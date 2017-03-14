The problem is that a lot of data suggests that countries with more robust welfare states tend to have stronger far-right movements. Providing white voters with higher levels of economic security does not tamp down their anxieties about race and immigration — or, more precisely, it doesn’t do it powerfully enough. For some, it frees them to worry less about what it’s in their wallet and more about who may be moving into their neighborhoods or competing with them for jobs.
(Yes, I am putting up a SQOTD from a lefty news service. If readers’ blood pressure rises, sorry. The article contains a few errors and arguments I don’t agree with, but I like to find signs, or glimmerings, of intelligence wherever I can. Maybe, just maybe it is dawning on some of the smarter souls in the Left that the identity politics game has been a catastrophe, and that some of the so-called solutions for our ills as advocated by socialists/Welfare Statists have been an abject failure. Politics/ideas are in ferment right now, and this article is a sort of suggestion of what the ferment is causing. I also commend the author for the amount of data here.)
The problem is using correlation to prove causality in the absence of independent corroborative data.
Equally one could argue that… a lot of data suggests that countries which tend to have stronger far-right movements have more robust welfare states.
Far-right movements espouse increased power of the State over the individual; centralised economic control (see, for example, ‘Far Right’ Marie Le Pen’s policies.)
Except increased power of the State over the individual and centralised economic power…root of Fascism (alleged Far Right), is also the root of Socialism (not alleged Far Right).
So…
Fascism and Socialism are in essence the same and therefore either both Left or both Far Right. I say both Left.
And that actually explains the Welfare State thing: Far-Right movements are in fact Socialist at root.