Donald and Hillary sex change

A university professor wondered what would happen if Donald Trump was a woman and Hillary Clinton was a man.
Salvatore says he and Guadalupe began the project assuming that the gender inversion would confirm what they’d each suspected watching the real-life debates: that Trump’s aggression—his tendency to interrupt and attack—would never be tolerated in a woman, and that Clinton’s competence and preparedness would seem even more convincing coming from a man.
[…]
We both thought that the inversion would confirm our liberal assumption—that no one would have accepted Trump’s behavior from a woman, and that the male Clinton would seem like the much stronger candidate. But we kept checking in with each other and realized that this disruption—a major change in perception—was happening. I had an unsettled feeling the whole way through.
[…]
Someone said that Jonathan Gordon [the male Hillary Clinton] was “really punchable” because of all the smiling. And a lot of people were just very surprised by the way it upended their expectations about what they thought they would feel or experience. There was someone who described Brenda King [the female Donald Trump] as his Jewish aunt who would take care of him, even though he might not like his aunt. Someone else described her as the middle school principal who you don’t like, but you know is doing good things for you.
I would like to see more video than this short excerpt. But they are working on a film version, “shot for shot, as they were televised on TV.”
No fair minded person could seriously call Hillary Clinton “competent” – at least not in her actual work.
As for “prepared” – well (unlike Donald Trump)Mrs Clinton was given the questions in advance (by the corrupt “mainstream” media).
Still I am impressed that an academic (of all people – after all they have a tradition of lying that goes all the way back to Plato) admits that a male version of Hillary Clinton would be even more annoying. And a female version of Donald Trump would be rather endearing.
Contrary to the media impersonators Donald Trump does not normally use a threatening voice – he is indeed like a “Jewish aunt” (like my late Aunt J.) making undercutting comments (to deflate) WITHOUT any real aggression (indeed with an undercurrent of humour).
As for Hillary Clinton – a man who behaved like Hillary Clinton would indeed get a punch in the face. Mrs Clinton gets away with her aggressive sneering because of her gender.
This is going to cause a lot of heads to explode. I would not be surprised to see every media outlet (movies, TV, everything except maybe YouTube) to turn it down.