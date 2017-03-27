A lot of strange stuff has been written about the referendum and its aftermath, so a writer really has to go some to stand out from the crowd. As was highlighted today by Walter Ellis (brilliant Reaction Remainer, who shows we are a broad church while generally being for enthusiastically getting on with Brexit), the case of Christopher Booker is most strange. Booker was, along with his associates, a robust voice for leaving the EU for many years. Now he writes it will be a disaster because we are leaving the customs union and because NO-ONE WILL LISTEN TO HIM AND HIS FRIENDS, or something. Let’s face it. There is a strand in the Eurosceptic movement that liked being a minority interest. There is a similarity there with music fans who like showing their alleged superiority by being into an obscure act. What they hate most is when other people start buying the records of their hitherto little-known favourites.
I’ve read him and Richard North for some years now, and I agree with their take; Brexit is a wonderful idea being horribly done, due more than anything to guvmint laziness and ignorance. Just tearing-it-up and walking away would be a decades-long migraine with severe economic consequences for Britain, not to mention breaking numerous international treaties and laws; whereas if one studies the matter (and they’ve done so for many years), it could be much simpler and more successful. I detect in their writings only mounting frustration that nobody will listen to this; and Cassandra of Troy comes to-mind.
Are they mere limelight-hogs, or are they possibly right? And can the nation afford the consequences of ignoring them if it’s the latter? One must expect that whether they’re right or wrong, the matter will be long-drawn-out and dreadfully complicated; and at least they’ve done their homework, which few of the MFWIC’s even pretend to.
So sneering at them now might prove catastrophically unwise in the long run; “Here Be Dragons” is only silly until you run-into the dragons.
First of all, it is the single market, not the custom’s union, that Booker is keen on staying in. Secondly, this was always his preferred option, including pre-referendum. The criticism of Booker (and by extension Richard North of eureferendum.com) is deeply ignorant.
The purpose of the single market is to enable trade, not to get in the way. Whilst there will be some tipping point where our producers would face fewer regulations outside of the single market than if we stay in, the transition period has the potential to be extremely disrupting, in a bad way.
Statements such as “people trade; not governments”, “you don’t need agreements to trade” are, frankly, indicative of a lack of thinking capacity. Governments get in the way of trade, mostly by putting in place technical requirements and compliance regimes. The purpose of trade agreements is to overcome these self-imposed barriers, either by adopting a common regulatory framework or equivalence, or by a give and take style trade agreement.
I happen to believe that the most likely outcome is some transition deal will be cobbled together, but there is no reason whatever to think that this would be better than just joining the EEA.
Ultimately the UK will of course adapt to its new environment, whatever it looks like. But I don’t see why we can’t do this gradually as opposed to a phoenix like approach.
Just tearing-it-up and walking away would be a decades-long migraine with severe economic consequences for Britain, not to mention breaking numerous international treaties and laws
Who is proposing such a course ? I thought the UK government had just gone to an enormous amount of trouble to pass a special Act of Parliament to amuse the country’s judges, precisely so they could follow the procedure for departure set out by the EU treaty. So what “numerous international treaties and laws” do you foresee being broken ?
As to the shape of any agreement setting out terms of departure and relations thereafter, who can say for sure what will be agreed ? I suspect nothing, as I suspect the EU will not want to agree anything. Whatever the EU offers will be transparently presented as punishment, pour encourager les autres, so even if the Archangel Gabriel were to lead the British negotiating team, the EU offer would still be a horse’s head.
And this is one of the main reasons why it is essential to leave, and leave as soon as possible (consistent with the two year courtesy.) The EU is not a practical institution for international co-operation as so many soapily pro EU Brits have fondly imagined, it is a quasi-religious movement for the political unification of Europe. Leavers are not merely traitors, they are heretics. Staying in a Church you don’t believe in can lead only to even greater unhappiness, on both sides, down the road.
And so, the transition will be more troublesome than one might hope. But a smooth exit will not be offered, so it’s fantasy to demand that it all be done smoothly.
@PeterT
You have that exactly the wrong way round.
It is not a Single Market – they pretend it is – because there are still impediments to the free movement of goods, labour and services, mostly due to protectionist behaviour by some nations or practical matters. For example a UK company cannot move workers to an EU Country to work exclusively on a UK contract paying income tax to the UK – that restricts movement of labour; nor can citizens of an EU Country be employed to work in their Country on a UK contract. Services cannot be offered cross border; goods have to be labelled in the language of the destination Country, pharmaceuticals approved in the UK may not be sold in other EU States without approval there, this restricts freedom of movement of goods and service. There are other examples.
It is not a Single Market.
It is however a Customs Union because there is an external Customs border and incoming goods that cross that border at any point must be subject to agreed tariff and non-tariff barriers. Once inside the Customs Union goods are in free circulation the same as goods produced inside the Customs Union; goods produced inside the Customs Union circulate without any cross border tariffs or non-tariffs applied.
The EU is a Customs Union.
“Statements such as “people trade; not governments”, “you don’t need agreements to trade” are, frankly, indicative of a lack of thinking capacity. Governments get in the way of trade, mostly by putting in place technical requirements and compliance regimes. The purpose of trade agreements is to overcome these self-imposed barriers, either by adopting a common regulatory framework or equivalence, or by a give and take style trade agreement.”
Trade agreements PUT tariff and non-tariff barriers in the way, on a tit-for-tat basis.
WTO agreements limits the school playground behaviour of I’m going to get you back you rotter and do it to you harder than you do it to me.
Free trade means no agreements – that is what the ‘free’ means… free of agreements.
Imports make us wealthy, not exports. All the UK has to do us declare itself a free trade zone. It is most likely that other Countries will adopt free trade with the UK in return. IF not the UK will be no worse off than at present. If the EU imposes WTO tariffs on UK imports, the recent devaluation in the Pound more than cover that.
If the EU does reduce imports from the UK – they are already declining and have been for some years – that not only makes their own citizens poorer, but it means the UK has fewer euro with which to buy EU produce or invest in the EU. The EU would be shooting itself in the foot – although I agree that has never stopped the fools in the past.
The World in aggregate is a far bigger market than the EU, and unlike the EU economy which is going nowhere, the World economy is growing fast.
There are no solutions in life just trade-offs.
Whatever the real, as opposed to the alleged, negatives of leaving the EU these will be more than balanced out by the positives of trading with the World outside.
Your Brexit discussion has reached a place similar to the US discussion concerning weapons. After years of anti-weapon people advancing seemingly useful ideas concerning the wise control of weapons while insisting that these ideas would never be used to further prohibit weapons followed quickly by the use of those ideas to advance incrementally the idea of total prohibition, there has been a complete breakdown in trust between the sides.
Because of this breakdown in trust, ideas that might marginally improve the situation are viewed as camel-nose-under-the-tent-flap bad-faith attempts to trick a win.
Asking to slow down or organize Leave is now going to be perceived as a tricky attempt to sabotage Leave. “Gradually” has become a watchword meaning “he wants to delay it as a way to cancel it.”
You need trust to negotiate half-measures. Trust is dead.
Utter bollocks. If the purpose of the single market was to enable trade, its purpose would be to prevent barriers with all of the EU’s trading partners & not just members of the club. The purpose of the ‘single market’ is to facility regulations and controls at the European level.
PeterT sees the existence of comments such as “people trade; not governments” as evidence of limited cognitive ability. Yet he contradicts himself in the very next sentence: it is governments, not “people”, which interfere with trade. And his comment that “[t]he purpose of the single market is to enable trade, not to get in the way” is risible. The sole purpose of any such system is to permit governments to manage trade in ways which suit their purposes, which is the very definition of “getting in the way.” If he’s looking for impaired cognitive ability he’s pointing in the wrong direction.
And as to Y. Knott’s assertion that a hard Brexit would break “numerous international treaties and laws”, I second Lee Moore’s call for specifics. And I would go farther: all treaties are subject to renunciation by any of the parties; that is the essence of sovereignty. The specific treaty might (probably does) provide a mechanism for withdrawal (which, in the case of the EU withdrawal, is being scrupulously observed by the UK), but beyond that every party is always free to walk away at any time. And as to violating “laws”, this can only mean domestic legislation (there is no such thing as true “international law”, merely treaties and conventions which are observed only so long as it remains useful to do so), and those can be changed unilaterally by the national government. The diktats from Brussels will no longer be “laws” within the UK and so would not be broken. There is nothing “illegal” in any sense about Brexit. Whether it is prudent is an entirely different matter, but the voters have spoken so that decision has been made. Good luck to you!
There are a lot of things to parse in the question of how we Brexit – I don’t think I begin to understand them all myself. But the suggestion that the Flexcit approach favoured by Booker, North et al is perfect and any other way is madness fails the sniff test for me, however long they’ve been advocating it. Creating a false dichotomy between EEA/EFTA and an ill-defined ‘Hard Brexit’ is baseless.
I also don’t really recognise the picture die-hard Remainers like the editorial staff of the Observer want to paint of a cabinet being dictated to by hardliners like IDS. It’s clear to me that plenty of different opinions are being canvassed and will continue to be. Further, the prospect of a Scottish referendum after any deal will probably serve to moderate what they aim for.
Perhaps this requires a bit too much faith in the “top men”, particularly for a libertarian website and particularly given that we are in this mess due to the stupidity of the past 25 years of politicians. But it needs to be remembered that we are big enough to take quite a few European countries with us if we ‘plunged off a cliff’. I wouldn’t ever rule out unaccountable idiots like Druncker screwing everything up, but I think PeterT is right that something will be cobbled together if necessary.
There is no more reason to miss the EU than to miss Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia, the USSR or the unlovable United Arab Republic joining Syria and Egypt. If the EU dissolved tomorrow, Europe would still be there, only a bureaucracy and legal system would vanish. Departing the EU is restoring the status quo ante of the UK in its natural state as an independent country, and if Barbados can manage it, even within CARICOM, why can’t the UK?
In fairness to Richard North, he is a meticulous researcher. But he is an egoman and his way is the only way as far as he is concerned. Which is why he and Farage don’t get on-both egomen but Farage is much the more personable whatever his failings. North is also the arch statist who thinks the world will end unless political scum are overseeing every minute facet of it.
Had Farage never existed we would have lost the Referendum ( had it ever come about) and North would still be producing vast reports that few will even read. He thinks he is a player of the long game but he simply has little influence due to his abrasive nature and Right-Man attitudes.
Stopped reading North last year. Doesn’t see the wood for the trees, and massively undervalues the need to persuade people, not just sneer and shout at them.
Britain is in the position of the first person on the Titanic to see the iceberg. A (very) half-hearted and unsuccessful attempt to wrestle control of the wheel has, rightly, been followed by a charge for the lifeboat. Now we need to paddle in the opposite direction, as fast as we can.
There is no ‘single market’ in services, which is and will remain the UK’s strength, so the single market has entrenched an imbalance in our current account. Given the differential growth rates between the EU and pretty much everywhere else, a so-called ‘hard Brexit’ and WTO rules, or even better, unilateral free trade by us will be of substantial benefit to the UK economy.
“Buying the records”, how quaint.