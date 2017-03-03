I am becoming steadily more convinced that Mrs. May doesn’t believe anything, but by God she doesn’t believe it fiercely!
– Michael Jennings, of this and other parishes
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
I am becoming steadily more convinced that Mrs. May doesn’t believe anything, but by God she doesn’t believe it fiercely!
– Michael Jennings, of this and other parishes
March 3rd, 2017 |
A strong minded pragmatist.
I like the strong minded bit – but pragmatism leads to statism (at least under modern conditions).
Yeah that pretty much sums the nasty priggish shrew up perfectly.
She is arrogant, authoritarian BluLabour through and through.
But knows her best shot post June 23rd is playing “dress-up” as Thatcher 2.
That’s all there is to her.