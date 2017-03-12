For decades, often in word but always in deed, politicians have told voters that government debt didn’t matter. We, and many economists, disagree. Yet even if the politicians were right, the absence of available creditors would be an insurmountable problem—were it not for the Federal Reserve. But when the Federal Reserve acts as the lender of last resort, unpleasant realities follow. Because, as everyone should be keenly aware, the Fed simply prints the money it loans.
A century of arguing about how much to increase spending has left us with a debt that dwarfs the annual economic output of the planet.
A Fed loan devalues every dollar already in circulation, from those in people’s savings accounts to those in their pockets. The result is inflation, which is, in essence, a tax on frugal savers to fund a spendthrift government.
Here is all the proof you need that Government monopolies are bad. If only there were some way for libertarians to carry gold or silver charms on themselves as a substitute for money, and use that amongst themselves in place of Fed-papers, and thus gradually undermine the inflationary system from within, then we might be able to improve on what we have, by introducing solid money, and creating a competitive economy. What a shame that nobody has any ideas like that….