Samizdata quote of the day

I am becoming steadily more convinced that Mrs. May doesn’t believe anything, but by God she doesn’t believe it fiercely!

Michael Jennings, of this and other parishes

March 3rd, 2017 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    March 3, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    A strong minded pragmatist.

    I like the strong minded bit – but pragmatism leads to statism (at least under modern conditions).

  • lemon jellyfish
    March 3, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Yeah that pretty much sums the nasty priggish shrew up perfectly.

  • Mr Ecks
    March 4, 2017 at 12:56 am

    She is arrogant, authoritarian BluLabour through and through.
    But knows her best shot post June 23rd is playing “dress-up” as Thatcher 2.

    That’s all there is to her.

