I like those elongated cakes with raisins in them referred to on the package as “finger madeleines with raisins”. A few days ago I purchased another stash of them, from the Afghan-run corner shop nearest to me.
They looked like this:
Sorry about the strange blue reflections of something blue in the transparent but shiny packaging, but it is important that you realise that this is a photo of these finger madeleines before I opened them.
Same sized package. Same price. But, six empty spaces where there used to be six finger madeleines. Twenty four finger madeleines instead of thirty finger madeleines.
We are seeing quite a lot of this in the UK just now. Soon the packages and/or the prices will change, but meanwhile, the quickest way to adapt in the short run is just to reduce the amount in the package.
Brexit is not proving to be an economic catastrophe, and I remain very optimistic about it in the longer run, that being why I voted for it. But it is proving something of a dislocation in the short run, if only because the sort of people whose job it was to foresee it mostly did not foresee it. I don’t blame them for this. I did not foresee Brexit either. I merely voted for it.
Inflation can take this form; (you are more trusting than I to assume short-weight must be inflation, not corruption). If these ‘madaleines’ are as foreign as their name, this is the currency adjustment. There are gains and loses to that.
“We are seeing quite a lot of this in the UK just now.” I’m not – but could be missing the examples you’re seeing. I’m not clear why Brexit would cause this at this time, except for things affected by Brexit’s impact on the Sterling’s currency level (which, AFAICS is not that great). If that’s what you mean, we’re agreed.
What makes you think that the fall in sterling was caused by brexit? Standard economic theory says that was a long time coming due to the trade deficit. But maybe you know more that them?
The shrinking portions thing has been happening in the US too–I think I first noticed it maybe ten years ago. It’s slower here, though–stores have time to come out with smaller packages. Also, it was more common in California. Since I moved to Texas around four years ago I haven’t seen it as much (big surprise, I know).
“Same sized package. Same price. But, six empty spaces where there used to be six finger madeleines.”
And you bought them.
Think of this, not as inflation, but as haggling.
When you last bought them, the seller proposed that you pay $X for 30 madeleines. You agreed.
This time, the seller proposed to sell you only 24 madeleines for that same price. You agreed again.
The seller might keep dropping that number until you say no. That’s just a market finding its correct price.
If enough people had said “no” to the 24-pack, the 30-pack might return. That didn’t happen, which means the seller was leaving money on the table with the 30-pack.