But Scottish nationalism is a blind and unreasoning beast, appeals to logic and sentiment will get us nowhere, and we should recognise this fact. If one seriously believes that the Scottish people are being oppressed and having their democratic rights trampled by the Evil English, or that they somehow lack their due influence in our nation’s government despite enjoying political devolution and autonomy far greater than that enjoyed by the UK’s most populous home nation, then a sensible discussion cannot be had.
The best democratic government is one that is closest to its populace. Let Scotland have its independence. Aside from democratic considerations it will hopefully make them shut up with their inferiority complex and incessant whining.
I am reminded of an exchange in Josephine Tey’s “Daughter of Time”, where Grant’s sergeant remarks that the only two historical dates he knows are 1066 and 1707.
“Why 1707?”
“That’s the year we got the Scots tied to our tails.”
“Better than having them at your throat every five minutes.”