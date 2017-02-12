The post-Brexit, post-Trump political battle lines seem to have been drawn up between “globalism” (a dysphemism for “free trade”) and protectionism (the second most stupid idea in history, but still dangerously powerful among the economically illiterate). So it looks like we are heading back toward the old Conservative/TruLib™ or Tory/Whig divide. The realignment will take some time to work its way through though. Firstly, for example, the Labour Party (which still commands some tribal loyalty) needs to finish committing suicide. The new players, UKIP and the Greens, need to submit to the discipline of the electoral market and form consistent political and economic stances.
In many ways I am as politically homeless in this new alignment as I was in the old. UKIP is a strong candidate to replace the Labour Party, but I don’t fit in its mercantilist ranks. The only thing I have in common with the Trumps, Farages and LePens of this world is that I believe when someone does move to another culture they should assimilate. I see NO obligation on a host country to modify any legal, ethical, religious, social or political norms to make new arrivals feel at home.
I don’t feel comfortable in the Conservative Party either. It’s more inclined towards free markets than the other contenders but it’s socially illiberal and inclined to build a scarily powerful state. Yes, it’s a successful fighting force with a lot of internal cohesion and has been much strengthened as an electoral machine now that Brexit has removed the only threat to its unity. There is no doubt it will be one of the potential parties of government in the new order and in the likes of Dan Hannan it has some sound thinkers but I hunger for a home that is more authentically TruLib™
“Dan Hannan a sound thinker……”
Hmm, ok.
Who said this, “I can think of only two parties that, while having an Islamic foundation, uncomplicatedly support secular, liberal democracy. They are at opposite ends of the region, one in Morocco and the other in Turkey. Both are called Justice and Development (PJD in Morocco, AK in Turkey), and both are running successful governments.”
Turkey? Are you kidding me?
Then this:
“You can be certain that the comment thread which follows will be filled with furious screeds to the effect that there is no such thing as democratic Islam, and that I want to bring the Janissaries back to the gates of Vienna. A surprising number of people spend their days searching the web for articles containing the word ‘Muslim’ so that they can start trolling.
“Paradoxically, those who take the line that Islam is incompatible with pluralist democracy are reinforcing the arguments of the jihadi loons. Nothing is more likely to push some Muslims towards extremism than being repeatedly told that they want to overthrow society. These statements, as I say, have a tendency to be partly self-fulfilling.”
Poor UK, when this lunatic is your shining example of wisdom. Emigrate now, stay in Europe and go to Hungary, Poland etc. like many fed up Germans and French are doing. At least these Eastern European nations are willing to fight back. Of course you can remain Eloi and get eaten by the Morlocks all the while praising the likes of Hannan.
John Galt III writes of Hannan:
No two peole agree on everything, not even in a sub-sphere of interest; and this is especially true in the sub-sphere of politics in a democracy.
Given a list of electorial candidates, every one of whom one disagrees with on several things, what is one supposed to do?
An example I would not recommend following is that exercised by the USA in the primaries relating to their recent presidential election. Failing to support moderately agreeable candidates for reasons minor to irrelevant is going to leave candidates with ‘dedicated’ supporters as the beneficiaries. Then you get an election where the majority of voters are wondering what the hell went wrong with their democractic process.
If JG3 wants to advise the UK on how to vote (and IIRC he has no vote here), he should give us an opinion on whom to vote for in preference to those he disparages. And why too for preference – though on the whole range of issues that are currently politically important to us.
Best regards
I don’t know the source of those two quotes posted by JG3 or how old they are, but even accepting them at face value everyone is entitled to have a blind spot somewhere. And surely you can’t deny that Dan Hannan is generally a sound thinker. Indeed, from my perspective (as someone who is not immersed in the day-to-day minutia of British politics) he seems to be the brightest light you have.
But if you really don’t want him please send him over to the US.
(Apologies to Wordsworth)