.
The reality is that although the EU with its psychopathic desire for “Ever closer union” sees any reversal as impossible (and indeed Article 50 existed largely for appearances sake only), the UK joined the EEC as a trade organisation and a customs union.
This was a business partnership only as far as the UK was concerned and the UK has always resisted the inevitable political union that the European elite saw as the end vision.
As with the dissolution of any partnership any forward costs must be offset against an appropriate share of the EU’s assets based upon more than 40 years of significant UK contributions to the EEC and the EU.
Talk of “bills” of €60 billion and more are clearly ludicrous and if talks were to break down (which I think unlikely at this stage), then what court would have jurisdiction to enforce them?
Clearly much of the current rhetoric is just unfounded nonsense, simply negotiators placing extreme markers in the sand to achieve a reasonable end settlement. I suspect that Theresa May’s view of a settlement in the order of £3 billion will be much closer to reality and since that is a political rather than an economic or legal reality, I suspect she will be proven correct.