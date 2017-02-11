These idiotic terms such as “extremist”, and “ALT-Right” are simply euphemisms for “people who don’t agree with us.” Still, it’s nice to think I had such influence that I helped the Donald get the keys to the White House. Not too much hyperbole, eh?
No, what got him there wasn’t people like me bemoaning the vile identity politics espoused by Hope not Hate, it was that a critical mass of American voters realised that these people and their allies are themselves the purveyors of hatred – hatred of them and their kind. So they voted for the other and who can blame them? And, after the Brexit vote driven by a similar realisation, these people still don’t get it.
Best bit of political geek humour I have seen on twitter for a while: “it is the alt-right vs. the ctrl-left”
yawn, the quoted author does not really know what they are talking about. The term ‘alt right’ was coined not by those wanting something with which to label “people who don’t agree with us.” It was invented by (amongst others) Richard Spencer and Steve Bannon to identify themselves and their followers.