He [Trump] appears to be entertaining the horrible idea that the people who buy cars ought to be free to decide for themselves how much fuel economy matters to them – since they will be the ones paying for both the car and the gas. And – oh my god! – that this is really none of the business of the “concerned” scientists and other professional busybodies who regard their opinions and preferences as holy writ enforceable at gunpoint.
Gosh, I USED to be able to do regular tune ups,with simple tools,(and a match book)in my driveway, so I could get the best milage from the standard transmission,(that I could repair) and engine that used “regular” gasoline.
Now, Cars consume so much 15% cocktails that only a “specialist”, with astonishingly expensive diagnostic tools,can tend to them.
“Oh, the connector for the flywheel position sensor was loose. We THINK that’s why your car suddenly went into “limp” mode!”
That’ll be $US150 please.
“15% cocktails “?
“15% cocktails“?
I read that as a reference to the ethanol which pollutes our gasoline, thanks to the government. Although as far as I know it’s generally limited to 10%.
In California used to be, maybe still is, a seasonal gasoline blend called “E85”. It was not 85% ethanol, but rather 15%. Sometimes referred to as “Oxygenated”, which puzzled me (eth is, after all, C2H5OH). Used here in the winter season, IIRC.
I could have this all mixed up, since the blends and seasonal requirements change frequently.
There are, though, a couple of constants:
1. CA-specific blends are not, generally, made in other states. So when the refiners take the seasonal switchovers as opportunities to do maintenance, there are sometimes temporary shortages.
2. The CA legislature will convene hearings to investigate the cause of the resulting temporary price bump.
E85 is becoming much more popular in the midwest USA.
That’s 85% ethanol, 15% unleaded gasoline.
My son pumped five gallons of it into my non-converted car one day. We spent about six hours dropping the gas tank and getting it all drained out. Had he started the car before I noticed, the engine would have been junk.
About ten states now have “blend pumps” at which you can set the percentage of ethanol you would like, from 10% up to 85%. Coincidentally, these are the states in which corn is the big crop.